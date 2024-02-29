The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
WARC Talks: Are Chinese brands on to something on the global stage?
WARC Talks: Are Chinese brands on to something on the global stage?
WARC’s China Editor Jenny Chan talks to Chris Baker, founder of Totem Media, discussing performance versus brand building, evolving TikTok strategies, and how Chinese brands can build trust globally.
- Together, they evaluate the past and future movements of Chinese brands going global.
- Expanding involves figuring out what the brand's identity is, how to communicate the brand effectively globally and putting together a playbook that the brand can use to start expanding.
- To be successful in expanding globally, Chinese brands often need to relearn some lessons and adapt to the international market.
Listen to the episode in full here
Timestamps
01:15 – Introductions
03:02 – Understanding how to succeed in China
06:22 – Focus on performance first
11:38 – Opportunities on TikTok
13:44 – Optimizing your media mix
22:46 – How should Chinese brands build trust in global markets?
29:58 – Sports sponsorships
Further reading
Spotlight: Growth challenges for Chinese brands going global
How can Chinese brands activate the marketing value of the 2024 Olympic Games?
Sports sponsorship marketing: How to secure long-term relevance and resonance
How to nail that new brand launch
How to nail that new brand launch
According to the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute, 40% of new product launches fail within the first two years, making it risky business, but a new WARC report explores best-in-class examples to maximise the chance of success.
What’s Working In Brand Launches and Extensions takes a deep dive into the WARC archives to highlight launches that changed marketing thinking.
Why launch marketing matters
Successful new launches are backed by adequate marketing support. If the product or service is not advertised beyond the launch period, the product may not come to consumers’ minds at the point of purchase (mental availability) or lack distribution on shelf (physical availability). Communications should aim to break through and capture consumer attention by building fame and tapping emotion.
Companies should also carefully consider whether a new brand is the right move versus a brand extension.
What’s in the report
- Best-in-class brand launches and brand extensions from breakthrough brands like Liquid Death and Prime, as well as classics from the WARC archive such as Warby Parker.
- Key considerations for e-commerce and direct-to-consumer launches.
- How marketers are using AI to help formulate new products.
- Strategies to build fame and position a new launch for the best chance of success.
- Insight into how creators and influencers are reshaping the ‘celebrity’ brand launch.
WARC members can read the report in full here
Aussie podcast industry needs innovation to win Gen Z audiences
Aussie podcast industry needs innovation to win Gen Z audiences
Australian podcasters need to upgrade their production skills in order to enhance the audio format and appeal better to media buyers and consumers, believes the co-founder of one of the country’s fastest growing daily podcasts aimed at youth.
Sam Koslowski, co-founder of the Daily Aus – Australia’s largest news network – told the IAB Australia Audio Summit [Sydney, February 2024] that new ideas need to be implemented to capture and build youth audiences, because the format is “getting a little complacent with innovation”.
Takeaways
- Koslowski said Australia was the most concentrated English-speaking media market in the world, and under-30s had the lowest trust levels for mainstream institutions; that made it challenging to build audiences.
- Podcasters should think beyond the scope of audio in order to reach young consumers, and seek to connect them via multiple platforms including social media platforms and YouTube.
- Koslowski said podcasters need to deepen engagement and provide a personal connection to their audience every day.
- The podcast industry, the co-founder added, still hasn’t worked out how to produce show notes for listeners, or get people to click out of an audio app and into another screen to get them to take a desired action.
Key quote
“Short-form video has had many changes in the past couple of years but nothing has really changed in audio delivery. We have two major players in Apple and Spotify, and that’s how most people in our generation consume podcasts” – Sam Koslowski, co-founder, Daily Aus.
Sourced from IAB Australia Audio Summit
Why tribalism is taking over US politics
The upcoming US presidential race is becoming less a battle of legislative ideas and more a battle of tribalism, and the tribe’s influence on the electorate is often more significant than the candidates themselves.
As ideological divisions widen, more voters are identifying primarily with their political affiliations than as Americans.
