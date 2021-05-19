You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
As China’s livestreaming frenzy starts to fade, fraud takes hold
Commercial livestreaming boomed in China while the COVID pandemic lasted and consumers couldn’t visit bricks-and-mortar shops; but as life began to return to normal from late last year, audiences have started to decline.
At its peak, it has been estimated that livestreaming viewers had jumped eightfold and reached over 500 million. The boom created huge leverage for China’s multi-channel network (MCN) agencies, which manage online influencers who front the livestreams, and negotiate their deals with brands. Now, an investigation by Sixth Tone has found fraud among these MCNs is a huge and growing problem.
The details
- Some influencer agencies are using click farms to generate fake numbers of audience clicks and sales, sales that are later cancelled. Many agencies charge large up-front amounts, known as “spot fees”, which can be the equivalent to tens of thousands of dollars. By the time the fraud is discovered, the money has been handed over.
- One agency employee told Sixth Tone her agency used five different click farms, and when companies later complain that low or no sales had been achieved, they are often just offered another livestreaming session with a different influencer.
- Despite clampdowns on click farms – the China Advertising Association banned their use last year – they appear to still be thriving, closing down when a campaign is launched against them, then reappearing under a different name when the pressure fades. One boasted it could boost any Douyin account by 10,000 followers within a few hours.
Key quote
“The number of followers, views, and sales determine the spot fee for a livestreamer. We have to polish these numbers.” A 28-year-old employee at an MCN agency, speaking to Sixth Tone on condition of anonymity.
Sourced from Sixth Tone
Global Ad Trends: Gen Z spends more than two thirds of media time online
A new analysis by WARC has found that Generation Z (16-24-year olds) spends more time online than any other group with 67.7% of their media time spent online – though social is incredibly important, the new report identifies an extremely valuable opportunity in audio.
Why it matters
While age isn’t the only factor determining consumer behaviour, WARC’s analysis indicates that the year somebody was born remains a useful indicator of their channel and platform preferences.
Find out more in WARC’s Global Ad Trends: Finding Gen Z (download a sample here)
What’s going on
- Social media, of course, dominates. Yet, Gen Z is demonstrating that its attention is finite; even as new platforms emerge, global social usage is expected to dip slightly this year – getting people’s attention is going to become a bigger challenge for platforms.
- TikTok is critical. Nearly 40% of TikTok’s advertising audience is aged between 18 and 24, totalling 421.1 million (source: Kepios). With TikTok users spending an average of 95 minutes per day with the app (source: Sensor Tower).
- New media, especially audio, opportunities drive Gen-Z consumption. Music and podcast streaming are critical here, with 16-24s consuming more audio content per day than all forms of premium video combined.
- It is not the biggest consumer of media, overall. It might have identified the most extremely online generation, but in terms of total media consumption they lag behind 25-34s (typically thought of as millennials), who tend to consume greater quantities of both linear and streaming TV.
Key quote
“Gen Z has been uniquely impacted by technological innovations,” explains Alex Brownsell, WARC Media’s Head of Content.
“It was the first audience to navigate childhood and adolescence with social media; it has been exposed to audio streaming and video on-demand services from a young age.”
Sourced from WARC Media
UK media inflation forecast to rise to 4.3%
New figures indicate that UK media inflation in 2022 will rise, but less than the global average and slightly less than earlier predictions – although TV inflation remains high, online media appears to have slowed the increase.
Why it matters
Reach is getting more expensive. WARC wrote about this at length in August’s Global Ad Trends report, which is a useful primer. Overall media inflation may paint a bleak picture at a time of rising costs, but among the increases it’s also a time for marketers to seek out channels that are comparatively getting cheaper.
The numbers
The headline: the UK’s 2022 media inflation rate of 4.3% is down slightly from earlier predictions of 4.4% and also under the 5.2% global forecast. Much of this is largely caused by the high rate of consumer price inflation (CPI).
The figures come from ECI Media Management’s Media Inflation Report Update:
- UK TV inflation is forecast to be 15% for the year, up from Q1’s forecast of 7.2%.
- By contrast, both online display and video see an inflation rate of 2.4%, down from earlier Q1 predictions.
- The price of out-of-home advertising has grown only slightly at 1.9%.
- Print advertising has actually shrunk by -1.5%.
Rates of inflation are not evenly distributed as economic effects mix with continued behavioural changes – notably younger people’s shift away from linear TV, which makes linear TV reach more expensive.
