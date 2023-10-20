The Feed
3 in 15: Retail media’s path to consolidation
In this episode of the WARC Podcast, WARC’s David Tiltman and Alex Brownsell unpack the latest Global Ad Trends report on retail media.
- Over the past decade, the once unfashionable and informal world of trade and shopper marketing has been transformed into the $128.3bn retail media behemoth.
- David and Alex discuss retail media’s ad spend numbers, which retailers are benefitting the most from this growth, and why the most exciting thing about retail media is the data.
Listen to the episode in full here
Timestamps
01:20 – Why did you look at retail media?
02:33 – WARC Media’s ad spend forecast.
12:54 – Who are the biggest winners?
20:46 – The most exciting thing about retail media is the data.
WARC Talks: Stories behind winning campaigns at the Marketing Society Awards
On this episode of the WARC Podcast we share insights from some of the stand out cases from this year’s Marketing Society Awards.
- WARC’s Anna Hamill is joined by some of the marketers behind three winning campaigns, discussing the Mayor of London’s campaign to tackle misogyny, Yorkshire Tea’s long term growth success, and the Campaign Against Living Miserably’s fight against suicide.
- Featuring Ben Newbury, Head of Marketing, Yorkshire Tea and Loz Horner, Strategy Partner, Lucky Generals; Matt Jennings, CMO, Campaign Against Living Miserably and Will Grundy, Head Of Planning, adam&eveDDB; and Puja Parmar, Senior Advisor to the Mayor – Marketing, Mayor of London and Bianca Novaes, Planning Director, Ogilvy UK.
Listen to the episode in full here
Timestamps
00:58 – Yorkshire Tea’s long-term growth success.
16:02 – Campaign Against Living Miserably’s fight against suicide.
32:04 – Mayor of London’s campaign to tackle misogyny.
How cultural advantage can be good for business
As global culture shifts, marketers face not only changing dynamics and perspectives but also consumers who are becoming more discerning and outspoken, creating opportunities and challenges.
The WARC Guide to creating cultural advantage examines how brands can respond.
Why culture matters
The rising need for cultural relevance or localisation in marketing is a symptom of a bigger shift under way, which is that global culture is no longer monolithic, and this is being reflected across various facets of business and society.
Takeaways
- Cultural resonance and customer share are linked, with evidence showing that culturally resonant brands can grow 25% more than competitors.
- WARC’s case studies show the need to culture check data for inclusive language, and whether it overrepresents or underrepresents certain groups.
- Cultural hybridity in branding can encourage inclusivity and renew creativity by creating a genuine conversation between geographies and world cultures.
WARC members can read the Guide in full here. Non-members can access a sample report here.
UK consumer confidence plunges
The UK Consumer Confidence Barometer from researcher GfK fell nine points in October and all five component measures were down in comparison to last month’s announcement.
Why it matters
Brits are more optimistic than they were this time last year when energy costs and inflation were rocketing, but these things are relative. The pressures may have abated to an extent but they certainly haven’t gone away and they remain all too real for many people as we head into the winter months. It doesn’t bode well for the Christmas trading period.
Component measures
- Personal finances last 12 months: down six points at -19 ( nine points better than October 2022).
- Personal finances next 12 months: down six points to -8 (26 points higher than this time last year)
- Country’s general economic situation last 12 months: down seven points at -54 (15 points higher than in October 2022)
- Country’s general economic situation next 12 months: down eight points to -32 (29 points better than October 2022).
- Major Purchase Index: down 14 points to -34(seven points higher than October 2022).
Key quote
“The timing of the sharp drop in our major purchase measure – down 14 points – will concern retailers across the land in the run-up to Christmas. The volatility we are seeing in consumer confidence is a sure sign of a depressed economic mood and there’s no immediate prospect of any improvement” – Joe Staton, Client Strategy Director, GfK.
