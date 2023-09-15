APAC marketers can do more on media quality | WARC | The Feed
APAC marketers can do more on media quality
APAC marketers have high confidence in measuring media quality, but they are barely scratching the surface of how to ensure it, according to a new report* from WARC and DoubleVerify.
Context
In APAC, the growth of homegrown local platforms, such as superapps (e.g. Grab) and e-commerce marketplaces (e.g. Lazada, Tokopedia), catering to Asian audiences has been accelerated by the post-pandemic digital commerce revolution and the global rise of retail media networks (RMNs). There are a lot of media options and associated first-party data for marketers to work with.
Why media quality measurement matters
The digital marketing industry has long been focused on getting the most impressions for every dollar, with the goal of keeping costs low and accessing the largest possible audience. While this makes sense in many ways, it can result in a myopic focus on cost at the expense of quality.
Marketers need to consider all metrics if they’re to achieve both efficient and effective media buying and address issues around fraud and brand safety. That’s where verification has an important role to play – and always-on verification typically delivers better performance.
Takeaways
- 91% of APAC marketers agree that quality is a critical measurement criteria, and more than half are ‘very confident’ about ensuring quality on almost all media channels.
- 98% say they use ad verification tools in campaigns, but one in three is doing so on an ad-hoc basis and just 17% are evaluating media quality across all metrics of fraud, brand suitability, viewability and in-geography.
- 98% say they use attention metrics, but the metrics that matter vary greatly based on channel, format and desired KPIs.
* WARC surveyed 329 brand marketers responsible for media buying across Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines and conducted a series of in-depth interviews with brand marketers and industry experts.
WARC members can read the full report: Raising the bar in APAC: How media quality and performance drive outcomes
