The upcoming US presidential race is becoming less a battle of legislative ideas and more a battle of tribalism, and the tribe’s influence on the electorate is often more significant than the candidates themselves.

As ideological divisions widen, more voters are identifying primarily with their political affiliations than as Americans.

Why tribalism matters

Donald Trump rose to prominence on a wave of social influence thanks to his Make America Great Again (MAGA) campaign, but the sway he holds now depends on the tribe he assembled. How social ideas spread often starts with an individual who gets widespread media attention. After...