Why tribalism matters
Donald Trump rose to prominence on a wave of social influence thanks to his Make America Great Again (MAGA) campaign, but the sway he holds now depends on the tribe he assembled. How social ideas spread often starts with an individual who gets widespread media attention. After...
This content is for subscribers only.
Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.
AB InBev looks forward to ’an incredible summer for beer’
AB InBev looks forward to ’an incredible summer for beer’
Brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev is gradually putting last year’s Bud Light controversy behind it and is readying its brands to capitalize on the range of high-profile sporting events taking place this year.
“From the NBA, to Copa America, to the Olympics, NFL, the UFC (and the VMAs), we will be focused on doing what we do best,” CEO Michel Doukeris told an earnings call. “Our brands will show up in a big way, connecting with consumers and bringing to life our purpose of creating a future with more cheers.”
On Bud Light
- AB InBev’s volume sales to wholesalers were down 12.7% over the year, largely because of the furore around Bud Light.
- “If you look at May last year versus February this year, we recovered basically 120 bps of the market share that we lost,” said Doukeris.
- “We’ve been seeing this 10 to 20 bps recovery every three to four weeks, we are making progress,” he said, while also admitting “it’s not at the fast pace that we were expecting or that we’ve been working for”.
- While Bud Light lost shelf space, AB InBev says it recovered that space with other brands across its portfolio, including Michelob Ultra which is “perfectly aligned with the health and wellness trend”.
On activation
- Following a quiet sporting year in 2023, the many events taking place in 2024 offer “a unique opportunity .. to activate with our mega brands, these mega platforms that bring people together,” said Doukeris. “This is an outstanding opportunity to lead and grow the category.”
- He expects to have “a massive execution with extra displays and programming with the retailers” that should more than compensate for any shelf space lost during spring adjustments.
- AB InBev’s DTC brands – Zé Delivery, TaDa Delivery and PerfectDraft – are helping to develop consumer insights and new consumption occasions (eg. Corona Sunset Hours, Brahma Soccer Wednesdays).
- Doukeris also reported seeing higher participation and new consumers coming into the category through premium, including women and younger consumers.
- “That’s why the role of our global brands is very important, from Corona to Budweiser, with the position that we have, and each brand is positioned in a different need state”, he said – “and once people connect well with one of these brands for one of these different need states, the loyalty is high.”
Key quote
“In 2023, we invested $7.2bn in sales and marketing and have averaged more than $7bn over the last five years. These consistent investments, combined with increased effectiveness and creativity, is driving the brand power of our portfolio” – Michel Doukeris, CEO at Anheuser-Busch InBev.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
Nomad Foods ‘plays offence’ in 2024
Nomad Foods ‘plays offence’ in 2024
Frozen foods business Nomad Foods is “playing offence” in 2024, according to its chairman and co-founder, as it continues to increase marketing spend following a 30% boost during Q4 last year.
Noam Gottesman made the remarks as the company, whose brands include Findus, Birds Eye and Goodfellas, reported record-high net sales in 2023 and a return to “normal operating cadence”.
Why A&P matters
Advertising and promotion forms an integral part of Nomad Foods’ “flywheel”, along with revenue growth management and innovation, CEO Stefan Descheemaeker told an earnings call. It’s investing more overall and being more selective about the brands it supports “so that’s a big boost for these categories”.
Takeaways
- Overall advertising and promotional spend increased by nearly 13% in 2023, and that will increase further in 2024.
- Much of the Q4 increase in A&P spending went against the company’s top 20 “Must Win Battles”, which account for around half of retail sales.
- The company is also directing spending into “surgical promotion intervention” to tackle the threat from private label.
- A Q1 master brand campaign aims to “drive greater affinity to the company’s brands, to build an emotional connection to our brands and to remind consumers of the most relevant and loved aspects of their relationship with our iconic brands”, Descheemaeker said.
- “Higher A&P will also help reignite our innovation engine,” he added, explaining that new products had fallen below the target 5% of annual sales in 2023.
- The company sees opportunities in “low-risk innovation” as it takes products that are successful in one country and tests them in neighbouring markets (eg fish and chips, popular in the UK, has become a $40m product in France over a five-year period “with with very little A&P”.