Sourced from GfK
Data privacy vexes Americans
Two-thirds of Americans don’t understand what companies are doing with their data, and in any case, almost three-quarters believe they have little or no control over what is being done with it, according to Pew Research Center.
Why data privacy matters
Data privacy has been an issue for years but is gaining renewed attention in the light of concerns about the impact of AI and how children can be protected on social media. Big tech may touch all aspects of people’s lives, but few trust it.
Takeaways
- Three-quarters (77%) have little or no trust in leaders of social media companies to publicly admit mistakes and take responsibility for data misuse.
- A similar proportion (76%) don’t trust leaders of social media companies to not sell personal data to others without consent.
- Even more are concerned about social media sites knowing personal information about children (89%), advertisers using data about what children do online to target ads at them (85%) and online games tracking what children are doing on them (84%).
- Among those who’ve heard of AI, 81% believe that companies will use it to collect and analyze personal information in ways they’re not comfortable with.
- On the other hand, 61% who’ve heard of AI think that, as companies use it, personal information will be used to make life easier.
Sourced from Pew Research Center
New ad products as subscribers and prices rise at Netflix
Streaming service Netflix reported the number of paid members rose almost 11% year on year in Q3, while also announcing price increases for some services in certain countries and highlighting advertising potential.
By the numbers
- Netflix registered 247 million paid members globally in Q3 (up 10.8% year on year), with almost 9 million net additions, in a sign that its crackdown on password sharing is working.
- Ads plan memberships were up 70% quarter on quarter; sign-ups to ads plans accounted for 30% of all sign-ups in the 12 countries offering that option.
- The prices of its Basic and Premium subscriptions in the UK, US and France will increase (Ads and Standard plans remain unchanged) .
The ad experience
- Ad revenue has yet to make a material contribution to the business; on an earnings call, however, CEO Greg Peters talked of a $180bn opportunity and “having a really strong foundation to work with”.
- “Scale is the number one priority,” he added. “Second is delivering features and products that advertisers want” – with measurement a prominent part of that process.
- Netflix has recently launched title sponsorships and will next year offer a new ad product aimed at binge viewers: “if you’re watching a few episodes in a row you’ll be served a hero spot that says ‘the next episode is commercial free, made possible by XX brand’.”
- It’s also working with Microsoft to offer more ways to buy ads programmatically.
New product areas
- Physical flagship destinations are coming. Netflix House aims to combine fresh, new live experiences, based on hit shows, as well as food and retail.
- Games: “We’ve got ambitious plans there, we want to really grow our engagement by many multiples of where it is today over the next handful of years.”
Key quote
“On the advertiser side, we’re working with brands to create formats they will value, in particular the ability to connect with highly conversational and culturally relevant programming” – Greg Peters, CEO, Netflix.
Sourced from Netflix
Make products more human if launching them abroad
When launching a product with a distinct national identity in a foreign market, give it some human characteristics, says a new research paper.
A study in the Journal of Advertising Research concluded that using anthropomorphism in advertising works best for brands trying to break into international markets. It’s especially true when the target audience exhibits a high degree of consumer ethnocentrism: they tend to be hostile to foreign brands and see buying foreign products as damaging to the local economy.
Context
Few studies have looked at how anthropomorphism works across cultures and its usefulness in building social affiliation with a brand that’s perceived as foreign. This particular study examines how brands might use anthropomorphism in different contexts and when employing different strategies – with consumers who are hostile to foreign products, for example, and those who value a product’s quality over where it’s made.
Why anthropomorphism in advertising matters
Giving products human characteristics is a popular strategy for brands trying to build a connection with consumers. But what if these consumers are in a foreign country? The strategy might differ depending on how consumers view the brand. Having a clear idea of what is likely to work best with certain consumers will lead to a more effective marketing approach.
Takeaways
- Anthropomorphism can help build social affiliation with brands and overcome skepticism and hostility.
- A consumer who is more nationalistic – or has a higher degree of consumer ethnocentrism – will evaluate a brand more favorably when a foreign product is given human characteristics in advertising.
