GAT: Meta on track to surpass all linear TV spend
In just a few years, ad revenues going to Meta – owner of Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp – could outgrow the entire global linear TV industry, based on current trajectories; the findings of a new Global Ad Trends report indicate changes to global advertising as social media stands to become the world’s largest ad channel.
WARC Media members can find the full report here
If you’re not yet subscribed to WARC Media, you can access a sample of the report here.
Why social’s supremacy matters
Global social spend is set to total $247.3bn in 2024, up 14.3% year on year, ahead of paid search. This could see it grow to become the biggest advertising channel by spend.
But that’s a tussle among the new giants. Perhaps the more consequential shift is that on current trajectory, just the adspend going to Meta alone is set to earn more than the entire global linear TV industry.
It’s a moment that would signal a changing of the guard, not only from old media to new, but from a significant plurality of companies making money from global ad growth to a consolidated market dominated by global tech players.
What’s behind this
Both Facebook and Instagram grew by more than 20% year on year in Q1 2024, and Meta is forecast to earn $155.6bn in ad revenue this year.
- Tools like Meta’s Advantage+, which automates aspects of creative and media planning, are increasingly popular with advertisers.
- Meta reportedly increased its ad load in Q4 2023 to 19.1%, with most Reels sessions now having seven or more ads.
Elsewhere in the market
- The +18.3% year-on-year increase forecast for TikTok in 2024 marks a significant slow-down from the 87.8% growth rate it clocked up last year, despite the introduction of new search and shopping ad formats.
- Pinterest is set to enjoy a 17.3% year-on-year increase in ad revenue in 2024, while Snapchat is forecast to grow 13.7%.
- X’s ad revenue in 2024 is predicted to decline by 6.4% globally and 5.1% in the US – but this appears to be stabilising.
Editor’s view
“Much of social media’s success has been driven by Meta’s remarkable renaissance. However, social’s stronghold on budgets can also be seen in TikTok’s rise, and a return to double-digit ad revenue growth at Snapchat and Pinterest.
“However, with this dominance comes challenges, such as rising advertising loads in social environments, and the impact of AI on media planning. In this report, we take a holistic view of the global social media landscape, which shows no sign of losing momentum” – Alex Brownsell, Head of Content, WARC Media.
Brazilian consumers want inclusive ads
Brazilians are more likely to say that the portrayal of marginalized groups is important in advertising than consumers in several other markets, according to an international study.
Why inclusive advertising matters
Inclusive advertising is critical if brands are to represent the audiences they serve. Understanding the specifics dynamics at play in the various countries they trade in will help marketers ensure their strategies in this area keep up with consumer demands.
Takeaways
- Research market firm Dynata surveyed 12,043 respondents from 12 countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.
- It asked how important the following six portrayals were...
Game on: 2024 marks a diverse new era for sports marketing
As the 2024 Olympic Games approach, sports brands are shifting away from the ‘no pain no gain’ narrative, with signs indicating that the category is reinventing itself to stay relevant to a more diverse audience.
After years of playing to win, sport now embraces winning through play. Brands are building more positive narratives celebrating a wider range of emotions and including more people, regardless of their levels and ambitions, writes Jocelyn Turlan, senior strategy director at Wolff Olins.
Why the evolution of sports marketing matters
- Performance is being redefined and new expressions of individuality and inclusivity are emerging as sports...
How brands can leverage commerce-led celebrations in India
Festival-led commerce, traditionally rooted in India's cultural fabric, has evolved with the introduction of brand-created festivals like Amazon’s Prime Day and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days – strategically allocating budgets and crafting emotionally resonant communication can ensure conversions and long-term consumer connections for brands.
Why festive marketing matters
Despite the variety of shopping festivals, each is only the purchase stage in the marketing funnel. Brands have to distinguish their communications outside set calendar occasions to build brand messaging and consumer connections, and reserve the festive occasion only for last-mile conversion.
Takeaways
- The introduction of brand-created festivals has amplified...