Key quote
“Overall, we think that A&P is going to go even faster than our sales … it was absolutely crucial for us to be able to keep our gross margin, so that we would be able to reinvest behind the brands” – Stefan Descheemaeker, CEO at Nomad Foods.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Nomad Foods]
How brands can tap into changing family dynamics in India and China
The economic transformation of India and China has led to the rise of modern families and they have new aspirations that brands need to reflect to drive engagement.
Why modern families matter
Compared to the rest of the world, a mom/dad/parent in China or India doesn’t necessarily want to look like one or yearn for their children to be famous. As the values and identity of modern urban parents change, brands can support a progressive narrative of the modern family by highlighting diverse parenting styles and broadening the concept of a parent, thus helping to contribute to a more tolerant...
This content is for subscribers only.
Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.
Why breaking health taboos matters
When it comes to the topic of health taboos, advertising can be the most impactful way to destigmatise topics that for whatever reason have become difficult to discuss.
There needs to be a shift in people’s behaviour and the way taboo subjects are viewed. Brands need to identify how to spark this behavioural change to generate new conversations around healthcare, writes Tom Ghiden, managing director of JOAN London.
Why it mattersBrands can help people broach uncomfortable topics, but any campaign that tackles health taboos fundamentally needs to be backed up by research. By identifying a real-life issue which needs...
This content is for subscribers only.
Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.
US consumer response to a brand crisis shows political divisions
Bud Light, Walt Disney, Target, M&M’s and Chick-fil-A were caught up in recent culture wars in the United States that affected their brand equity, with discernible variations that largely fell along political lines, finds new analysis.
Brand equity intelligence firm BERA measured consumer brand perceptions for the five companies and tracked how these changed in more conservative Red states versus more progressive Blue ones.
Why a brand crisis matters
A brand crisis influences important metrics, revenue and shareholder value, with the damage more enduring for some brands than others. Clear and predictable differences can be detected in how...
This content is for subscribers only.
Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.
Haleon boosts A&P spend
Haleon boosts A&P spend
Healthcare business Haleon, whose brands include Sensodyne toothpaste and Tums antacid, increased its advertising & promotional (A&P) spending in 2023 and plans to boost it further in 2024.
What’s happening
- A&P investment across the business was up 3% in 2023 to reach 17.9% of sales.
- CFO Tobias Hestler told an earnings call that £100m of productivity savings would be invested back into the business in 2024.
- He identified three buckets for that investment: systems tools processes; R&D clinical trials; and “investing in A&P because we want to grow A&P more than we did in 2023”.
Where’s the money going
- CEO Brian McNamara declined to be drawn on a possible increase in the advertising to sales ratio.
- “I’m not going to put a number on what I think the right level is, because we do want to be active in the way we manage that and in the way we drive growth and we drive returns of our A&P,” he said.
- For example, it reduced A&P spending in the respiratory sector in the US “because we feel like the returns weren’t there in that level of market”.
- India is likely to see increased investment in 2024 as Haleon continues to restructure its distribution there, and not just in its own sales force “but also in terms of A&P and launching further brands in the market”.
Key quote
“We are absolutely committed to investing in our brands and we believe investing in A&P is important” – Brian McNamara, CEO at Haleon.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Haleon]
Paramount touts retail media and Walmart partnership
Paramount touts retail media and Walmart partnership
Paramount is partnering with Walmart Connect to bring the latter’s retail data to streaming and “the early results show this combination significantly enhances ad effectiveness”, according to Paramount’s CEO.
Why retail media matters
The advent of retail media is “fundamentally reshaping the marketing landscape”, CEO Bob Bakish believes, as it draws budgets to Connected TV that were previously reserved for other formats, including social media and those associated with consumer and trade promotion.
Takeaways
- During an earnings call, Bakish noted widespread discussion about increased supply and competition in the digital ad space, but added “what’s not being discussed enough is the opportunity to grow the demand side of the equation, which is a big focus of ours”.
- That includes tapping into small and medium business budgets which would not consider national TV but could invest in the addressable options offered by CTV.