Around the world: media inflation forecasts
- North America: 6.2%
- EMEA: 5.9%
- LATAM: 5.8%
- APAC: 3.6%
Key quote
Lower UK media inflation is “driven mainly by online inflation which is now forecast to be 2.4%, versus higher predictions at the start of the year.
“This drop has happened because, while online viewership has remained stable, spend has decreased. The cost-of-living crisis has undoubtedly caused by advertisers decreasing their investment, which is leading to lower prices and lower inflation” – Fredrik Kinge, Global CEO, ECI Media Management.
Sourced from ECI Media Management, WARC
P&G finance chief: ‘we really need to shift focus’ on media spend
P&G finance chief: ‘we really need to shift focus’ on media spend
Procter and Gamble is looking to shift focus on its approach to media investment, according to senior executives at the consumer packaged goods company, which is one of the world’s biggest advertisers.
Why It Matters
As one of the world’s biggest advertisers, Procter and Gamble is a bellwether in the consumer packaged goods category for marketing and advertising trends, and how other brands may look to move.
A more targeted approach in search of higher quality reach is a longstanding aim of major advertisers even if certain digital channels had struggled to replace the kind of reach offered by TV. Since then, new forms of targeted digital advertising, whether alongside high-quality online content on streaming services, or in a retail environment selling to in-market individuals, have developed in light of the mistakes of the past and promise to deliver significant reach. The fortunes of such brand-led companies will be a critical guide to successful investment strategies for the mass market.
Shifting focus toward more precise reach
Procter and Gamble now has more than 50% of its media spend in digital channels, Schulten noted, and is increasing its first party data capabilities.
"On the media investment, I think we really need to shift focus”, said Andre Schulten, Chief Financial Officer, on the company’s recent Q1 2023 earnings call in a response to a question on advertising investment.
“It is difficult to describe media sufficiency in dollars, especially when we are actively shifting our spending from linear non-targeted TV into programmatic and into digital spend that is a lot more targeted and a lot more precise in terms of delivering reach and quality of reach where we need it".
“Spending reduction might not necessarily correlate with this investment. We continue to be committed to drive superiority of our brands. We will not step back from that, and that for us means higher reach, higher quality of reach and higher targeting capability which we've built around the world.
“That's the measure of success for us. If we deliver that, the dollars are an outcome, not the determining factor of efficiency of investment.”
Thinking differently
The change in philosophy means P&G executives are demanding marketing teams think differently about advertising spend. The company is also moving “a lot” of its marketing in-house, including how it buys advertising.
"We had a discussion with the North American team a couple of weeks ago… they had prepared a perspective by category on dollar spend versus a year ago. And I walked into the room and said, ‘this isn't helpful’,” said Jon Moeller, P&G’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
“What we need to understand is what are our reach objectives, and are we sufficient and spending to achieve those reach objectives. What are our objectives in terms of the number of weeks on air achieving that reach? And that's how we'll measure sufficiency," he explained.
“We want to do that as cost effectively as possible… We went through and ensured that category-by-category, we had sufficient reach and we had sufficient weeks of media and where we determined that we might not, there was a discussion with the business leaders on what we could do to ensure that happened.”
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
Reframing partnerships in the context of “return on opportunity”
Brands have long struggled to quantify the impact of sponsorship and partnership investment. That may be because they’re focusing on return on investment (ROI), rather than the broader “return on opportunity” (ROO), according to a new WARC Exclusive.
ROOm for a new metric
AEG, which manages venues including The O2 in London and the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, undertook a study of its naming rights partnerships with brands.
TikTok's radical approach to experimentation
TikTok has soared from new kid on the block to a massive social media platform with global reach and an addictive product – its experimental success and its struggle to export successful features from China to other markets offer lessons.
Why it matters
It’s powerful stuff. Built into TikTok are messages encouraging users to give the app a break. It’s this stickiness that has driven the big growth in the company's ad revenues.
WARC Media forecasts that TikTok will earn $9.3bn in ad revenue in 2022, rising to $13.1bn (+41.5%) in 2023.
Meanwhile, Douyin, ByteDance’s leading product in China, is forecast to replace Facebook as the world’s third-largest digital platform in 2023, with ad revenue reaching $55.5bn.
