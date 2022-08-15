E-commerce & mobile retail Brand growth Social media planning & buying

Asia is a prime spot to capture the opportunities of contextual commerce, which provides a frictionless one-stop shopping experience facilitated by automation. Writing for WARC, Accenture Song’s Flaviano Faleiro explains why.

Why it matters

The socio-economic changes in Asia will accelerate contextual commerce growth and businesses must understand the new consumer archetypes of the future and shape their innovation accordingly.

Takeaways