- Bakish is enthusiastic about the “multifaceted partnership” with Walmart, which includes offering a Paramount+ plan to Walmart+ members.
- On a total company basis, advertising was down 11% in Q4 2023, as political advertising declined and the impact of the now-ended writers’ strike continued to be felt; but the company expects to report low to mid-teens advertising growth in Q1 2024, including the benefit of the Super Bowl.
Key quote
“We’re now excited about being able to go toe-to-toe in bringing retail media to Connected TV, where we can incorporate purchase data from large-scale retailers to target and measure the impact of media investment on business outcomes” – Bob Bakish, CEO at Paramount.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Walmart]
Baidu looks to AI for incremental ad revenue
Baidu looks to AI for incremental ad revenue
Baidu’s new AI-powered marketing platform is able to generate real-time, text-based ads for search queries, and users of this service have reported increased conversion rates.
What’s happening
- Since the middle of last year, the Chinese tech giant has been utilising its AI model ERNIE to “revolutionize” its products and services.
- “Recently, we began to generate incremental revenues from ERNIE and ERNIE Bot,” CEO Robin Li told an earnings call.
- “In the fourth quarter, we earned several hundred million RMB primarily from ad technology improvement, and helping enterprises build their own models,” he added.
- “Looking into 2024, we believe this incremental revenue will multiply to several billion RMB, primarily from advertising and AI cloud building,” Li said.
How it works
- An advertiser in the medical aesthetics industry used a conversational experience to help build and optimize search and feed campaigns by generating relevant ad content.
- “Our platform has also helped them reach highly targeted audiences, while dynamically allocating budget to drive conversions,” Li explained.
- The advertiser achieved a 22% increase in the conversion rate, and a reduction of 5% in cost for sales lead acquisition, he reported.
- Elsewhere, an AI chatbot for brands helped an infant formula company have multiple interactions with its customers, increase brand recognition and gain valuable insights into potential consumers – leading to an enhanced marketing strategy.
What it means
It’s still early days for generative AI, but practical examples of what it can achieve in a marketing context highlight the potential for both advertisers and tech companies. With only a minority of its advertiser base so far using the new platform, Li sees a huge growth opportunity. He also noted that as advertisers improve their conversion, their ad budget for the platform increases.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Baidu]
60% of Ramadan shoppers to increase their online budgets in Indonesia
60% of Ramadan shoppers to increase their online budgets in Indonesia
Three out of five consumers in Indonesia plan to spend more than Rp3 million during the nation’s holy month, according to an InMobi survey that polled 500 smartphone users.
Why Ramadan shopping matters
Spending on Ramadan celebrations is set to reach new heights this year with larger budgets, multichannel shopping journeys and a strong desire to travel. With smartphones influencing the purchasing decisions of Indonesian consumers, brands must engage with their audience through seamless, single-tap mobile experiences and state-of-the-art technologies to foster meaningful brand-consumer connections.
Key insights
- 60% of respondents plan to increase online shopping budgets, while 41% intend to raise their offline shopping expenditures.
- Digital channels will take the lion’s share of spend and attention, with 97% relying on mobile for research.
- Swayed by app-driven promotions when making purchasing choices, over 73% rely on mobile for making purchases.
- Marketers can leverage technologies such as the smartphone lock screen key to connect with consumers for single-tap experiences.
- ‘Mudik’ refers to migrant workers returning to their hometown during holidays, with retailers expecting massive mudik spending.
- 74% of travelling Indonesians plan to take a trip to visit loved ones who live in their hometowns or outside.
- Indonesians going home for Ramadan are likely to splurge on travel, gift-buying and charitable donations.
Aussie agencies to increase spend in digital audio advertising
Aussie agencies to increase spend in digital audio advertising
Digital audio advertising jumped 21% last year in Australia as agencies tested new podcast channels and increased brand spend in the burgeoning media consumption format.
IAB Australia’s Audio Advertising State of the Nation report said that Australian podcast and audio streaming ad spend reached A$263 million last year, driven by increased interest in the category by media, creative, digital ad agencies, agency trading desks, and brands and companies that buy advertising.
