WARC Rankings 2023: Media 100 revealed
Cadbury is the number one brand for media excellence in this year’s WARC Media 100, in which Unilever tops the advertiser rankings, and EssenceMediacom leads the networks with its New York office the standout agency.
The WARC Media 100, an independent global benchmark celebrating advertising media excellence, is produced by combining the results of the industry’s most important global and regional creative award shows of 2022. “This year, the top campaigns aimed to inform and educate through strong media strategies,” says Amy Rodgers, head of WARC Creative.
#1 Campaign for media: Break of Silence for INLesco by PHD San José
The most celebrated campaign for media of 2022 is ‘Break of Silence’ for INLesco, a sign-language school in Costa Rica. The country’s first silent TV commercial break, interpreted in sign language, was aired to raise awareness of the challenges facing the deaf community and drive change across the country.
In second place is ‘Beyond the Surface – Liquid Billboard’, the world’s first swimmable billboard created by Havas Dubai for adidas, to encourage women in Dubai to feel comfortable swimming in public. Ranked third is ‘Versus’ for skincare brand SK-II for which EssenceMediacom Singapore / Grey Tokyo created an animated series in which each episode addressed social issues such as cyber trolling and beauty rules.
#1 Agency for media: EssenceMediacom, New York
Taking the top spot, EssenceMediacom New York has three campaigns ranked in the top 100, including campaigns for Ally and Walgreens, which took fourth and seventh place respectively.
Joining the global Media 100 for the first time, Havas Dubai’s highly successful Liquid Billboard campaign for adidas pushed the agency straight into second place. PHD San José climbs to third, up from 25th last year.
#1 Network for media: EssenceMediacom
Following a highly successful year, the newly merged media agency tops the network table with six agencies ranked in the top 50, four of which are in the top 10, including EssenceMediacom New York in the top spot. Overall, the network has 14 campaigns in the top 100.
PHD Worldwide moves up one place to claim second position with six agencies in the top 50 and nine campaigns in the top 100. IPG Mediabrands is in third, up from fourth last year, also with six agencies and 10 campaigns ranked.
#1 Holding Company for media: WPP
The top seven holding companies are the same as last year, with the top three remaining unchanged for the sixth year in a row. WPP sits comfortably at the top of the ranking, with four networks ranked in the top 10. Omnicom Group is in second place and Interpublic Group in third.
#1 Brand for media: Cadbury
Cadbury, ranked 45th last year, takes top place for media excellence. The chocolate brand has four campaigns in the top 100 for the India and UK markets.
New to the global Media 100 ranking, SK-II comes in second with two campaigns listed, including its multi award-winning Versus campaign ranked third. Sportswear brand adidas has moved up to third place, from sixth last year.
#1 Advertiser for media: Unilever
Unilever tops the advertisers table for the fourth year in a row, with 15 brands contributing to its overall tally; two – Dove and Lifebuoy – were in the top 50.
In second place, Mondelēz International has achieved its highest ever ranking in the Media 100, up from 20th last year. In third place is Anheuser-Busch InBev with four brands earning points: Corona, Vickys, Brahma and Carling Black Label.
#1 Country for creativity: USA
USA remains in first place for the sixth year in a row, with 14 campaigns in the top 100 having run in the country. Two made the top 10 – Fintropolis by Ally and Vaccine Readiness Model by Walgreens.
The UK sits in second place for a third year. India moves up from fifth place to claim third. Germany has achieved its highest ever ranking, rising from 11th to fifth, and the United Arab Emirates is the most improved country, rising from 16th to sixth, its highest ranking in five years.
The WARC Media 100 can be viewed in full here. It includes the world’s top 100 awarded campaigns for media, top 50 agencies, agency networks, brands, advertisers, countries and top holding companies. The campaigns, case studies, credits and subsequent insights reports are available to WARC Creative subscribers.
The WARC Creative 100, revealed recently, can be viewed here. The WARC Effective 100 will be announced on 21 March.