- When the consumer is not particularly loyal to their country, it will not matter whether the foreign product is advertised with human characteristics or not.
- If the product being launched in a foreign market has a distinct national identity, it’s better to use anthropomorphism to mitigate any hostility consumers might feel toward the brand.
- If the product being launched doesn’t have a specific national identity, advertisers can choose whether to use anthropomorphism or not. Ultimately, this might come down to what resonates better with the brand.
- When considering launching any product into an international market, it’s vital to know how receptive local consumers are to foreign brands, as this may affect which strategy you use.
About the study
Three studies explored the impact of consumer ethnocentrism (high versus low) and advertising style (anthropomorphism versus non-anthropomorphism) on audiences’ perceived brand evaluation. They additionally examined two strategies: a foreign consumer culture positioning strategy (FCCP) and a local consumer culture positioning strategy (LCCP).
In study one, a mock juice drink brand was used; in study two, participants evaluated a fictitious suitcase brand; and study three explored launching a new sausage brand. All studies took place in China with a range of participants ranging from 14 to 58 years old.
Sourced from JAR
Which marketing channel is best suited to sponsorship?
Sponsorship is an effective way to meet brand and commercial benefits but determining which marketing channels are best suited to deliver such benefits is complex.
A new exclusive for WARC analyses multiple campaigns from 20 of the largest clients in the M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment network over the past five years, to provide useful insight into the marketing mix.
National Australia Bank taps neuroscience and creativity to capture attention
National Australia Bank (NAB) is creating “memory encoding” moments that ensure their digital campaigns resonate deeply with target audiences.
Why it matters
With significant pressure on marketing budgets and a need to ensure cut through to audiences, creativity must work hand-in-hand with understanding how human attention works on a neuroscience level.
Tackling the attention challenge
At SXSW Sydney, in a session titled “Accountability in the Attention War”, NAB’s Michelle Martinis explained NAB’s approach is not limited to understanding attention alone but involves using different formats and creative techniques, especially as the brand is increasingly looking to digital platforms to boost brand preference.
- The bank is focusing on creating new distinctive brand assets to help consumers remember the NAB brand when choosing a new financial service provider.
- Forming a constant “test and learn” environment for new creative campaigns, across all media channels is vital to delivering high engagement rates.
- This includes a move to creating “unskippable and unmissable content”, rolling out distinctive brand assets and applying humour, joy, and interesting camera angles to grab consumer attention in a bid to get people to switch to NAB.
Reframing media metrics and measurement for creativity
- Attention in advertising is now moving beyond optimisation and cost to creating distinctive brand assets and brave creative work, said Mindshare Australia Chief Product Officer Gavin Gibson.
- Tik Tok Head of Agency ANZ Andrew Cambridge added that in the battle for positive media metrics, it’s important to remember that consumers want to see advertising as another entertainment channel, and not a “30 second wait to see the content that they want”.
Key quote
“It’s about finding natural, native and authentic ways to insert our brands into those passion points for Australians. It continues to evolve as new and novel ways of doing things emerge” – Michelle Martinis, Head of Marketing, Home Ownership, at National Australia Bank (NAB).
Main media spending recovers: Bellwether
Total UK marketing budgets were revised up in Q3 2023, with overall growth being driven by upward revisions to the main media category, according to the latest IPA Bellwether Report.
The big picture
While 21.1% of Bellwether firms increased their total marketing spending in the three months to October, a sizeable 15.8% registered a downgraded budget. The resulting net balance of +5.3% was down from +6.4% in Q2.
Why it matters
While economic pressures have driven many companies to be more cautious with their budgets, the focus of those budgets has shifted. “We saw last quarter that firms had become concerned by persistence of the cost-of-living crisis, which drove a record rise in sales promotions spending,” explains Joe Hayes, principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence and author of the Bellwether Report.
“In the latest quarter, however, firms have gone back to brand-building, with anecdotal evidence suggesting that this move has been made both defensively and offensively.”