China’s ‘money worshipping’ influencers targeted
China’s influencers are coming under pressure for unseemly displays of wealth as the country’s efforts to remove undesirable content from social media take another step.
What’s happened
- Earlier this month, several platforms, including Weibo, Xiaohongshu, and Douyin, removed thousands of posts they said were flaunting wealth and luxury.
- Weibo, in particular, was specific about the sort of content it would target, including: displaying luxury cars or expensive houses as a gimmick to market products or build one’s reputation; showing luxury services or goods to exaggerate how one can quickly earn millions; “exaggerating and hyping the struggle of the lower classes to survive” (or stoking discontent among poorer audiences, as Business Insider put it.)
- Three high-profile influencers – Wang Hongquanxing, Sister Abalone and Mr Bo – disappeared from every major Chinese social platform almost simultaneously, Sixth Tone reported.
Context
- Last month, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) announced a campaign to “rectify unscrupulous traffic-seeking” by fake personas or accounts misrepresenting their lives, including by using displays of wealth.
- That came on top of previous crackdowns on influencers for tax evasion and for disseminating untrue content.
- Previously CAC has required platforms to monitor celebrity accounts and create a watchlist of those promoting “undesirable values”.
Why it matters
When it comes to influencer marketing, brands are often advised to let the influencers do their thing as they know their audience best – and that can certainly increase reach. As one Weibo user wrote about Wang, “through him I have learned about many high-end products that I had never been exposed to before”.
But with China’s authorities cracking down on influencers and keen to foster certain values, brands may need to be much more selective about who they use, and/or proscriptive about their content.
Sourced from Business Insider, Sixth Tone, Global Times
Klarna touts ‘brutally efficient’ AI-enhanced marketing
Klarna – a Swedish-headquartered fintech often credited with popularising buy now pay later – is using the efficiency gains from AI to produce more content while cutting overall sales and marketing spend by 11% in the first quarter.
According to CMO David Sandstrom, this helped reduce what it spends on external marketing suppliers by 25%.
Why Klarna’s AI marketing matters
AI is inarguably the technology of the moment, but despite the impressive tricks of chatbots and image generators that suggest big leaps in productivity, regular users of AI in a professional capacity remain a minority.
Partly this is because very public examples of use cases are relatively few and far between. Klarna’s example suggests that AI’s uses don’t have to be particularly flashy to be effective; they’ve led to real bottom-line gains, the company says.
The interview with Klarna’s marketing executive comes just after comments from the company’s CEO that it is “definitely ready” to list on the public markets. It follows news in February that Klarna – following heavy layoffs – had plugged AI into its customer service assistant to the tune of 700 people’s work. The company is no stranger to talking about the efficiency gains from new technology.
The story: “Brutally efficient” marketing
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Sandstrom attributes around $10m of annual marketing savings to the department’s AI adoption, largely through image generation tools like Midjourney and OpenAI’s Dall-E. Here are some of the results:
- Reduced losses on the cutting-room floor: given how expensive any kind of photoshoot or agency-led creation is, the less likely a creative team is to try and then abandon ideas if they don’t work, the better. “What I’m seeing in our partner relationships is the speed of iterations and the speed of ideations and the quantity of things going up tremendously,” says Sandstrom.
- Creative rather than media optimisation: While agency and production costs have declined, distribution (through media spend) will be less affected: “I actually expect media investments to go up.”
- Product thinking and advanced marketing: Sandstrom talks about shifting the marketing operation to more of a product stance, which “means that you can break down marketing into a workflow” and add AI “copilots” into each component of that work. This is part of a wider project to advance the marketing arm of Klarna to become “brutally efficient, both in the resources we use but, more importantly, in the results that we can create”.
Key quote
“I don’t have a vision where we replace all humans. I do think that the best marketeers are going to 10X [multiply] their impact and efficiency because they have these tools. What I also foresee is humans really moving up the value chain. So the vast majority of the things that we’ve been cutting down on are things that are—unfortunately, I have to say—lower down the value chain.”