This doesn't come without problems. First, the growth effort has cost it – or at least parent company ByteDance – dearly. The company spent the most money any advertiser has ever spent on advertising in 2021, according to Nielsen figures. Much of it appears to have been spent in direct competiton with platforms such as Meta, from which it effectively bought its online audience.
Second, its use of personal data harvesting is not only alarmingly intrusive, but it has thrown up some very serious allegations about its practices and the security concerns that could stem from them.
What’s going on
In a piece in the Guardian, Alex Hern explores TikTok’s famous recommendation algorithm.
- Ease: Where it differs from competitors is that it has been able to present users with content at the boundary of their interests and then suggest videos experimentally, with no need for the kind of likes that have been a feature of Meta or Alphabet.
- Accessibility: Creators don’t necessarily need a large group of followers to get a load of views. That's partly because videos go to new users in testing batches that can grow very large very quickly.
- Information volume: The other point is that the videos are incredibly short. This renders huge amounts more information to power the app but also high view counts. A million views of a six-second video is not the same as a million views of a 20-minute video on YouTube.
Elsewhere, Rui Ma, an analyst specialising in Chinese tech, has explored some of the livestream commerce features that have become significant revenue streams for TikTok’s Chinese version, Douyin.
Effectively, it is a totally "closed loop" system in which advertising, promotion, and logistics are run for sellers. It has also moved away from selling through influencers, another aspect that has made it cheaper, less risky, and easier to use.
Sourced from The Guardian, Rest Of World, WARC
Household budget squeeze stalls sustainable choices in APAC
Brand owners must prioritise and communicate the affordability of sustainable products and services to reduce pollution and waste, and accelerate decarbonisation, according to *Kantar’s “Sustainability Sector Index 2022” study.
Why it matters
Brands must deliver on price to avoid sustainability being seen as a luxury for the wealthy; offering a sustainable product with a price point that more people can afford will drive mass market adoption and help brands grow their value.
Takeaways
- 98% in APAC want to live a sustainable life but the rising cost of living is preventing 67% from acting on their good intentions.
- People in Thailand (76%) feel the most impact on their sustainable behaviour because of cost-of-living issues.
- 29% of consumers in APAC are among the most active when it comes to sustainability.
- 77% of APAC’s “actives” – those prepared to spend more to reduce their impact on the planet – are hit by rising cost of living.
- 66% of APAC shoppers say products that are “better for the environment and society” are more expensive.
- 40% who are “struggling” with household budgets actively seek brands offering ways to offset their impact on the environment.
- 84% of sceptical consumers say they have seen misleading information about sustainable actions taken by companies.
- 45% worry brands are involved in environmental and social issues just for commercial reasons.
Key quote
“APAC’s unique make-up of diverse economies mean affordable price points are an imperative to ensure shoppers convert their intentions into action when it comes to sustainability, especially as most of us want to do good” – Trezelene Chan, Head of Sustainability APAC, Kantar
*Kantar interviewed 33,000 consumers in 32 countries in the Americas (6,007), APAC (11,020) and Europe (16,017) in June 2022. APAC covered Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Boom time for booze: Australia’s intoxicating digital liquor market
The recent “eCommerce Expansion” webinar examined the reasons behind the strong growth and sales of alcohol products in the Australian market.
Why it matters
To maximise brand reach and market penetration, brands must connect across omnichannel touchpoints to create a seamless and convenient user experience that provides many options for fulfilment, thus making investments in digital marketing crucial.
Takeaways
Who uses video sharing platforms and for how long?
Ofcom, the UK’s media regulator, has a birds’ eye view of the kind of video sharing platforms that matter to marketers – in a new report looking at how well platforms including TikTok, Snapchat, Twitch, OnlyFans and Vimeo protect their users also reveals key details about their usage.
Why it matters
The report concerns user protection, specifically children, but it tells us much more than that. For a good explanation of the political background and how it plays into a larger legislative agenda, which is touch and go to say the least, TechCrunch does a great job.
Instead, the interesting thing is the time spent and audience profiles.
So what is there to see
See for yourself. TikTok and, in fairness, Snapchat have large reach and serious time spent across a relatively balanced audience.
Twitch’s reach is perhaps a little surprising, given the noise about it – but then its streaming community appears to be a more disparate entity more suited to global brands, perhaps.
OnlyFans’ 89% male skew speaks for itself. An average time-spent per day of a minute and 37 seconds speaks louder.