By category
- The main media advertising category was the strongest-performing segment: a net balance of +7.4% of companies upwardly revised spending at the strongest rate in 18 months (-2.5% previously).
- Within main media, video (+0.9%, from +3.2%) and published brands (+0.8%, from -5.0%) were areas of expansion, as was the ‘other’ sub-category (net balance of +9.1%, vs. +8.3% previously) as companies engaged with new innovative tools such as artificial intelligence.
- Meanwhile, audio (-10.8%, from -8.0%) and out of home (-12.1%, from -7.1%) saw contractions accelerate.
- Events continued to be an area of marketing budget growth: a net balance of +5.9% of companies saw an increase in spending in this area (from +9.8%), with anecdotal evidence indicating a resilient appetite for engagement with clients and prospects face-to-face.
- Other areas of budget growth included direct marketing (net balance of +4.3%, from +7.3%) and public relations (+4.0, from -1.9%).
- Spending cuts were recorded in sales promotions spending (-1.5%, from +13.4%), market research (-1.5%, from -2.9%) and other modes of marketing activity not accounted for elsewhere (net balance of -7.9%, from -6.8%).
Future outlook
- There was little material change in company-own ( net balance of +5.2%) and industry-wide (net balance of -12.7%) financial prospects during Q3, with sentiment among respondents remaining generally subdued.
- S&P Global expects the UK economy to endure a shallow recession and anticipates contractions in adspend of -0.6% and -0.4% in 2023 and 2024 respectively.
Sourced from IPA
Retail media on track to overtake linear TV within a few years
Retail media spending globally is poised to reach $128.2bn this year and to grow another 10% next year, according to WARC Media’s latest Global Ad Trends report.
Global Ad Trends: Retail media’s path to consolidation, co-authored by WARC Media and WARC Digital Commerce, examines the surging levels of retail media ad investment, the potential challenges for brands, and includes expert industry commentary about the future of retail data as an enabler of effectiveness across the media landscape.
Why retail media matters
Retail media is the fourth-largest channel by spend and is rapidly nearing linear TV in third place. Apart from the implications for linear TV in slipping further down the pecking order, there is a growing belief that retail media will become more akin to an infrastructure underpinning the ad industry, rather than a channel in its own right.
With the loss of third-party cookies, the potential to reach specific audiences will become a point of immense strength for retail media networks.
Takeaways
- Amazon overtakes Alibaba
Between them, Amazon and China’s Alibaba earned nearly $80bn in advertising revenue in 2022, equivalent to more than two-thirds (68.3%) of global retail media investment.
Amazon occupies more than four-fifths (87.8%) of the market outside of China, on WARC estimates, and is forecast to earn $45.4bn in ad revenue this year per WARC Media. Its 20.4% year-on-year ad revenue will see Amazon supplant Alibaba as the world’s largest retail media owner this year.
- Category spending
Globally, technology and electronics brands spend the most on retail media, with total investment forecast to reach $23.8bn in 2024. Pharma and healthcare follows in second place, followed by CPG categories. Another growth category for retailers is nicotine: vape brands worldwide are forecast to spend $11.6bn on retail media ads in 2024, up 40% on 2021 investment levels.
- Retail media is moving beyond paid search formats
Less than a third (30%) of respondents surveyed by WARC and the Digital Shelf Institute use retail media to build brand awareness. But retail media networks are increasingly moving beyond search formats into video, audio and out-of-home through cross-channel partnerships, such as Walmart’s tie-up with Roku and Kroger’s deal with Pandora.
- Lack of standards could be a problem
A study by IAB Europe found that a lack of integration between networks is a common complaint, along with inconsistency in metrics and reporting – the latter an issue cited by 70% of buyers. But efforts to create standards that broadly match best practice across the digital ad ecosystem may be complicated by what retailers are able to implement, and how retail media differs across categories.