WARC Rankings 2023: Creative 100 revealed
Burger King is the number one brand for creativity, while WPP tops the holding company rankings, Ogilvy leads the networks, and Publicis Milan is the most creative individual agency in this year’s WARC Creative 100.
The WARC Creative 100, an independent global benchmark celebrating marketing’s creative excellence, is produced by combining the results of the industry’s most important global and regional creative award shows of 2022. A strong theme of promoting societal concerns through creativity is evident across the top campaigns.
#1 Campaign for creativity: The Lost Class for Change The Ref by Leo Burnett Chicago
The most creatively celebrated campaign of 2022 is ‘The Lost Class’ for Change The Ref, created by Leo Burnett Chicago to raise awareness about mass shootings. A ceremony was held for the 3,044 high school students in the US who didn't graduate in 2021 due to tragically losing their lives to gun violence.
#1 Agency for creativity: Publicis Milan
Publicis Milan tops the table for the second year in a row with four campaigns for Heineken and one for Bottega Veneta among the top 100 campaigns.
Area 23, New York, jumped from 32nd last year to claim second place with four campaigns in the top 100 for a variety of brands covering different product categories. BETC Paris is in third place with three campaigns in the top 50.
#1 Network for creativity: Ogilvy
Ogilvy was the most awarded network for the third year in a row, with 40 different agencies contributing to its total, including five agencies in the top 50. Furthermore, it was responsible for 10 of the top 100 campaigns.
DDB Worldwide moves up one place to claim second position with four agencies in the top 50 and seven campaigns in the top 100. FCB, in third, is up from sixth, also with four agencies and nine campaigns ranked.
#1 Holding company for creativity: WPP
Up from second position last year, WPP returned to the top of the holding company table with seven networks in the top 50 and two networks in the top 10: Ogilvy and VMLY&R.
#1 Brand for creativity: Burger King
For the fifth year in a row, Burger King tops the brand table. It has four campaigns ranked in the top 100 by three different agencies; the joint highest of any brand alongside Heineken, in second place, which also had four campaigns ranked. Google climbs up from 31st last year to claim third place.
#1 Advertiser for creativity: AB InBev
After topping the advertiser table for the first time last year, Anheuser-Busch InBev remains in first position. The brewing giant has three brands in the top 50: Corona, Michelob Ultra and Budweiser, and four campaigns in the top 100.
Unilever and Restaurant Brands International swap places this year, with the multinational consumer goods company moving up to second place and the fast food company moving down to third place.
#1 Country for creativity: USA
The top five ranking countries remain the same as last year, with the US and UK maintaining their positions for the past nine years. India is the most improved country, climbing from 23rd to seventh.
WARC says
“In an industry that sometimes struggles to defend its place in the C-suite, the rankings offer an opportunity for marketers to reflect on the best campaigns in the business and to review the impact their own work has on their brands” – Amy Rodgers, Head of WARC Creative.
The WARC Creative 100 Ranking can be viewed in full here. It includes the world’s top 100 awarded campaigns for creativity, top 50 creative agencies, agency networks, brands, advertisers, countries and top holding companies. The campaigns, case studies, credits and subsequent insights reports are available to WARC Rankings subscribers.
The WARC Media 100 will be announced on 14 March and the WARC Effective 100 on 21 March.
Oatly plans US marketing push, China store push
As part of its global expansion, Oatly, the oat milk brand, intends to concentrate on brand building in the US while its China efforts are geared more towards expanding its retail presence.
Why it matters
You can’t grow a brand without mental and physical availability but, even before that, all the manufacturing and distribution components need to be in place – and that’s an area which has sometimes been problematic for Oatly.
A US comeback
While the category experienced strong double-digit growth in Q4, the brand was unable to capitalise fully on this because of earlier supply chain issues. These have now been overcome, CEO Toni Petersson told an earnings call, and, with the capacity to meet expected demand, “we can focus more on building awareness, trial, repeat, and, ultimately, brand loyalty”.
“As we are able to supply, we’re able to promote, and we are planning a big comeback [in the US] for the brand for Q2,” COO Daniel Ordonez added. “You will see the voice of the brand heard again in the US. That’s our priority, more than the heavy hitting on promotions.”