Why digital audio advertising matters
Reaching highly engaged audiences at unique moments makes digital audio key for complementing other media channels. And agencies commonly buy podcast and audio streaming inventory in combination with other media, the report found.
At a launch event for the report, brands were said to be in a test and learn phase, with capturing attention the number one driver of digital audio usage. But digital video advertising still outranks audio in terms of achieving branding objectives and driving sales and conversions, according to the survey of 219 agencies.
Takeaways
- The IAB report found that 90% of agencies have used audio advertising last year, with agencies planning to increase their investment in streaming audio (61%) and podcasts (64%) over the coming year. Six out of 10 agencies surveyed are buying programmatic digital audio.
- Audio now represents 5% of overall digital display trading in Australia, a 21% rise from 2022. Audience attention and engagement is the number one driver for investment.
- Sophisticated targeting and personalisation, standardising the measurement of incremental reach, attribution, and cross-platform effectiveness along with improving programmatic supply were identified as the greatest opportunities for audio digital advertising growth.
- Ad buyers also identified the use of AI, particularly around content and ad creation, as a potential driver of future growth in digital audio and podcast advertising.
- Only 13% of agencies have decreased usage of podcast advertising for brand building due to the impact of the economic downturn.
Measurement is still a concern
The IAB said measuring ad effectiveness in digital audio remained a challenge for the advertising industry.
“Measurement and effectiveness continue to be a challenge for digital audio advertising (and other digital formats) with the full retirement of third party cookies and changing privacy legislation this year, it is vital for marketers to reset measurement toolkits,” said Gai Le Roy, CEO, IAB Australia.
Ad woes spell end for New Zealand’s Newshub
New Zealand news service Newshub is set to close, as the country lurches into recession and advertising revenue dries up.
In a statement, owner Warner Bros Discovery said it had begun consulting with employees on a proposal, including “the closure of all Newshub’s multi-platform news operations and output”. It blamed a poor advertising market and changing viewer habits for the decision, the Australian Financial Review reported.
Why linear TV closure matters
Newshub is one of the country’s biggest new operations and broadcasts on Three, one of two major free-to-air stations in New Zealand and the only rival to public broadcaster TVNZ (which is state owned but funded by advertising). Its demise not only removes an important source of news for viewers – with all that entails for public discourse – it highlights the threat facing linear TV channels.
Takeaways
- Warner Bros Discovery NZ said its new, slimmer model would be “digitally led”, with a focus on its streaming app ThreeNow.
- ThreeNow, which will be “supported by free-to-air linear channels”, will continue airing shows but there will likely be little locally produced content.
- Some industry experts, according to The New Zealand Herald, believe terrestrial, linear channels could be around for just three or four more years as audiences shift to streaming and digital platforms.
Key quote
“The impacts of the economic downturn have been severe, and the bounce-back has not materialised as expected. Advertising revenue in New Zealand has disappeared far more quickly than our ability to manage this reduction, and to drive the business to profitability” – James Gibbons, Asia-Pacific president at Warner Bros Discovery.
Sourced from Australian Financial Review, New Zealand Herald
[Image: Newshub]
The week in AI: text-to-music, secrecy, and job replacements
Every week is a big one in AI and there’s often too much to read – we highlight eight of the big AI stories from the week that we think matter to the business of effective marketing.
The internet is becoming less and less personal: social media is increasingly populated by professional creators; bots and spam are on the rise; and pivots to AI at Klarna and Apple raise big questions. The week in AI has seen the spotlight fall on the giants while smaller-scale systems change the texture of the online experience.
News from the giants
Google Gemini image generation controversy shows the problem of guardrails after the search giant’s AI app made up some racially problematic results. It led some US conservatives to read anti-white bias into the company’s system.
- As observers have pointed out, it’s not a fundamental flaw in the technology as much as it’s an issue with the guardrails set up to correct biases in training data. Moreover, it highlights the risks of opening up creative tools while maintaining trust among its vast user base.
What NVIDIA does and why it matters following last week’s eye-popping financial results (profits up +700% YOY) it’s worth asking what this extremely B2B company actually does.