Sourced from Ofcom, TechCrunch
Privacy will be key to Apple unlocking additional ad revenue
Apple’s eagerly anticipated push into the advertising business will depend on its ability to satisfy both brands and users with a privacy-first proposition, a new WARC Exclusive reports.
The story so far
The firm’s previous advertising venture, iAd App Network, allowed developers to create banner slots within their apps that Apple would fill with proprietary formats, and then share the revenue. It ran for five years before being shuttered in 2016.
One in five Australians to spend less on Christmas gifts
As cost-of-living pressures crimp spending habits, 20% of Australian shoppers expect to purchase fewer gifts and spend less overall, while the majority expect to spend the same amount as in 2021, according to a *survey by software provider Sitecore.
Why it matters
Consumers are facing financial constraints due to inflation; brands that focus on delivering value and show empathy and understanding will come out ahead this holiday season.
Key takeaways
- Nearly two-thirds of retail spending will come from e-commerce, and brands need to deliver attractive pricing and buying terms.
- With the cost-of-living challenge biting this Christmas, low-cost shipping options are important (A$9 is considered the max price).
- Gen Z is feeling the pinch – one in three expects to use a BNPL (buy now pay later) service.
- Gen Z will also cut back on subscriptions, re-gift or sell personal possessions to afford this festive season.
- But one in three high-income Australians plans to spend more, even as most shoppers are likely to swing to more practical presents.
- Online commerce will continue to dominate, with only 35% planning to shop in-store more than online.
- While online shopping continues to dominate the travel category, in-person shopping remains strong in most categories, especially food and drink, beauty, and apparel.
Key quote
“There is a modest likelihood that 2022 will be the year of cheaper, functional gifts rather than luxury gifts for many. Those with higher income are most likely to plan to purchase luxury and experiential gifts but also functional gifts” – Sitecore
*Sitecore commissioned Advanis to conduct a survey in September 2022 among 1,000 Australian consumers reflecting on holiday shopping behaviours.
Snap's brand advertising slips in Q3
At 6%, Q3 advertising revenues grew more slowly both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter at camera app Snap – and all of that came from direct response advertising; brand-oriented advertising declined slightly, although the business expects that to recover in Q4.
Room to grow
The number of daily active users on Snapchat in Q3 grew more than twice as fast (19%) as the number of ad impressions delivered (8%) – an indication that advertisers are not following users to the platform.
“We’ve been demand-challenged,” acknowledged chief financial officer Derek Andersen in an earnings call, adding that “we continue to believe we have significant room to grow our advertising business”.
He also noted that growth rates had slowed markedly from the same time last year thanks to the current macroeconomic headwinds and the ease with which advertisers can turn digital performance advertising on and off.
Takeaways
- CEO Evan Spiegel identified three strategic priorities: growing the Snapchat community and deepening engagement with the platform’s products; diversifying growth; and investing in augmented reality to build “a durable competitive advantage”.
- He added that Snap is investing in “driving scalable, lower-funnel performance for our advertising partners and making improvements to our ad platform and Auction Dynamics”.
- A focus on the direct response business will see efforts to improve first-party measurement and make Snap’s systems work better with third-party measurement systems like Google Analytics.
- “Advertising has become more technical as signals and measurement continue to evolve,” noted COO Jerry Hunter, who stressed the importance of “building up the connective tissue between sales, engineering and product” and of bringing in talent who can get close to customers’ needs.
Key Q3 stats
- Revenue increased 6% year-on-year to $1,128m; net loss was $360m (compared to $72m in the prior year).
- The number of daily active users rose 19% year-on-year to reach 363 million (North America 27%, Europe 24%, Rest of World 48%).
- Subscription service Snapchat+ now has more than 1.5 million subscribers.
- Over 250 million people engage with augmented reality on Snapchat every day.
Sourced from Snap, Motley Fool
Instacart's abandoned IPO masks serious growth
Instacart’s apparent decision to push back its stock market listing from Q4 says more about the current state of the market than it does about its fast-growing business.
Why it matters
Instacart is at the forefront of a new and expanding category of media, with growth that coincides with rising data privacy concerns (one major tech platform put an end to a lot of digital measurement in the name of privacy) and the desire of marketers to show returns on their spending. For a primer on Instacart’s platform, read WARC’s guide here.
Instawhat?
For non-US and Canada readers, Instacart is a 10-year-old startup with a platform in which buyers can link with “shoppers” or gig-work contractors who go and pick up your order, namely groceries, and deliver it to you.
