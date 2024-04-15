Asahi has big plans in alcohol-free beer | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
Asahi has big plans in alcohol-free beer
Health & well-being Beer & cider Strategy
Zero- and low-alcohol drinks could generate half of Asahi’s beverage sales within the next 15 years, its chief executive has said.
Moving targets
- It’s an ambitious target for the Japanese brewer, whose brands include Asahi Super Dry, Peroni Nastro Azzurro and Pilsner Urquell: such drinks (defined as having 3.5% or less alcohol) accounted for just 10% of sales last year.
- It already had a target of reaching 20% by 2030; now CEO Atsushi Katsuki tells the Financial Times he wants to hit 50% as soon as 2040.
Why it matters
“It’s a big opportunity as long as we can go down the premium path,” Katsuki believes. Not only do premium products typically command higher prices, but low/no-alcohol products attract less tax and are more profitable.
Takeaways
- Asahi intends to invest in start-ups in order to acquire technology and capabilities to produce more beverages in small volumes.
- While cracking the US market will be key for the business, there is potential everywhere. Grant McKenzie, CMO Europe and International at Asahi, told WARC last year he expected 500% growth in the UK in the next few years with “more positive marketing and far better products”.
Context
- Beer brands are having to address some significant changes in drinking habits, as people moderate their intake and as younger consumers, especially, drink less.
- “Everyone agrees that the new generation of consumers probably consume about 20% less alcohol than previous generations,” McKenzie said.
- In Asahi’s home market, beer consumption is in long-term decline, thanks in part to government actions on excessive drinking.
Sources from Financial Times, WARC