- Thankfully, Oliver Feldwick, head of innovation at The&Partnership and regular WARC contributor, has written an explainer of what the company does, why it matters, and where it’s going. It has been shared many times around the WARC editorial department.
Microsoft diversifies AI interests by sealing a new deal with the French artificial intelligence startup Mistral, which is developing open source models in contrast to OpenAI’s GPT closed models: a hint that Microsoft sees AI regulation shifting to encourage an ecosystem beyond the data centre’s operating powers.
Apple’s AI secrecy has investors looking for details – for a company that locks down leaks and speaks only when it is ready to do so, investors are now keen to hear about the company’s plans in the field of artificial intelligence following its sunsetting of its electric vehicle project.
- It’s possible that shareholders may vote to compel the company to report on its AI operations and to disclose ethical guidelines. What Apple is saying is that it plans to “break new ground” with AI this year.
Klarna talks up AI for customer service – the buy now, pay later fintech is gearing up for an expected IPO, with aggressive expansion. It is now touting its OpenAI-powered customer service assistant that it says is doing the work of 700 people (following heavy layoffs).
New tools
- Text to video approaches reality beyond Open AI as Chinese state TV sees the first AI-developed cartoon series, based on a training dataset of China Media Group’s archive, according to the channel.
- Adobe debuts a text-to-music tool in the form of Project Music Gen AI Control, which generates a basic (and then easily adaptable) basic tune from text descriptions. While still in the research stage, the technology speaks to another area of advertising production set to be altered by AI.
- The BBC updates AI plans in a short blog post that is worth reading. It explores how the technology’s real capabilities go far beyond the creation of content – such as cross-format repurposing, translation, headline help, and streamlined indexing – all of which point to much richer possibilities than AI-written articles. What this means for staff headcounts, meanwhile, remains to be seen.
News from the spam tsunami
Bots and generated images are proliferating, especially across the increasingly wild social media landscape on X (FKA Twitter) as academics see bot traffic soar. Elsewhere, ghost kitchens – which sell exclusively through delivery apps – have witnessed not just enhanced images of food but entirely fabricated images of food, sometimes physically impossible items.
Sourced from WARC, Semafor, Financial Times, LinkedIn, Fast Company, SCMP, TechCrunch, BBC, ABC, 404 Media. Image: WARC AI image
SPT
How financial brands can market to niche groups
Finding better ways to connect with certain communities can be hugely beneficial for financial brands and change people’s minds about engaging in a low-interest category.
Despite the emotional pull of money, the companies looking after it are seen more akin to utilities than brands to be loved. Making the complicated simpler is a useful starting point and will go a long way in terms of building trust.
Why community-focused marketing mattersPeople might want high interest on their savings, but they are very much low interest when it comes to financial services brands. The target audience is often large and...
This content is for subscribers only.
Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.
How the British Army combatted brand stereotypes
How the British Army combatted brand stereotypes
The British Army, one of the oldest institutions in the UK, used a combination of research methods to appeal to Gen Z as a modern and inclusive employer that helps to develop in-demand skills.
In doing so, it challenged stereotypes and assumptions about the brand that had affected its recruitment.
Context
Founded in 1606, the British Army faced a number of recruitment challenges related to perceptions of the brand. Some of these included that it’s mostly male and white; it’s rigid and inflexible; it’s rural and conservative in outlook; and its core purpose is fighting and combat. This is against a backdrop of shifting national identity, a pandemic, and social movements driven by diversity and equality.
Why long-term research matters
A multi-pronged research strategy results in a deep understanding of an audience and tailoring messages to their experiences, wants and needs. The Army wanted to communicate shared values with Gen Z, a goal that required understanding what values would resonate with them. It commissioned Jigsaw Research to help it reframe how the Army talked about its identity and values in terms that were more modern, diverse and individualist.
Takeaways
A year-long qualitative and quantitative research project reached over 10,000 Gen Z participants in Britain, with the research design including:
- Embedding an analyst into the project team from the start.
- Using WhatsApp to explore personal context – and to ask for video selfies which talked about what participants wanted from future or current employers.