“What we’re going to see is that we can achieve way more with lower costs, or if we decide to increase costs again, which I think we will do, we will be even more efficient” – David Sandstrom, CMO, Klarna.
Sourced from the WSJ, WARC, Bloomberg, Reuters. Image: Klarna
Borussia Dortmund’s defence sponsorship deal points to new attitudes
News that a weapons manufacturer is to sponsor Borussia Dortmund football club (BVB) has brought a mixed response, but the development is arguably part of a wider trend for professional sports clubs across Europe to look beyond consumer-facing brands.
The story: Sponsorship shifts
Rheinmetall, based 70km down the road from Dortmund, will be the first German defence company to sponsor a Bundesliga team when it signs with the North Rhein-Westphalian club. The news comes as the club prepares for its Champions League final appearance on 1 June.
- The multiyear deal will allow Europe’s largest ammunition manufacturer (it also makes infantry fighting vehicles, tank parts and combat drones) to display its logo on stadium advertising boards and in the background at press conferences. It won’t, however, appear on players’ shirts.
In a statement acknowledging the geopolitical nuances of the move, BVB chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke laid out the club’s position:
“Security and defence are fundamental cornerstones of our democracy. That is why we believe it is the right decision to take a very close look at how we protect these cornerstones. Especially today, when we see every day how freedom must be defended in Europe. We should deal with this new normality. We are looking forward to the partnership with Rheinmetall and, as Borussia Dortmund, are consciously opening ourselves up to a dialogue.”
At a marketing level, the move reflects a shift in thinking – of typically less visible industrial companies acting as brands that need to engage business buyers as humans. Last year, research from sponsorship intelligence firm Caytoo found that industrial brands are an increasingly common presence on the shirts of professional football, cricket and rugby teams in England.
Why defence brands’ arrival in sport matters
Football clubs (and major football competitions) have long been a draw for brands of all sorts, given the reach their sponsorship can achieve for a sport as beloved and watched as football. And as the access of certain categories – think gambling – becomes restricted, other unexpected categories can move into this space.
- Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and a more globally uncertain political environment, the Financial Times notes how European arms companies are rebranding themselves as defenders of democratic values.
- That has interesting brand implications for the whole of German football as the Bundesliga is keen to capitalise on the recent success of Bayer Leverkusen – in ending Bayern Munich’s dominance of the league, it helped increase both match attendances and TV viewership – to build a global audience and boost the value of its media rights.
- However, the implications of defence brands getting involved in a highly globalised and – on the surface – apolitical intellectual property are complex. What, for instance, will be the effect of German defence company sponsorship on Chinese viewers?
Sourced from Financial Times, WARC, BVB
Sport in 2024: brands old and new ramp up marketing
It’s a busy summer of sport with the Olympics, the UEFA Euros, CONMEBOL Copa America, and the T20 Cricket world cup to name a few – and for brands the opportunities are not only to find a large and engaged audience, but to push into new markets or to explore alternative angles.
Why sport matters
In a rapidly fragmenting media market, sport offers one of the few remaining high reach, highly discussed occasions. While best practices are useful, brands are pushing into new strategic territory ahead of this year’s summer of sport.
What’s going on
- Nike, the sportswear giant, is planning to spend more than ever on its marketing around the Summer Olympics following intensified competition from smaller rivals that are eating into its share. The company has said it will focus on “fewer, bigger” marketing moments after tricky results in March.
- Part of its efforts include sponsorship of the official IOC Refugee Olympic team, with a spot that celebrates the journey of boxer Cindy Ngamba, born in Cameroon but now UK-based, to announce its support for displaced athletes.
- In January, the IOC announced that Corona Cero, the zero-alcohol variant of the brand, would be the global beer sponsor of the Olympic Games. Parent company AB InBev has a history of involvement with sports but Corona is “the first brand in our category to be part of that global level with the [Olympic] Games”, Clarissa Pantoja, its global VP/Marketing, told an audience in May.