What’s going on
A staff memo sent from CEO Fidji Simo – as reported in The Wall Street Journal – noted that the IPO was “highly unlikely” this year, given that markets are simply not accepting listings. But the memo also contained stronger numbers than even the board had anticipated in Q3, including:
- Revenues for the quarter grew over 40% versus the same period last year.
- Vitally, profits have increased by over 45% year-on-year.
This is partly the result of an expanded ad product, which has helped shore up problems in its core business – i.e. smaller basket sizes compared to the height of the pandemic. Additionally, its new product and format announcements are frequent as it pushes into services and technologies instead of solely relying on costly deliveries.
The firm has also doubled down on revenue-makers such as a faster, more expensive delivery tier, while also pushing scheduled deliveries, which have helped to cut costs.
Sourced from WSJ, WARC
Haleon looks for ‘human understanding’
Haleon, the health care business spun off from GSK earlier this year, is adapting to life as a consumer-oriented company and is embracing a “consumers not patients” strategy – with implications for its marketing.
Why it matters
Uber's ad business goes up a gear
The global ride hailing company Uber is rolling out its advertising business – already live in several markets – internationally, as its search for a higher-margin business continues.
The company has announced a dedicated advertising division and a new ad format called “Uber Journey Ads” to connect with consumers.
The pitch
In the announcement, the company says it will leverage Uber’s first-party data and insights across its mobility and delivery businesses, giving the world’s biggest companies “compelling new surfaces and closed-loop attribution to reach Uber’s audience of 122 million monthly active users”.
There is a fair bit of bravado in the news release, with promises that the new ad units will “capture” attention, before a breakdown of the formats reveal a few sponsored listings, emails, and app ads that the company has trialled with PepsiCo and Chipotle.
The sell, then, revolves around the idea that its users are “purchase-minded”, in the words of new ad division chief Mark Grether.
Ads will be charged on a cost-per-trip basis, according to reporting by Insider, with each journey limited to a single advertiser that can show riders several messages over the course of the trip.
Why it matters
Media is entering into a host of new sectors. There was the recent news that Kroger and Albertsons were merging, with a significant media business key to the plans. What's more, Netflix has launched an advertising tier, while even smaller retailers have been getting in on the action. It appears that media is no longer the preserve of media companies.
It’s been building
Uber has had its sights on advertising for some time. Chief exec Dara Khosrowshahi told a Bank of America conference of his aims to grow Uber ads to a $1bn business by 2024. Not only is it for scale, he said that it's a “very, very high margin business”.
The presumption had been that the company was building ads into its apps, but this news shows that it has plans to put ads in many more places.
And there’s more: Uber will be unveiling location and time-of-day targeted car top ads and is planning to put tablets in cars. It sounds like a lot.
Sourced from Uber, WARC, Insider
ASOS wobbles as marketing missteps bite
ASOS plc, the British fashion e-commerce company, will write off more than £100m of stock and slash costs after profits plunged 105% in the wake of the cost-of-living crisis, supply chain challenges and marketing missteps.
Why it matters
Case studies of brands under pressure are often more useful than those about success. As in this story, you often don’t realise you’ve been under-investing in brand (call it an economic moat) until you really need it.
As we wrote in the latest Guide to navigating inflation and the threat of recession, strong brands shield companies by helping to sustain pricing strength, and therefore margins.
What’s happening
In its recent earnings call, ASOS’s new chief executive, José Antonio Ramos Calamonte, said the business had become “excessively capital intensive, too complex and overstretched globally” with over-inflated costs and a lack of scale in key markets such as the US, Germany and France.
Sales in the second half of its financial year had been lower than expected as ASOS’s shoppers tightened their belts amid worsening economic conditions.
Under investing in brand comes back to bite
In addition to challenging economic conditions and inventory management challenges, ASOS’s failure to meaningfully invest in building long-term brand awareness versus performance marketing is now undermining the brand.
Asos had historically under-invested in marketing, Calamonte said, and had put more than 80% of its spend on performance marketing while “leaving insufficient spend focused on driving longer-term brand awareness” or developing new products.
“As a result of this, customer acquisition has slowed in FY22, whilst the cost to acquire a new customer has increased,” he said.
While the brand had intended to increase investment in the second half of 2022, supply chain issues then caused headwinds for the business. As such, that marketing investment was reduced to minimize impact on profitability, a move which saw customer acquisition decline.
