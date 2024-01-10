As the post-cookie era looms, web3 moves to replace it | WARC | The Feed
As the post-cookie era looms, web3 moves to replace it
With Google firing the starting gun on the post-cookie era this month, tech utopians and advertising futurists debated the technologies that could solve the advertising tracking/identity conundrum, an issue that has even brought back talk of the blockchain as a viable technology.
Why the post-cookie alternatives matter
Of course, totally new ideas/patents looking for support need to move fast if they are to meet the H2 deadline now set by Google, operator of the world’s most popular web browser. While AI may be the biggest talking point, despite consumer ambivalence in certain cases, it’s the future of online advertising tracking that has yielded a wide mix of conversations.
What’s certain is that there won’t be a single solution as the cookie promised (even if in reality it fell far short of delivering on its promise). A smarter approach may be to shift away from thinking about individual users and toward talking to a wider audience through contextual means.
What’s going on
Ad Age reports from the conference in Las Vegas on the rise (or return) of decentralised tracking alternatives, with advertising a new foothold for Web3’s continuing cheerleaders.
- The latest manifestation is known as a “doughnut”, so named for its decentralised or centreless structure, and is meant to allow users to control the flow of their data to brands according to Futureverse, the company that has applied to patent the technology.
- Meanwhile, other voices are arguing for a strategy of first-party data in return for value, especially in the form of loyalty programs, which are seen as one of the few avenues through which web3 ideas can gain mainstream traction.
- The other big (and this time in-use) idea is retail media. Beyond the major networks, Uber has ramped up its presence as an advertising destination, just over a year since debuting its plans. The urgency of the cookie’s demise has, apparently, pushed advertisers to consider new options based around strong first-party datasets.
Sourced from Ad Age, WARC
