APAC travel: How brands can embrace a world of flux | WARC | The Feed

APAC travel: How brands can embrace a world of flux
18 May 2023
APAC travel: How brands can embrace a world of flux
Transport & tourism (general) Asia (general region) Strategy
Travel mindsets in the region are changing in the wake of Covid-19, and understanding the multidimensional traveller is no longer about direct segmentation but an exercise in managing their blended tastes.
Industry professionals will need to find new angles to discover how habits are evolving to prepare for consumers’ return to travel.
Why it matters