- Alibaba is not only selling a raft of Paris 2024 products on its Tmall Olympic store as an official partner, it’s taking the opportunity to show off its AI chops by restoring and colourising photos and videos from the 1924 Paris Olympics.
- Elsewhere, we see some significant strategic adaptations from big players. For instance, P&G has said it will focus on pushing individual brands rather than the values of the overall P&G master brand to avoid muddying its messaging. “That’s what consumers that we serve are familiar with”, said Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer, to Reuters.
Beyond the Olympics
- Cricket beyond the Indian national team: Indian brands have started to place themselves into the sport’s T20 World Cup in a cost-effective way to get in front of Indian viewers. Given the clamour for sponsorship of the mighty Indian national team, some brands like Amul Dairy have started sponsoring the USA and South Africa teams, while rival Nandini will sponsor Ireland and Scotland.
- Across the Chinese business environment, brands have also started to cast their marketing efforts further around the world in an attempt to expose themselves to more European and American consumers, Table Media reports. The news comes as some Chinese brands like EV-maker BYD look set to become market leaders in Europe by the end of the decade – yet they currently enjoy little brand recognition, which could leave them competing primarily on price.
Sourced from Reuters, Afaqs, Table Media, FT, Alibaba, Olympics
Is the sachet format still an effective pricing strategy in India?
Sachet marketing revolutionised Indian retail by providing affordable luxury that enabled brands to drive penetration; but the low-value, low-margin, high-volume nature of sachets is being challenged in the face of e-commerce and fickle-minded consumers.
Why the sachet economy matters
Writing in the WARC Guide to marketing’s impact on pricing, Naresh Gupta, founder and CSO of agency Bang in the Middle, charts the evolution of the sachet from a simple pricing strategy to a business-changing tactic. The sachet economy is most effective when it’s used to create new consumer segments and change behaviour, allowing industries such as...
The changing face of Australia
Over the past five years Australia has witnessed a growing wealth divide, increased worries about mental health, and shifting family structures.
That’s according to Australia Unmasked, a report from Roy Morgan, in association with The Growth Distillery, which examines the market research company’s longitudinal data to understand how attitudes have changed in the wake of the pandemic.
Key findings
- Nine in 10 Australians agree the gap between rich and poor has grown.
- The top third of discretionary spenders (“Thrivers”) have maintained their debt-to-income ratios (+1.5%) and been able to unlock more spending power.
- The bottom third of discretionary spenders (“Strivers”) have seen their debt-to-income ratio almost double (+93%), leaving them struggling to cover the essentials.
- One in three Australians (+10%) do not agree that they’re feeling well and in good health.
- Half (49%) claim to be dealing with a mental health condition (+11%) while a third (35%) are coping with anxiety (+13%).
- There’s less appetite for hard news and more for lifestyle/health content where the audience is now 77% larger.
- Family structures are more diverse: step and blended families now represent 12% of couple families (+22%); single-parent families have increased 13% (and those where men are the single parent are up 48%).
- Multi-generational living is up, with a 22% surge in three-generation households.
- There are also more LGB families: 27% of this community are now parents (+63%).
Why Australian lifestyle trends matters
Brands need to evolve their offerings and messaging to take account of the needs of a changing customer base – and more nuanced shifts are also evident at state level. “Leave assumptions at the door,” the report concludes. “We are all very different from who we were in 2019.”
Sourced from Roy Morgan
Everything’s an ad network: PayPal joins ad business gold rush
PayPal is the latest non-endemic ad company to reportedly be plotting an expansion into the ad business, as the imperatives for profit built off first-party customer data rise to the fore – the move would represent a second wave of new ad networks built on financial systems rather than retail systems.
Why PayPal’s ad business matters
The nouvelle vague of ad networks are thinking about turning spending data into advertising signals, similar to how earlier ad network entrants used the signals and exposure opportunities of retail sites and apps.
The basis of such moves tend to bolt an ad business that is mostly incremental profit onto core operations that are often not very profitable. PayPal, meanwhile, enjoys a decent margin but that could be higher.
