Asia avoids, mostly, the war on woke | WARC | The Feed

Asia avoids, mostly, the war on woke
The recent experience of Bud Light and its use of a trans influencer highlights how the culture wars can engulf a brand, but the picture is more nuanced outside the particular environs of the US.
Why it matters
Brands clearly want to be in step with culture and to generally connect with progressive youth – to be more “woke”, if you will – but they also have to be cognisant of the different cultures and politics of the Asia region. Associating themselves with Pride month, for example, could make sense in the UK or US but consumers across APAC are less likely to expect brands to address this issue – they’d rather see a focus on environmental, health and educational issues, according to Ipsos.
Takeaways
- Research from GWI indicates that the main reasons APAC consumers say they would boycott a brand are: harmful behaviour directed towards specific communities (57%), unethical manufacturing practices (54%), violating regulations (51%), behaviour that is not environmentally friendly (50%) and transphobic behaviour (50%).
- The region lacks the sort of far-right news media (cf. Fox News) that actively seek out perceived threats against conservative values and stoke culture wars.
- “Anti-woke” activity in Asia tends to be led by governments or religious groups; for example, religious groups in Indonesia and Malaysia have encouraged a boycott of Starbucks over the brand’s support for LGBTQ+ rights.
Key quote
“Generally, ‘approved’ issues like sustainability, climate change and female empowerment are safe for brands to engage with through marketing campaigns, while issues like LGBTQ+, race, class or even mental health are decidedly more sensitive” – Zoe Chen, strategy director at Virtue APAC, speaking to Campaign Asia.
Sourced from Campaign Asia
