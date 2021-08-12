ASCI guidelines hit influencer engagement | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
ASCI guidelines hit influencer engagement
12 August 2021
Influencers, KOLs India

Nine in ten online influencers have seen a dip in engagement since the the Advertising Standards Council of India made it mandatory for them to prominently label promotional content. 

That’s according to a survey by marketing and talent management agency IPLIX Media of more than 200 influencers across metros and tier 1, 2, and 3 cities.

Key findings

  • More than half say the ASCI guidelines are helpful, although a third think they need more structure and transparency.

  • Four in ten are unsure about the penalties they face if they don’t adhere to the guidelines.

  • Fashion and beauty (54% ), comedy (21%) and travel (19%) are the top three categories of the respondents; between 20% and 40% of their content is branded content.

Key quote 

“ASCI guidelines are a welcome step forward in introducing transparency and authenticity across the content creation ecosystem. However, there were certain aspects on which more clarity was required” – Neel Gogia, co-founder of IPLIX Media.

Sourced from Economic Times