Yet, there is a risk that this trend will turn into a deluge as other financial companies join in, thereby muddying the impact of a particular exposure for the brand and, likely, reducing the price that providers can charge for advertising. It’s a new and complicated arena.
Advertising on and off PayPal
Effectively, PayPal – which launched its first ad product, Advanced Offers, back in January – has made a major new hire: Mark Grether, formerly Uber’s advertising chief, will run the payment company’s new ads division. The department will build on personalised offers and discount products – bought on a performance (sales-made) basis.
The new direction, however, will take PayPal’s ad business beyond advertisers that sell their products and services through the platform. It will turn data – based on well over six billion transactions by more than 400m customers – into a compass to help brands target customers on other platforms.
“If you’re someone who’s buying products on the web, we know who is buying the products where, and we can leverage the data,” Grether tells the WSJ.
It’s worth noting that PayPal also counts Venmo in its quiver of brands, with a significant social media presence and a regularly visited destination, especially among younger users. A spokesperson tells the paper that while users will be included by default, they can opt out of their data’s inclusion in the new network.
Context: Ad networks in banking
PayPal is far from the only financial services company pushing into advertising. It also includes established financial brands like JP Morgan Chase, whose strategy has been developing beyond banking for some years into a full media solutions platform, and relative upstarts like Revolut, which are now touting advertising to account for up to a third of revenues in the coming years.
- It’s a big deal – with a lot of appetite for new advertising avenues close to the consumer: according to Nielsen data, 70% of marketers globally consider retail media more important for their strategies in 2024 compared to 2023 due to its effectiveness and rising popularity.
- WARC’s latest Future of Measurement report deals with the larger trend more fully (members can read here; if you’re yet to subscribe, get a sample here). At the brand level, this manifests in 71% of brands, agencies, and publishers increasing their first-party assets.
- For original thinking on this trend, which began in the depths of the pandemic, look to Eric Seufert’s observations on his Mobiledevmemo blog and the long list of examples confirming them.
Sourced from WSJ, PayPal, WARC, MobileDevMemo. Image: PayPal
You can’t rush the building of distinctive assets
Marketers wanting to build distinctive assets and generate brand fame need to be patient, advises Ehrenberg-Bass Institute’s Professor Jenni Romaniuk.
Defining brand fame
- You can look at brand fame as a measure of mental availability; or mental availability can be seen as an outcome of brand fame.
- Several factors contribute towards brand fame, one of which is the ownership of distinctive assets; others include the intrinsic “stickiness” of the product, the ability to reach mass audiences and social diffusion. (Read more in How do I build brand fame?).
- Distinctive brand assets, which can be verbal, visual, auditory or even haptic, are designed to anchor brands firmly in the memory and trigger faster, more emotional recall. (Read more in What is the role of distinctive brand assets?)
- A “fame score” – the proportion of category buyers who think of a particular brand when they experience an asset – helps marketers understand how strong brand awareness is and how distinctive their assets are.
You can’t rush these things
- “Asset building” requires the continued use of the brand name, while “asset using” can see the brand name replaced with the asset.
- Romaniuk, speaking at the recent Mumbrella360 conference, cautioned against rushing to use assets as a proxy for the brand before they’re ready – and that means having unprompted fame scores as close to 100% as possible.
- “If you’re actually prompting distinctive asset measurement, it gives you inaccurate, inflamed fame scores – up to about 20 percentage points – which is really dangerous,” she said.
- “I’ve had people push back on that, mainly because they’re impatient,” she added. “They’re like, ‘I want to use my asset’, and they forget about the difference between asset using and asset building.”
- Using the asset alone too soon can result in poor branding. “When you use a strong asset, that you have taken the time to build up and make distinctive, you get that step up to correct branding, and that’s a success,” Romaniuk stated.
Sourced from Mumbrella
How to build a thriving effectiveness culture
Marketing leaders are increasingly focused on bringing together different departments to create stand-out customer value, and there’s an opportunity to learn from the cross-functional principles and practices of digital product teams to build an effectiveness culture in an agency.