As marketers favour networks offering the most sophisticated campaign tools and the best ad measurement credentials, there is a rise of retailer alliances and a growing role for third-party ad tech.
Key quote
“Retail Media has been the advertising story of the decade so far. The unfashionable and often informal world of trade and shopper marketing has transformed into a $128.2bn digital advertising behemoth. What comes next will be less spectacular but more significant to brands, as deterministic retail media data begins to inform campaigns across the media landscape” – Alex Brownsell, Head of Content, WARC Media.
WARC members can read Global Ad Trends: Retail media’s path to consolidation in full here. Non-members can download a complimentary sample report here.
Singles’ Day rivals compete on price and logistics
Four-hour express delivery in Hong Kong is JD.com’s latest shot in the annual skirmishes leading up to China’s Singles’ Day, which is taking on greater significance this year as consumer demand remains weak.
What’s happening
- As well as speedy delivery in Hong Kong, JD Express is offering extended delivery hours and free door-to-door delivery options, the South China Morning Post reports.
- Earlier this year, rival Alibaba’s delivery partner Cainiao announced next-day delivery from mainland warehouses to shoppers in Hong Kong and promised 60 yuan compensation for any order taking more than 48 hours to arrive.
- Alibaba’s Taobao Live is currently handing out 1 billion yuan (US$137m) worth of cash coupons ahead of the start of the sales season later this month.
- JD.com is offering 10 billion yuan in price subsidies and free shipping for a range of products priced at only 9.9 yuan.
Why Singles' Day matters
Hoped-for post-lockdown “revenge spending” has largely failed to materialise, as an economic slowdown and deflationary pressures mean consumers are not rushing to spend money. Big tech’s share prices have been hit and they need to get people back shopping to boost sales and valuations.
Sourced from South China Morning Post, Financial Times
US shoppers buy into sustainability
Republican politicians may have ESG ratings in their sights but US consumers of all political persuasions are interested in buying sustainable products.
That’s according to research from the NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business (CSB), which has found sustainability-marketed products are growing twice as fast as conventionally marketed products and are selling at an average premium of 28%.
Why sustainability messaging matters
There’s often a gap between what consumers say they will do and what they actually end up doing, but the Center for Sustainable Business has established action as well as intent. It has also found that certain sustainability messages will drive significant increases in purchase intent, across political parties, age, income level, and location.
Messaging that resonates
CSB partnered with Edelman and nine brands to test messages across sectors on core product attributes as well as a range of environmental sustainability messages.
- Consumers responded most positively to claims that directly referenced personal benefits for themselves and their families (health, financial and their immediate world).
- Such claims worked best when aligned with core product attribute claims – a brand has to first deliver the category benefit.
- Adding two additional sustainability claims tied to a core attribute drove increased appeal by 24 and 33 percentage points to an average of 74% across the nine brands.
Bridging the green gap
CSB partnered with Circana to review data on the purchasing of consumer packaged goods across all stores going back to 2013, including on-pack claims on 250,000 products in 36 CPG categories.
- Sustainability-marketed products made up only 17.3% of total sales but were responsible for 30% of the growth in the sector.
- Some categories (dairy, yogurt, toilet paper) have more than 60% of products sold with sustainable attributes.
- A third of the categories studied are rated “highly developed”, with sustainability-marketed products claiming more than a 20% share.
Key quote
“Most Americans would like to purchase sustainable products that are healthier, drive savings (such as lower energy costs), protect their children’s future, improve animal welfare, support local farmers, and are 100% sustainably sourced. Consumers don’t see it as a political position, and our research finds that Americans are carrying through with that purchase intent” – Tensie Whelan & Randi Kronthal-Sacco of the NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business.
Sourced from Fortune
Are marketers ready for the future?
Nine in ten marketing leaders believe CMOs have a meaningful impact on the pipeline of future revenue, but less than half think their business is ready to embrace a “new radical future”.
That’s according to a new report* from strategic advisory firm Medialink which finds that just 44% of marketing leaders are ready for a “new radical future”, down from 70% and 71% in similar surveys in 2022 and 2021.