- Exploratory qualitative groups to obtain contextual insights.
- Producing a comprehensive segmentation analysis of Gen Z that identified 16 core drivers and six overarching career themes, a process that had 40 iterations and resulted in 10 segments.
- A survey of 4,000 18-30-year-olds that skewed towards underrepresented groups.
- A “bullseye interview” to provide compelling video and/or audio footage that encapsulated the essence of each persona or segment.
Key quote
“The research helped the Army understand how best to use [its] assets to articulate the common ground and shared values that would bridge the cultural distance that some young people felt, particularly women and ethnic minority participants, in order to attract them to the brand” – Luke Mantell and Luke Perry, Jigsaw Research.
Read more: Riding the shockwaves: Connecting with the next generation in a violent and turbulent world
Sourced from ESOMAR
[Image: British Army]
European publishers take the ad war to Google
European publishers take the ad war to Google
Thirty-two European media groups have joined forces to take out a €2.1bn lawsuit against Google, alleging they have suffered losses because of the tech giant’s practices in digital advertising.
Why is it happening
- “Without Google’s abuse of its dominant position, the media companies would have received significantly higher revenues from advertising and paid lower fees for ad tech services,” lawyers for the publishers said.
- “Crucially, these funds could have been reinvested into strengthening the European media landscape,” they added.
Who’s suing?
- Reuters lists some of those involved: Axel Springer (Germany), Schibsted (Norway), Krone (Austria), DPG Media, Mediahuis (both Belgium), TV2 Danmark A/S (Denmark), Sanoma (Finland), Agora (Poland), Prensa Iberica (Spain), Ringier (Switzerland).
- Axel Springer has been at the forefront of other attempts by publishers to tackle Google’s control of the digital advertising landscape through its replacement of cookies.
Google says
In a statement, Google described the lawsuit as “"speculative and opportunistic”, adding that “Google works constructively with publishers across Europe … [Our advertising tools] adapt and evolve in partnership with those same publishers”.
Sourced from Reuters
Beyond Meat seeks to ‘renovate’ brand and category
Beyond Meat seeks to ‘renovate’ brand and category
After a disappointing 2023 – with significant falls in revenue and profits – Beyond Meat is looking forward to a transformative 2024, as the plant-based meat business launches new, healthier products and claims the backing of health organizations.
What’s happened
- Net revenues for 2023 were down 18% while losses deepened to $83m.
- A sales decline in both US retail (-34%) and foodservice (-27%) was only partially offset by sales increases in the smaller international business (retail +1%, foodservice +40%, the latter fueled by McDonald’s in Europe).
- Last month, Beyond Meat announced the fourth generation of its core beef platform, which it described as “a transformative step” for plant-based nutrition, being “demonstrably healthier” than beef.
- “You get a benefit in health, you get a benefit in taste, and you get the word out,” CEO Ethan Brown told an earnings call.
Bringing consumers back
- Brown referred to “misinformation regarding the nutritional and health profile of our products” coming from the animal protein lobby and the pharmaceutical industry.
- “What we have to do is reengage the consumer into this entire category with products that are really delivering value to them in a way that they understand,” Brown said. “For us, that’s really about continuing to improve the taste, which I think we’ve done with Beyond IV, but also addressing this fundamental issue around health.”
- The lower levels of saturated fats and sodium will be an important marketing point. “But there’s also word of mouth in this community and there’s a strong desire, whether it’s the health community or the environment community or the welfare community, for these products in this category to come back,” Brown added. “And we’re going to leverage that.”
- He envisages the brand working with registered dietitians and nutritionists and the medical community, as well as with large health organizations such as the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association (whose seal will be on the package itself), the Clean Label Project and others.
Why plant-based business matters
Beyond Meat’s marketing spend will be lower in 2024 than in 2023, so having big health organizations on side could be crucial not only to its own fortunes but to those of the wider category for which the company is something of a poster child.
Key quote
“There’s an opportunity here for a more organic style of marketing that relies on the power of social media, that relies on the fundamental truth of the products to bring people back in” – Ethan Brown, CEO, Beyond Meat.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
Email this content