An Asian rebalancing
Marketing spend was ramped up ahead of the post-Covid reopening and the Chinese New Year, but it’s now returning to more normal levels. The focus is turning towards building physical availability in mainland China, where local production facilities will be coming on stream.
“We can target consumers in completely different ways than we have done before … so you’re going to see us diversifying to more channels in China,” said Petersson.
Sourced from Motley Fool
[Image: Oatly]
GH Mumm reinvents itself
Pernod Ricard champagne brand GH Mumm is approaching its 200th anniversary and wants to celebrate its heritage – but the world has changed and so the brand must evolve, too.
Why it matters
Heritage is a key asset for any luxury brand but that same heritage needs to be assessed in the light of prevailing cultural trends. What was relevant and worked a couple of generations ago may not work now.
Takeaways
Deliveroo cuts marketing spend, sees ad income grow
Deliveroo, the food delivery brand, sharply reduced its marketing spend in the second half of its financial year, while also seeing a contribution from its advertising business for the first time.
The marketing cut
- Marketing spend in H2 was £88m, compared to £127m in H1; in the previous year spending was consistent at £134m in both halves.
- The company reported that marketing spend had been “refined and optimised” in light of the consumer environment to produce greater efficiencies.
The advertising opportunity
- Deliveroo reported the “first real contribution from our nascent advertising business”, estimated to be worth £40m on an annualised basis.
- So far, this comes mostly from sponsored restaurant ads in the app but a new platform allows FMCG partners and other companies to advertise their products.
- “We’re really excited about the opportunity long term. And we do expect this to be a much bigger part of the business in 2023 than in 2022,” CEO Will Shu told an earnings call.
Building the grocery offer
- Shu believes there are synergies in operating a dark grocery store alongside a food delivery platform. “I’m pretty sure I can do deliveries cheaper than standalone players. I’m pretty sure I have a bigger customer base. I’m pretty sure I can negotiate perhaps better deals with grocers. Put all that together, I definitely think about that as an advantage over the pureplay guys.”
- There are now 18,000 partner sites (end 2022), up 64% from a year earlier.
- An in-store price-match campaign with Morrisons produced a 20%-plus increase in order volume.
Key quote
“The food delivery industry has not yet cracked the problem [of] how we consistently deliver a great end-to-end delivery experience each time. It’s a giant opportunity and one we’re going after in 2023 to make sure we really up our game” – Will Shu, CEO, Deliveroo.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha, Deliveroo
Platform Insights: TikTok defies digital ad market slowdown
The digital ad market may be slowing in 2023, but a new WARC report finds TikTok is defying the trend: its two-year growth is set to carry into this year, with ad revenue increasing 53% to reach a forecast £15.2bn.
In the first of a new series of reports, Platform Insights: TikTok from WARC Media, provides an overview of the key data points that advertisers need to know about, spanning investment, consumption and performance insights.
Why it matters
Alex Brownsell, head of content at WARC Media notes how TikTok is playing a growing role in culture around the globe. “Its potential ad reach stands at a reported 1.05 billion, including 409.1 million users aged 18 to 24. In 2022 it was the most downloaded app in the world for a third year running according to data from Sensor Tower. And its full-screen, vertical video format has inspired copycat products such as YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels.”
What’s more, the Future of Media report – part of WARC’s Marketer’s Toolkit survey – found that 75% of marketers plan to increase their ad spend on TikTok this year.
Takeaways
- All product categories to increase TikTok advertising investment
TikTok has been a major beneficiary of marketers choosing to rebalance budgets in light of media fragmentation. WARC Media forecasts all categories will increase ad investment on TikTok in 2023, including sectors that are forecast to see overall ad spend decrease, such as automotive and soft drinks.
- Technology & Electronics sector leads the way
WARC Media’s latest Global Ad Trends report, Media Models in Flux, found that advertising spend in the technology and electronics category is shifting toward digital ad formats in channels like video and audio. As one of the market’s fastest growing categories from an ad investment perspective, ad investment on TikTok is forecast to increase by 14.3% this year, to a combined investment of $2bn.