Over reliance on discounting
ASOS has also become increasingly reliant on the use of discounts and promotions to attract customers. This has contributed to the erosion of gross margin over time, compounded by a lack of ‘newness’ for shoppers.
Despite that, the company is exploring options to open its first physical store in the UK to sell discounted clothing in an effort to get rid of its excess inventory. ASOS may also start sending inventory to discount retailers such as TK Maxx or sale websites. In future, the company will buy inventory closer to the time it will go on sale to ensure it has the right stock.
"We are considering our options", Calamonte said.
Guardian, The Scottish Sun, Retail Gazette, Marketing Week
UK marketing growth slows as cost-of-living crisis bites
Total UK marketing budgets increased by a net balance of +2.1% in the third quarter, according to the latest IPA Bellwether Report – down from +10.8% in the previous period as rising cost pressures and high inflation take their toll on businesses and consumers.
The big picture
The Bellwether Report follows hard on the heels of the latest inflation figures which rose back to a 40-year high of 10.1% in September, driven by a sharp increase in food prices. The political debate now emerging over whether that figure will be used to uprate benefits next April (an increase in pensions was confirmed by the prime minister at PMQs yesterday) will be watched closely by brands as the final decision will affect the spending power of a significant number of consumers next year.
Meanwhile, there is a stronger level of negativity among Bellwether firms towards the financial prospects of their specific industry: just 6.3% of surveyed companies were more optimistic, 50.5% were downbeat, leading to a net balance of -44.3% – the most pessimistic assessment of industry-wide financial prospects since Q2 2020. Similarly, company-own financial prospects have moved in the same direction with a net balance of -27.6%.
Category growth
- Only events saw growth in Q3 but at +4.5% this was sharply down on the previous quarter figure of +22.2%.
- Main media marketing budgets fell for the first time since Q1 2021, with a net balance of -3.1%. The largest drags were published brands (-11.2%) and out of home (-7.6%), while audio also fell slightly (-2.0%).
- Other online advertising (+9.3%) and video (+8.7%) saw growth.
- The largest downturn was in the “other” category (-10.5%); sales promotions budgets also fell significantly (-7.5%).
- Smaller declines were registered in public relations budgets (-4.8%), market research (-4.1%) and direct marketing (-0.6%).
Outlook
Bellwether authors S&P anticipate recession being short and shallow, in part owing to government support measures to assist households and firms with their energy bills (although those measures are now limited to six months rather than two years). This relief is likely to have also helped sustain adspend into the end of the year. As a result, the Bellwether has upwardly revised its 2022 adspend forecast to 3.7%, from 1.6% previously. Forecast growth for 2023, however, has been trimmed to 0.3% (from 0.8%).
Key quote
“Budget cuts are being seen across the majority of the monitored segments of marketing spend as companies move into retrenchment mode due to soaring costs and slowing demand. The cost-of-living crisis will continue to weigh on household earnings throughout the winter, meaning discretionary spending cutbacks are inevitable for the UK's low-to-middle income groups that are at the heart of the economy” – Joe Hayes, Senior Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence and author of the Bellwether Report.
Sourced from IPA Bellwether
Amazon’s “Great Indian Festival” draws 80% new business from small towns
Amazon’s latest shopping festival has allowed the US retail giant to make gains in India’s fast-growing e-commerce market, establishing a foothold in vital rural areas ahead of Diwali celebrations.
Why it matters
AGIF, Amazon's month-long shopping event, was planned to chime with a festive season that had been expected to unleash pent-up demand and generate up to 25% more revenue growth than pre-pandemic seasons. It all forms part of India’s fast-growing e-commerce market, which is forecast to be worth $350bn by the end of the decade.
Amazon, of course, is competing with local giants JioMart, Tata, and Meesho as well as Flipkart (owned by US competitor Walmart). That competition is not only for consumers but for sellers, many of whom need to be incentivised to do their business on these platforms – the vast majority of these vendors are based in small towns, like most of the country’s population, meaning this is the key battleground.
The story
Speaking to Business Standard, Manish Tiwary, VP and Country Manager of Amazon India, reported some key figures from the festival:
- Over 80% of new customers are based in small towns.
- Over 70% of sellers are from tier 2-3 towns and cities.
- Amazon Fresh (its grocery service) grew 29% versus last year.
- Amazon Pay later, a credit scheme, saw registrations quadruple.
