Attitudes to advertising Diversity & portrayal in advertising Brazil

Brazilians are more likely to say that the portrayal of marginalized groups is important in advertising than consumers in several other markets, according to an international study.

Why inclusive advertising matters

Inclusive advertising is critical if brands are to represent the audiences they serve. Understanding the specifics dynamics at play in the various countries they trade in will help marketers ensure their strategies in this area keep up with consumer demands.

Takeaways