In the US, consumer packaged goods drove significant growth, increasing ad spend with TikTok by 84% in Q4 2022 compared to the prior quarter, according to data from Pathmatics.
But … political clouds are gathering
A potential barrier to TikTok’s continued growth could be a groundswell of political opposition to the Chinese-owned app and its potential (mis)use of user data. In the UK, it is being banned from installation on government-owned devices, while in the US there are demands the platform be sold or face a nationwide ban.
Sourced from WARC Media, Sky News, NPR
Australian marketers can look to Super Bowl to optimise brand performance
Brand integration impacts memory encoding and decision-making, a lesson that can be learned from looking at how Rhianna subtly incorporated Fenty Beauty into her performance at Super Bowl LVII.
When the artist used one of the brand's products to briefly touch up her makeup, Google searches for Fenty Beauty increased by 883% in the 12 hours following the performance.
Why it matters
Operational auditing key to brand success on Walmart Connect
Brands looking to make the most of retail media campaigns run through Walmart Connect should conduct detailed operational audits and strive to hit certain initial performance benchmarks.
Why it matters
Walmart Connect allows brands to reach granular audiences within the retailer’s 150 million US weekly customers, both online and in-store. But advertisers must ensure they are performing well in the fundamentals across Walmart’s digital commerce services in order to generate the maximum possible return on investment.
Takeaways
The elephant in the fast-fashion changing room
The elephant in the fast-fashion changing room
What’s happening (or not)
Responsible sourcing of raw materials, increased recycling, reduced usage of plastics and water, and offsetting carbon emissions are all worthy steps that some fast-fashion brands are taking to burnish their environmental credentials.
But the fact remains that people are still buying more than they really need and disposing of (cheap) items that may be hardly used, with a huge amount of waste then being incinerated or ending up in landfill.
The success of brands like Shein and Temu – price-focused fashion apps coming out of China – reinforces the perception that much consumer shopping behaviour has yet to catch up with professed intentions as regards sustainability.
Elsewhere, a brick-and-mortar-based retailer such as H&M has modelled various scenarios and is now aiming “to attract more customers by providing a more sustainable and transparent offering”.
“While there is mounting evidence that companies and shoppers are paying attention to how clothing is made and how to dispose of it, the boom in resale is the only indication of anyone interrogating the quantity of clothing currently produced,” Bloomberg observes.
Regulation can drive change
The regulatory environment is changing. For example, the UN’s Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) has informed mandatory climate-related financial disclosure requirements for UK companies. In turn, these have prompted brands such as Asos and Boohoo to conduct their first detailed climate analyses. Greater transparency will bring greater scrutiny and pressure to deal with the waste problem.
What it means
In surveys, people say they’ll pay more for sustainable products, but when facing straitened economic circumstances (in the UK, for example, the Office for Budget responsibility this week said that real household disposable income would fall by 2.6% this year, on top of a fall of 2.5% last year), the reality is that many will make spending decisions based primarily on price. But at some point there will be a recovery and consumers may feel more able to “shop their values”.
Brands that plan around the long term, and the sustainability issues that assuredly are not going away, are more likely to reap the benefits even if they suffer some short-term pain. As to the future of a business model that depends on more people buying more things more cheaply, that’s a bigger problem and one that extends beyond fast fashion.
Sourced from Bloomberg, World Bank, OBR, gov.uk
Research reveals the importance of word sequencing
Prostate Cancer UK used research and discourse analysis to come up with a powerful six-week campaign supported by the NHS, leading to a huge uptick in men being screened for prostate cancer and many lives potentially saved.
Why it matters
China’s PR and marketing teams move closer together
A growing number of PR and brand marketing teams are either wholly integrated or are moving closer together in response to pressures from both consumers and government.
That’s according to the latest China PR Scope Study, from consultancy R3, reported in Campaign Asia.
