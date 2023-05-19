Are virtual KOLs the future? | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Are virtual KOLs the future?
19 May 2023
Influencers, KOLs Virtual & augmented reality Social media planning & buying

As scandals involving celebrity endorsements and real-life KOLs are becoming commonplace, more marketers in China are choosing to work with avatars as a way to increase control and position themselves for the virtual worlds and metaverse.

Why it matters

