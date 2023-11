Marketing to Gen Z Social commerce Strategy

As social commerce becomes a cross-channel phenomenon, with sales expected to top US$1bn this year for the first time ever, marketers need to understand its constant evolution.

Why social commerce matters

Writing for WARC, Chloe Cox, Head of Social at Wunderman Thompson Commerce & Technology, explains that with social media, e-commerce and shoppable content increasingly intertwined, social commerce is an essential channel for reaching Gen Z customers.

Social commerce is booming

Used primarily by younger, digitally native shoppers – whose increased spending power is quickly making its mark – it can be challenging for decision makers to stay...