In a true effectiveness culture, everyone is able to communicate and evidence the impact of their collective efforts. That means everyone across a business needs to feel confident weaving data into the stories they tell, whether that’s in big presentations or informal discussions, writes Louise Windo, Strategy Principal at ustwo, in a new article for WARC.
Why it matters
Businesses continue...
Most new streaming subscribers choose ad-supported services
Ad-supported streaming subscriptions now account for most new subscribers, according to data from Antenna, amid a rising tide of advertising on once ad-free streaming services.
Why advertising matters
Ad-supported content and subscription streamers were, once upon a time, two opposing directions for the future of TV content. Now, as a report in the New York Times observes, advertising is increasingly the norm on streaming services.
Partly, it’s a natural extension of what has always happened: ferocious early growth begins to taper, prices rise and the service becomes less sticky – in some markets, as many as a fifth of subscribers have cancelled their subscriptions.
Advertising offers a two-sided marketplace in which viewers get a cheaper deal and advertisers get engaged audiences – for streaming services that have haemorrhaged money building up their content libraries, the promise of profitable growth is now critical as they approach maturity.
What’s going on
In the first quarter of this year, 56% of new subscribers to streaming services bought the ad-supported tier; but there are deeper shifts driving this change.
While ad-supported services are now available in many parts of the world, analysis from strategic financial analyst Brian Wieser and Antenna, the subscription research firm, estimates that as many as 93m ad-supported subscriptions were live in the United States before Amazon Prime defaulted most Prime members to an ad tier; now, they expect it’s more like 170m.
In context
The news comes as streamers are developing their content offerings that come ever closer to traditional TV. Earlier this month, Netflix joined Amazon in buying the rights to a handful of NFL games as part of a wider bet on live sport as unmissable content.
Amazon, which has been building ad businesses into many more products than just streaming, has credited Prime Video ads with a healthy contribution to last quarter’s 24% year-on-year ad sales growth.
In the UK, ad spend on CTV devices grew 21% YoY in 2023, according to the IAB.
Sourced from the New York Times, WARC
Major AI tools unknown to 22% globally, finds study
Despite the hype, frequent users of AI tools remain a small minority according to a new study from Oxford University’s Reuters Institute.
Why the research matters
The onset of AI is often described in terms of inevitability: a question of when rather than if. But it appears that regular usage is relatively rare: many people find that real-world uses for AI at home and at work elude them.
Of course, much of AI’s utility will happen behind the scenes. Search, for example, will become increasingly generative. Many of the uses will be professional and will bleed into the kind of content that people consume, whether on big screens or small. Much of the business growth has been a bet on future potential while new rules are written and professionals learn how the technology may aid their work.
What’s going on
A new report from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, based on a YouGov online survey of 2000 respondents in each of six countries – Argentina, Denmark, France, Japan, the UK, and the USA – sheds light on the uptake of this potentially revolutionary technology.
Are people using AI?
According to this research, fewer people are actively using AI tools than one might assume. While ChatGPT is comfortably the most famous of the major tools, use is a minority activity across the six countries, and daily use is very rare:
- Denmark: 35% have used; 3% use daily
- USA: 32% have used; 7% use daily
- UK: 29% have used; 2% use daily
- Argentina: 28% have used; 5% use daily
- France: 27% have used; 2% use daily
- Japan: 22% have used; 1% use daily
There is, of course, an age component to this, with an average of 16% of over-55s having used ChatGPT at least once compared to 15% of 18-24s.
Reasons for usage
Averaging across six countries, roughly equal proportions say that they have used generative AI for getting information (24%) as creating media (28%), which includes:
- Writing emails (9%)
- Creating images (9%)
- Writing essays or reports (8%)
- Creating audio (3%)
- Creating video (4%)
- Creating code (5%)
Getting information, meanwhile, breaks down as:
- Answering factual questions (11%)
- Asking advice (10%)
- Generating ideas (9%)
- Playing around or experimenting (9%)
- Summarising text (8%)
- Seeking support (7%)
- Recommendations (6%)
- Translation (6%)
Who hasn’t heard of AI?
