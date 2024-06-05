Apple in talks to bring streaming service to China | WARC | The Feed
Apple in talks to bring streaming service to China
Reports suggest that Apple is negotiating with China Mobile about bringing its Apple TV+ streaming service to the country – an opportunity that insiders say could bring the service to around 200m new users and make it the only US-headquartered streamer to enter the country.
Why Apple TV+ in China matters
First reported by The Information, the news would see the service break new ground in China’s vast and largely untapped media landscape (at least by Western companies) due to local laws.
What’s going on
According to insiders that spoke to the specialist tech website, the deal would see Apple TV+ offered to China Mobile customers for an additional monthly fee and with the service prominently displayed on desktop boxes. Revenues would be shared between the two members of the joint venture, the announcement of which has been delayed by a year.
- Most likely, any fee charged would be significantly lower than what Apple charges in other markets. However, this could change as the largely English-language service could expand to include local content, with a more relevant product better placed to monetise.
- The news comes as Apple’s increasingly important services business has seen the company willing to get its content onto rival mobile operating systems – witness, for instance, last week’s news that it was reportedly working on an Apple TV app for Android devices.
In context
Overall, Apple’s services strategy – including its now potent, sport-inflected content business – also includes its growing advertising business, given that sales of new iPhones are unlikely to grow forever. China, however, is a source of smartphone growth for the company, according to Euromonitor.
While that generally means revenues from search ads in the App Store (and the money Google pays to be the default), it’s possible that Apple’s ad business expands through a similar trajectory as streaming rivals Amazon Prime and Netflix’s ad-supported tier.
Both suggest that advertising and premium environments are no longer mutually exclusive: for Apple, the opportunity is clear. With its content potentially reaching huge new Chinese audiences, that potential is even bigger.
Sourced from The Information, Insider, Euromonitor, 9to5 Google. Image: Apple
