The burgeoning study of ad attention has been largely devoted to visual media, but with 12 million Australians tuning in to commercial radio each week, Australian brands have a a significant opportunity to capture attention within the audio space and build long-lasting, brand-specific memories.

Why it matters



The brain processes audio and audio-visual messages differently; neuroscience is invaluable for brands to understand the limitations of attention and how to capitalise on passive attention, where audio reigns supreme.