One surprising finding of the report is that – even in an online population survey – significant minorities across all countries haven’t heard of any of the main AI tools: between 19% of Japanese respondents at the lower end and 30% in the UK.
As an overall average of all scores, 22.5% of respondents globally haven’t heard of any of the major tools.
Shape of the market
While the focus of the research is on the public’s perception of how AI is used in journalistic newsrooms, it illuminates the state of the perceived AI market leaders as well as how real people are using the technology.
- OpenAI’s Chat GPT is by far the most recognised of the major generative AI tools with between 41% (Argentina) and 61% (Denmark) of respondents having heard of the tool.
- Rivals, including tools from major incumbents like Google’s Gemini and Microsoft’s Copilot, trail OpenAI by some margin: between 15% and 25% of the public recognise any of these brands.
- Specialist tools like Midjourney appear to have little to no brand recognition.
Sourced from Reuters, WARC
Marketers need to be more empathetic, research finds
Brands should address consumer needs in a more nuanced and empathetic way, says a study, with people more likely to pay more for a product or service when they feel better understood.
The Indian-based research – carried out by Quantum Consumer Solutions and two branches of Tata Group – brought the concept of empathy to life and established nine means of commercially achieving it, especially in developing markets.
Why empathy matters
As the saying goes, people will always remember how you make them feel. In a world where 74% of consumers say they wouldn't care if the brands they...
Gen Z in APAC found to be using false personas
With a third of Gen Z in Australia, China, Singapore, Japan and India often or occasionally providing false information about their age, a stress test of stereotypes is helping brands understand how this generation present themselves online and why they hide behind a fake identity.
Why false personas matter
With questions surrounding the accuracy of APAC Gen Z data, audience profiling must move beyond age assumptions, otherwise brands will deliver irrelevant messaging to Gen Z consumers due to the heavy reliance on demographic targeting.
Takeaways
- Almost half of Gen Z (45%) in APAC take on a false persona...
Fashion brands keep the DTC dream alive
Major fashion brands continue to move toward significant direct-to-consumer sales, according to reports, with big labels now thinking about striking a balance between owned channels and wholesale in a bid to be more effective marketers and retain more control of their own audience.
The Business of Fashion finds several major brands applying DTC growth strategies and seeing DTC sales – both online and off - fast outpacing overall sales.
Case in point
Levi’s, the denim-focused fashion brand, has stated that its long-term strategy is to generate a majority (55%) of sales through owned channels by 2027. In the short term that has led to an overall sales decline of 8% in Q1 this year, even if DTC sales have grown 8% in the same period to reach 48% of overall sales.
Why do it?
The benefits of selling direct to consumers are many: a brand selling direct controls its relationship with the consumer, providing all-important first-party data; a direct brand controls pricing and is able to foreground a greater mix of products beyond hero items. And, of course, you sacrifice less margin to retailers.
“We’re in a time in the economy where profitable growth matters. One of the best ways to increase margins is to cut intermediaries and go direct,” Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify, told BoF. His platform is helping brands to build out e-commerce offerings.
The road to DTC is risky and expensive, however, with online customer acquisition costs high. Brands that have been successful have typically deployed strong brand advertising to water the garden of future demand. Even super-famous brands like Nike have hit bumps in the road.
Why DTC matters
Following a pandemic that necessitated a big shift online, DTC is becoming a more sophisticated part of companies’ strategies, reflecting the demands of doing business in an environment of higher prices and a battle for value over volume.
At a marketing level, it changes a brand’s aims and types of communication – broad campaigns designed to lift all boats shift to more specific messaging driving punters to owned channels, whether physical or digital. It also speaks to a need to own the relationship (and the first-party data) as well as the brand experience.
It chimes with a broader shift in thinking toward differentiation as the key to value-led brand growth as outlined in new research from Kantar, which occurs at all levels of the marketing and shopping journey.