Why marketing forecasts matter
Even as more marketing leaders indicate unreadiness about what the future holds, nearly 80% trust their company’s leaders to get the business to its future destination, up from 65% in 2022 and 71% in 2021. It seems marketers entrust that responsibility to the C-suite, to connect the dots between their investments, sales, revenue, and profits.
Takeaways
- Seventy percent of marketing leaders believe the biggest focus in the next 24 months will be investing in long-term growth.
- Eighty-four percent have used AI in some capacity, but they grapple with the upcoming regulatory and policy impact, and many still need to figure out a roadmap to make the most of the technology.
- Just 18% say diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and environmental sustainability is a top priority.
- Partnerships between agencies and brands need to be reimagined: 36% of respondents foresee creating more flexible arrangements with partners, and 30% want to add specialist agencies into their ecosystem.
- Marketing leaders are looking at new revenue sources, including expanding their brand beyond their sector of origin (nearly 70%), betting on non-traditional consumer interactions with creators (52%), and trailblazing new channels such as retail media (24%).
Key quote
“The dynamics and opportunities we are experiencing put marketing more front and center. How do you understand customers, do more personalizing, leverage technology to do content creation, insight mining, and proposition development? All of that says there’s a role for marketing” – Margaret Jobling, Group Chief Marketing Officer at NatWest Group.
* The Marketer’s Forecast 2024 is based on a quantitative study among 400 senior and executive marketing leaders in North America, Europe, and Asia.
Sourced from Medialink
Marketing organisational models for the evolving cultural landscape
As globalisation and the growth of agency and platform partners transform the marketing ecosystem into an interconnected network, marketers seeking to reduce inefficiencies in their agency relationship or cut the number of agencies they work with can choose from six models.
How Volvo Australia is investing in brand to charge ahead on EVs
Volvo, which has vowed to become an all-electric car company in Australia by 2026, believes that it’s imperative to invest in brand rather than just keep “doing things to sell cars”, managing director Stephen Connor said at the WPP House in SXSW Sydney.
Why this matters
The luxury car brand first announced the all-electric vehicle (EV) plan in October last year and plans to be seen by consumers as a sustainable mobility company. While Volvo Car Australia said the EV plan will have a negative impact on profits, the long-term opportunity for brand and sales growth is significant. The company has previously said it plans to double car sales in Australia over the next three years.
The sustainable brand vision
- Volvo Car Australia said it has a moral obligation to hasten the move to sell electric only vehicles, because the bulk of consumers want to do the right thing and own sustainable vehicles.
- By 2025 Volvo has committed to reduce its global carbon footprint by 50%. The company is aiming for climate neutral operations by 2040. It already has three climate neutral factories.
- Volvo Car Australia has told its partner retailers that it wants them to also be sustainable in their operations.
- Volvo will ensure that all EV cars transported to Australia arrive on electric-powered ships.
Future plans
- The company expects to transition from a traditional car manufacturer to a company based on software and technical services.
- Volvo Car Australia said its next step is to build battery repair centres in Australia to create a “circular environment” that firmly establishes a sustainable electric vehicle market.
- The company said it needs to change its relationship with its consumers, including more flexible and personalised services, with expectations that customer experience will be overhauled.
- Future models could see Volvo Car Australia offer membership models, and Volvo “concierge as a service” models. Consumers could hire Volvo cars via Uber, as new user-ship, not ownership, models emerge.
- The move to sustainable vehicles is an opportunity to bring new people into the industry, and secure talent based on their green brand positioning.
- The company said it will only partner with other brands that share the same authentic vision. Volvo Cars Australia has recently partnered with Taronga Zoo in Sydney.
Key quote
“There’s also a commercial element to our plan. It’s not just about being green and sustainable. Battery and electric vehicle sales are going through the roof. We are a 2% market player. We want to be the first transformers and set the pace in our industry” – Volvo Car Australia Managing Director Stephen Connor.