Why it matters
The PR role is becoming an increasingly important aspect of marketing in China for several reasons. The report notes increasing scrutiny of marketing content and consumer product endorsements, while at a government level there is a push to educate people on matters such as data privacy and ESG issues. For businesses, this is leading to more synergies between PR and marketing.
Key findings
- 43% of marketing and PR teams across 109 brands in China reported some degree of integration last year.
- Among surveyed in-house teams, 30% said that PR and marketing are merged.
- Three-quarters (78%) of marketers are not planning to change their external PR agencies in the near future – indicating a degree of stability that isn’t always evident with other agency partners.
- With China’s marketers challenged to create innovative content across channels that also drives business results, PR agencies can help differentiate and enhance competitiveness by highlighting service capabilities, innovation, and resources.
- PR agencies can show greater strategic thinking and planning skills for CSR- and ESG-related PR campaigns, which are crucial for shaping brand image.
Sourced from Campaign Asia
Young Aussies feel the squeeze
Three-quarters of Australians have been negatively impacted by the rising cost of living, with 18-34-year-olds particularly feeling the pinch in recent months.
That’s according to research by strategic insights consultancy Nature, reported in B&T, which highlights how all ages are taking mitigating actions, but the younger age group to an even greater extent.
Why it matters
What’s evident from the research is that a tough economic environment isn’t getting any better. Price and value for money are ever more important considerations for consumers, and brands may need to adjust their positioning accordingly.
Key stats
- 61% of 18-34-year olds are working additional hours or taking on part-time work compared to 40% of the total population.
- 57% are using less utilities – 10 percentage points above the total Australian population.
- 56% are now looking to travel locally or not at all, up from 43% last August.
- 57% are cutting subscriptions and memberships, up from 44% last August.
- 61% are using automatic savings banking software to help them save money, up 15 points since last August.
Key quote
“Things have gone from bad to worse in the past few months. There’s been a drop in living standards, meaning widespread fear among those hit hardest: young people, renters and mortgage holders” – Justin Connally, partner, Nature.
Sourced from B&T
Airbnb and Asos mull advertising services revenue
As Asos becomes one of the latest retailers to expand its retail media capabilities (and inventory), and Airbnb considers matching its ad-ready rivals, everything is either becoming an ad network or thinking about it.
Why it matters
What’s the common factor of all the companies now doing or thinking about making a retail media play? They tend to have enormous scale, but the cost of their operation means that scale doesn’t translate easily into profits – and this is especially true of e-commerce firms. Advertising services offer the chance to buck the trend, by selling ads targeting audiences searching with intent to buy.
As more and more retailers build their own networks, the experience for advertisers is getting more complicated. With so many new platforms and few standards or common cross-platform measurements, it’s becoming a case of have to buy rather than want to buy.
Airbnb
Research from Skift estimates that the size of the rental platform’s opportunity could be $1.25 billion, based on 1% of gross bookings, by 2026.
“I think it’s a massive opportunity,” CEO Brian Chesky told a Morgan Stanley conference recently. He said he could “easily” imagine adding a few equivalent percentage points of take rate if you were to scale that over time. “I think there’s a lot of comparables like Amazon, one of the largest advertising platforms now in the world, Etsy or Alibaba or even Booking.com.”
Asos
Similarly, Asos – which is facing broadly challenging trading conditions – is also eyeing an expansion of its retail media that it initially set up in 2021, The Drum reports.
“The sponsored ads are a really effective addition,” Elton Ollerhead, director of Asos Media Group, told the magazine.
“It’s a low-funnel tactic when people are intently searching for a specific item, so that’ll help brands really showcase their product at a time when people are ready to buy.”
Sourced from WARC, Skift, The Drum
Alcoholic drinks need a ‘brand world’
Marketers in the alcoholic drinks industry could benefit from creating a ‘distinctive brand world’ that has multiple layers which consumers might explore.
That’s the view of Steven Grasse, who was speaking at SXSW 2023. The creator of Hendrick’s gin and Sailor Jerry rum, and founder of marketing consultancy Quaker City Mercantile (QCM), has worked with the likes of Miller High Life, Guinness and Pilsner Urquell.
