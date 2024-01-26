Are the stars aligning for direct mail? | WARC | The Feed
Are the stars aligning for direct mail?
The economics of digital advertising, increased ad blocking and the imminent end of the cookie (finally) are prompting advertisers and agencies to look anew at the benefits of direct mail.
The president of one US marketing agency told Digiday: “As we keep, just keep seeing response rates in digital go down, click-through rates keep going down, even the cost-per-acquisition [increase] and conversion rates on digital keep going down, it’s making direct mail even more competitive versus digital.”
What’s happening
- In simple cost terms it’s not exactly true that direct mail is competitive with digital. Another agency president said, “The cost of a standalone direct mail impression is 30 to 40 times more expensive than a Meta impression.”
- But, she added, “People are still turning to it because it’s very qualified and targeted.”
- As cookies are retired and third-party data is no longer on tap, first-party data is becoming a crucial tool for marketers; such data lends itself easily to direct mailing lists.
Why direct mail matters
- Impressions from direct mail can be of better quality than those from digital; people are used to scrolling past digital ads but are more likely to engage with a physical item in their own home or workplace.
- Research from the UK shows that mail is more “attention efficient” than many other media channels in terms of cost per minute while also driving commercial effectiveness.
- Improved tracking and measurement by postal services and industry bodies are making it possible for direct mail to be integrated more easily into media planning. Another UK study found that campaigns with mail in the mix were 52% more likely to report ROI benefits.
Key quote
“Direct mail offers the advantage of tangibility – it provides a sense of touch, smell and sight that many digital tools lack nowadays. It gives a feeling of nostalgia while continuing to evolve and transform to align with the current marketing mix while winning on personalisation and moving towards sustainability” – David Beasley, director at Washington Direct Mail in the UK.
Sourced from Digiday, JICMAIL, Washington Direct Mail