Sourced from Business of Fashion, WARC
Dope overtakes booze
Over a 30-year period there has been a 15-fold increase in the number of Americans consuming cannabis on a daily, or near-daily basis, to the point where such use of cannabis now exceeds that of alcohol.
Tell me more
A study based on self-reported data collected by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health suggests that:
- in 1992 there were 10x as many daily or near-daily alcohol as cannabis users (8.9 million vs. 0.9 million);
- in 2022, there were 17.7 million daily or near-daily users of cannabis compared to 14.7 million equivalent users of alcohol.
But the growth may not be as dramatic as it seems, one medical professional told the BBC, explaining that people are now more prepared to admit to using the drug while the market for legal cannabis products has expanded in recent years.
Why the cannabis market matters
The figures speak to the potential size of the market for a drug that is increasingly available for both recreational and medicinal purposes. Earlier this year the CEO of cannabis company Curaleaf said he expected “a strong growth trajectory as we have yet to see what unconstrained demand looks like”. While reasons for usage and methods of consumption vary, it’s possible that consumption of alcohol brands may be affected.
Findings
- More people drink alcohol than consume cannabis, although high-frequency drinking is less common than high-frequency cannabis use.
- In 2022, the median drinker reported drinking on 4-5 days in the past month; for cannabis users the equivalent figure was 15-16 days.
- In 2022, past-month cannabis consumers were almost four times as likely to report daily or near-daily use (42.3% vs. 10.9%) and 7.4 times more likely to report daily use (28.2% vs. 3.8%)
Background
- Recreational use of cannabis is allowed in 24 states and the District of Columbia, while 38 states have legalised its medicinal use.
- The federal government recently moved to reclassify cannabis from a Schedule I controlled substance on a par with heroin to a Schedule III substance.
Key quote
“[For 40% of users], cannabis is essentially a part of their daily life, not a part of their social or recreational life” – Prof Jonathan Caulkins, Carnegie Mellon University and author of Changes in self-reported cannabis use in the United States from 1979 to 2022, speaking on the Addiction Audio podcast.
Sourced from Wiley, BBC
What triggers brand boycotts?
Boycotts are one of the ways in which consumers can show their displeasure with a brand’s stated stance on an important issue – research from YouGov explores where in the world consumers are most likely to boycott and what triggers this disapproval.
Why boycotts matter
Certain boycotts make a lot of noise – think Bud Light, which has become the most visible case study of brand risk in a hyperpolarised United States. Around the world, YouGov research undertaken in 2024, finds that across 17 international markets 70% of consumers would boycott a brand if they object to its conduct or leaders.
What’s going on?
Obviously, politics is top of mind here, but it’s important to note that the main reason for withholding business across the 17 markets is because a company’s products pose a risk to health – in all but three markets more than half agree.
Boycotting brands whose operations may be deemed unethical ranks second most common for most markets polled – with over half of consumers in Britain, Australia, Denmark, Canada, Spain, Sweden and the USA agreeing.
More than half of consumers in Indonesia (53%) and Denmark (52%) and close to half in Sweden (49%) and Britain (47%) would boycott brands which do business with countries whose actions consumers disapprove of (e.g., military aggression, terrorism, human rights issues, unfair trade practices, etc).
Who is boycotting?
In short, pretty much everyone. Poland, the country whose respondents were least likely to boycott a brand, still sees 73% of consumers willing to boycott, followed by the typically very vocal and increasingly febrile USA at 74%.
At the top, meanwhile:
- UAE: 88%
- Indonesia: 86%
- Hong Kong: 85%
- Australia: 85%
- Canada: 84%
- Denmark: 83%
- Britain: 82%
- Sweden: 81%
Perhaps what’s more interesting in this data, however, is that in all of those countries 10% or fewer respondents say they would never boycott a brand.
Methodology
The data is based on surveys of adults aged 18+ years in 17 markets with sample sizes varying between 510 and 2,044 for each market. All surveys were conducted online during February 2024.
Sourced from YouGov, WARC
