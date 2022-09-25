In-game advertising Australia Attention

Gaming, especially mobile gaming, has a diverse and engaged audience that brands wishing to reach new and existing consumers in Australia can tap, says InMobi’s Richard O’Sullivan.

Why it matters

As attention spans shrink, gaming has unrealised commercial potential for brands in the digital advertising space because gamers are a diverse audience offering unexplored opportunities that are non-intrusive, attention grabbing, measurable and brand safe.

Takeaways