Sourced from WARC, Statista, Business Standard
Data culture in APAC and the human layer of complexity
Data culture relates to how consumers feel about brands accessing their data, and Dentsu says understanding the differences in APAC will unlock competitive advantage.
Why it matters
To build customer relationships that elicit insight, guide personalisation and generate competitive advantage, brands must understand each market’s unique data culture and use it strategically.
Takeaways
P&G focuses on demonstrating value across pricing tiers
Procter & Gamble, one of the world’s largest consumer packaged goods companies, is focusing on demonstrating value across its products as it continues to navigate increased costs and currency challenges.
“Consumers are facing inflation levels not seen in the last 40 years," said Jon Moeller, CEO, president and chairman of the board. At the company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, he added: "The best response to the uncertainties and challenges [is to] double down on the integrated set of strategies that have been delivering very strong results.”
The strategy includes:
- a portfolio of daily use products and categories where performance drives brand choice;
- superiority across product, package, brand communication, retail execution and value;
- productivity in everything the company does;
- constructive disruption across the value chain.
Importance of giving consumers choice
“Noticeable superiority is increasingly important in an inflationary environment, as consumers reassess value across all elements of their budget,” Moeller said. “We've been very intentional in building a strong presence across all relevant price tiers and retail channels, so consumers have a choice of different price points and value propositions within our portfolio.”
He explained that this position is different from the last economic slowdown, enabling the company to offer “a much better portfolio of products that allow consumers to trade down” if they need to.
For example, P&G's laundry detergent Tide has different price points for the US market, from 50 cents per load down to about 20 cents, depending on the type of product chosen.
Moreover, superior cold water performance also gives P&G a strong competitive advantage in the laundry category at a time when energy bills are high and many consumers are looking to cut back.
Communicating superior performance
As P&G seeks to demonstrate product performance across all parts of the marketing ecosystem, emphasising value is important for reaching consumers at the point of sale.
“We continue to emphasise superior performance of our offerings through strong value-based messaging, in copy, on packaging and at the shelf, physical or virtual," said Moeller. The CEO used the example of Dawn, the company's dishwashing soap that promises to clean up to 2,000 more dishes than a leading competitor. This communicates that customers can clean more and save more.
P&G is also trying to educate consumers on the mileage benefits of its products and the savings that accrue through that mileage, by saving water or energy consumption, for example.
Innovation is also essential for customers, with Tide Power PODS helping to drive category growth – “the only growth our retail partners care about,” Moeller said.
[Image: Procter & Gamble]
B2B marketers target brand building
Two-thirds (67%) of senior B2B marketers plan to maintain or increase their spend on brand building over the next six months, despite current economic conditions impacting budgets, according to a new study from LinkedIn.
The professional network’s global B2B Marketer Sentiment study* surveyed over 1,700 B2B marketing leaders from across the world and found that around half have seen budgets affected in some way, but three-quarters (76%) remain optimistic about their marketing strategy over the next six months.
Why it matters
Brand building is a long-term activity that can suffer during a downturn as short-term measures are prioritised. A majority of B2B marketers, however, understand the importance of continuing to invest in building their brands.
Alongside the expected reasons – a strong brand supports long-term sales (cited by 52% of respondents) and helps it stay top of mind for buyers (42%) – more than a third (38%) also said that it helps them to attract talent, an important consideration in times of uncertainty.
Key findings
- B2B marketers in India are most optimistic about their strategies (94%), followed by Saudi Arabia (92%) and the US (91%); only 56% of marketers in the UK and 50% of marketers in Germany felt positive about their plans.
- As B2B marketers look to do more with less, proving marketing effectiveness to influential stakeholders in the organisation is critical. Of the companies that have seen budgets impacted, 30% say the business does not understand B2B marketing ROI.
- Some B2B marketers see this time as an opportunity to invest in building relationships and trust with customers (28%), and a chance to stay relevant and rethink their brand story (22%).
- Marketing leaders say creativity tops the list of skills needed for marketers to navigate uncertainty (56%).
Key quote
“One of the critical keys is to optimise investment in creating future demand while at the same time harvesting existing demand. It takes a strong brand to do this, and a smart interlock of brand and demand activities and investment” – Tom Stein, Chairman and Chief Growth Officer, Stein IAS.
*An online survey of 1,703 senior B2B marketing decision makers in the US, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, UAE, KSA, Brazil, Australia, India and Singapore was conducted in mid-September 2022.
Sourced from LinkedIn