Over half of Australians concerned about legitimacy of green claims
WARC’s latest Spotlight Australia infographic shows high consumer scepticism about environmental claims made by businesses across sectors, with claims from energy retailers (72%), clothing and fashion brands (71%), and household cleaning brands (71%) causing the biggest concern.
Why green legitimacy matters
Climate concerns have hit a record high in the country, and consumers are becoming increasingly attuned to deceptive marketing around sustainability. In order to regain their trust, brands must align communications with their own environmental efforts with what consumers find most important and meaningful.
Key findings
- Three-quarters (75%) of Australians report feeling either very or fairly concerned about climate change.
- 56% say they are likely to trust green claims from local, small, or Australian businesses compared to only 29% who said the same about international businesses.
- Nearly three-quarters say claims about products (74%) or packaging (72%) being made of biodegradable, compostable, or natural materials would influence their decision-making process.
- Over half (69%) say having a trust mark would increase their confidence that an environmental claim is true.
Go deeper
This edition of the WARC Spotlight Australia series focuses on the topic of sustainability in practice and provides a curation of case studies and tangible examples of what’s working in the Australian market. See all articles in this Spotlight here.
As part of the Spotlight series, the infographic analyses consumer data from ongoing surveys of internet users in Australia, provided by GWI, and is supported by knowledge and opinion from industry experts.
US alcohol-free brands tap sports and entertainment
Sports and entertainment venues are increasingly exploring the sale of non-alcoholic (NA) beer, wine and spirits, as the sector continues to grow rapidly from a small base.
What’s happening
According to online drinks retailer Drizly, NA categories grew 29% in 2022, with 45% of participants in a survey earlier this year saying they were “extremely likely” or “likely” to take part in challenges like Sober October and Dry January.
Now Adweek reports ongoing discussions between brands in this segment and various sporting organizations, including the NBA, the NFL, the NHL and the MLB. Elsewhere, entertainment conglomerate AEG is reported to be in similar talks, while its Coachella festival this year deployed on-site alcohol-free bars for the first time.
Takeaways
- The study from Drizly found that 23% of Gen Z and 24% of millennials reported drinking NA beer, wine and spirits; just 6% of Gen X and 1% of Boomers said the same.
- Half of respondents had tried NA drinks because they liked it (39%), as part of a healthier lifestyle (31%), or being unable to drink alcohol for a specific reason (35%).
- A recent Coefficient Capital study found that a fifth (22%) of Americans aged over 21 plan to drink less alcohol in the coming year for health reasons.
- It’s not just venues that are interested in NA brands. Athletic Brewing, a producer of alcohol-free products, has struck deals with airline JetBlue and streaming site Netflix.
Why non-alcoholic products matter
NA brands are becoming mainstream. “The driver here is societal change,” according to Andrew Katz, CMO at Athletic Brewing. “There’s a pronounced difference in today’s consumers, especially the younger ones, and they want these options. Venues that don’t have them will literally be leaving money on the table,” he told Adweek.”
Sourced from Adweek, Beverage Daily
Connecting with consumers where business, culture and politics meet
Trust is the ultimate currency in the relationship that business, government and media institutions build with stakeholders, and global brands must leverage it to connect with audiences in a world with geopolitical and economic divisions.
Why trust matters
Brands need to act to earn trust and gain a competitive advantage. By harnessing data and insight, they can communicate with emotional resonance and create an ongoing relationship-orientated engagement that views purchase as inspiring loyalty and advocacy.
Three principles for creative effectiveness in sponsorship
Sponsorship can be made more effective by embracing the principles of creative effectiveness, notably the use of characters, telling a story and the role of humour, but it could also benefit from being more scientifically led in its strategy and execution.
In order to harness the power of a well-chosen partnership and shared equity, a brand’s creative strategy needs to be rooted in the science of what people’s brains will actually pay attention to, argues a new WARC Exclusive.
Email this content