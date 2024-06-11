Apple takes up AI as LLMs get their iPhone moment | WARC | The Feed
Apple takes up AI as LLMs get their iPhone moment
Apple’s playbook for revolutionary new technology hasn’t been about inventing fundamental new technologies but rather about improving and packaging them into consumer-friendly, intuitive products: for a technology that has struggled with popular use cases, Apple’s embrace of generative AI through its products could be a turning point.
Why Apple’s AI matters
Apple didn’t invent the smartphone, but it normalised connectivity in your pocket. It didn’t invent software, but its App Store helped create a world of internet-connected applications for leisure, commerce, banking, and transport.
Despite AI’s much-discussed potential to disrupt everything, most people aren’t using AI tools. Apple’s intervention, announced during its Worldwide Developers Conference, takes some of its own technology alongside that of partners like OpenAI to make services that are useful for people and to put it in their hands.
It’s unlikely to be an instant win, however, given that the tech will only run on the very newest devices. It suggests that AI will filter through over a few product cycles as people keep their devices for longer periods. A big question will be whether the tools are so useful that they will drive users to upgrade sooner than they otherwise would have.
At a branding level, this represents a shift away from AI as a powerful force to be in awe of, and toward AI as a tool for you, the customer; Apple’s tactic is as much about communications as technology.
What’s going on
Apple Intelligence – a smart usurpation of the often abbreviated ‘AI’ – is pitched at human level AI tools that are about a better understanding of you, the user. Apple Intelligence is set to arrive in iOS 18, which will enter beta testing this autumn for iPhones 15 Pro and newer, or effectively devices carrying Apple’s most advanced processors.
- This generative AI system is built into the device with an eye on privacy but with the ability to call up other services – among them OpenAI’s ChatGPT to aid in generating a solution for Siri. The new technology will boost other help tools built into Apple’s productivity apps, as well as generate emojis for messaging.
- Siri, Apple’s long standing and ultimately quite disappointing voice assistant, will see the greatest makeover. Now “equipped with awareness of your personal context, the ability to take action in and across apps, and product knowledge about your devices’ features and settings, Siri will be able to assist you like never before,” Apple claims.
“Apple Intelligence is grounded in your personal data and context,” SVP Craig Federighi told the conference, using proprietary new models that will “mostly” run entirely on the device, he added.
In context
Until now, Apple had been seen as an AI laggard, historically the result of a highly secretive development culture at odds with the more open research culture that enabled AI systems to come about.
Its more recent announcements, however, had mentioned AI in a relatively prosaic manner as a tool for its business customers to make better ads. Its new announcements for this year’s conference went much much bigger on generative AI.
Sourced from Apple, WARC. Image: Apple
