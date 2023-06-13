APAC users expect data transparency from brands, report finds | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Daily effectiveness insights, curated by WARC's editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
APAC users expect data transparency from brands, report finds
Consumers in APAC embrace personalised experiences while prioritising data privacy, highlighting the importance of trust, transparency and education in building a sustainable data-sharing ecosystem, according to a new report.
‘The consumer data revolution in Asia Pacific’, from cloud platform provider Twilio, surveyed 1,500 consumers* in APAC and found that 60% of respondents expect clear and comprehensible information about data usage, emphasising the importance of transparency in building consumer trust and confidence.
Why it matters
There is a correlation between comfort levels in sharing personal data and knowledge about how organisations utilise this data. An informed consumer base is key to fostering a sustainable data-sharing ecosystem, which is important to strengthen trust.
Key insights
- 64% of the respondents in APAC are open to sharing data after a breach if a brand is transparent.
- 57% are open to sharing demographics data and 50% have some understanding of how their data is used.
- Respondents appreciate the benefits of personalised experiences, with 65% acknowledging that personal data usage enhances their interaction with brand websites.
- Over half (57%) are comfortable or indifferent to social media platforms sharing their personal data with other brands or businesses.
- Among those who are unsure of how their data is being used by businesses, only 15% were comfortable with all their data being shared with another brand.
- This figure more than doubled to 34% among those who were generally aware of how their data is being used, rising to 46% for those who had full knowledge of how organisations use their data.
The big idea
“Today, consumers expect brands to protect their data and be upfront about how their data is being used. The combination of scepticism towards third-party data and the willingness to share data with trusted brands is fuelling new opportunities and forging the pathway to a healthy and sustainable data-sharing ecosystem across the region” – Nicholas Kontopoulos, Vice President of Marketing, Asia-Pacific and Japan.
*The report explores consumers’ preferences, attitudes and expectations around data sharing amid the sunsetting of third-party cookies. It highlights opportunities for brands to strengthen consumer trust and includes findings from across Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines and Singapore.
Email this content