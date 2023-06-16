Apple brand value proves resilient | WARC | The Feed
Apple brand value proves resilient
Technology brands continue to command the top spots in the latest Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands ranking – this despite a sharp year-on-year fall in the value of several of the leading tech players.
The top ten
- Apple ($880,455m, -7%)
- Google ($577,683m, -29%)
- Microsoft ($501,856m, -18%)
- Amazon ($468,737m, -34%)
- McDonald’s ($191,109m, -3%)
- Visa ($169,092m, -11%)
- Tencent ($141,020m, -34%)
- Louis Vuitton ($124,822m, 0%)
- MasterCard ($110,631m, -6%)
- Coca-Cola ($106,109m, +8%)
Despite a 20% drop in the overall index vs 2022, the Top 100 retain a long-term growth trajectory, posting 47% growth compared to the pre-Covid (2019) level.
Why it matters
Recent years have been traumatic, as the world has faced pandemic, war, economic uncertainty and political instability. But despite all this, consumers’ view of brands has remained remarkably stable, with the most valuable brands in the world as highly regarded as ever.
“The lessons for brand owners and marketers remain clear,” says Martin Guerrieria, head of Kantar BrandZ. “Effective marketing investment and long-term thinking are vital to your business’ growth prospects.
“Those brands consistently investing in establishing strong consumer connections are now much better placed to navigate the current volatile conditions and deliver a greater degree of resilience for their shareholders.”
Takeaways
- 16 brands grew in brand value across the Top 100 – with Airtel (No.76; +24%) and Pepsi (No.91; +17%) achieving the highest brand value growth vs 2022.
- Two new Chinese brands joined the Top 100 ranking for the first time – Shein at No.70 and Nongfu Spring at No.81.
- The Luxury, Fast Food and Food & Beverages categories proved to be the most resilient to market fluctuations.
- Brands improving their ability to justify a higher price than competitors, based on the strength of their equity with consumers, grew at twice the rate – adding 67% to their brand value over the last four years.
- Sustainability remains an untapped opportunity for brands – only 2% of the most valuable global brands are perceived as ‘leading’ in this area.
Sourced from Kantar BrandZ