Why it matters
Commercial media consumption drops 15% since 2015
The IPA’s most recent Touchpoints research into the commercial media landscape finds Britons’ media usage declining and fragmenting.
Why it matters
Effectively, it’s getting harder to reach people through commercial media. While this research doesn’t go deeply into what people are watching, it comes at a time in which previously subscription-only streamers like Netflix and Disney are building out advertising operations that brands hope might shift the needle back to growth.
“Looking forward, while consumers’ time with curated commercial media has decreased overall, I think things are set to change again in the coming months and years, particularly with the increasing shift of SVoD players such as Netflix and Disney+ towards part ad-funded revenue models,” says Simon Frazier, IPA’s head of TouchPoints Marketing & Data Innovation.
What’s going on?
- The average consumption of commercial media in 2022 is 51 minutes less than it was in 2015, a decrease of 15%.
- This means a fall from 5 hours and 35 minutes to 4 hours and 44 mins per day.
- Overall, UK adults (aged 16+) now spend almost as much time on a smartphone (32%) as watching a TV set (39%) with no other device taking a higher share than 10%.
- The dominance of the smartphone is fuelled by 16-34s who now spend 54% of their curated commercial media time on their phones.
Why the drop?
Young consumers are at the heart of the change, says the IPA. Sixteen to 34-year-olds have increased their usage by 0.7% since 2020, but their daily commercial media consumption has decreased by 22% over seven years:
- 2015: average of 6 hours and 15 minutes
- 2022: average of 4 hours and 53 minutes
Meanwhile, older consumers (35-54s and over 55s) showed only single-digit fluctuations over that time.
What they are watching is also changing, the research finds:
“Last year there was a 52% correlation in the commercial media usage behaviours of 16-34s and over 55s in terms of reach. This year, this correlation has dropped by almost a third (29%) to 37%, down from the 39% seen in 2020 pre-lockdown, revealing that the different generations of consumers are reverting to their pre-Covid media habits.”
Only OOH consistently delivers over 90% weekly reach across all age groups, leaving high reach to a traditional advertising medium.
Digital/linear
This lack of crossover can be seen in the distribution of digital platforms to non-digital. Among younger consumers, digital properties dominate the top five; among older 55+ consumers, traditional TV channels (with the exception of Facebook) dominate the top five:
- 16-34s spend 80% of their commercial media time with digital media platforms, a 10% increase since pre-pandemic 2020.
- Among 35-54s, 52% of their commercial media time is spent with digital platforms.
- Those aged 55+ are still spending the vast majority of their curated commercial media time with non-digital platforms and only 28% of their time with digital platforms.
Sourced from the IPA
Costa Coffee taps aspiration in global redesign
In rolling out a new global design concept, Costa Coffee used cultural analysis to better understand the coffee culture in different markets, and to make modifications that proved popular with consumers.
Why it matters
There is a temptation for brands to internationally roll out the same look, concept, design and colours that have made them successful in one country. However, it pays to take time to fully understand different markets and their cultures before embarking on any expansion or redesign.
Takeaways
Cost-of-living crisis hits Ramadan
Almost half of British Muslims say the cost-of-living crisis has already impacted their Ramadan/Eid preparations, with spending and shopping patterns changing as a result.
That’s according to a nationally representative survey of 236 UK Muslims undertaken at the start of this month by ad-targeting business Nano Interactive.
Why it matters
Ramadan and Eid are important moments for nearly four million people across the UK, and brands that put an effort into understanding this audience give themselves the best opportunity to prosper. They’ll need to be smart and sensitive to budget restrictions in their advertising this year to engage audiences, with consumer sentiment evaluation a crucial element of campaigns.
Key findings
- 41% say they’re less likely to eat out for Iftar, the evening meal that signifies the end of the daily fast.
- 42% expect to spend less than £30 per person on Eid gifts; 61% say this is much less than the amount they spent last year.
- 34% have chosen to save on groceries this year to combat rising living costs.
- Over 40% turn to budget-friendly grocery stores such as Lidl (44%) or Aldi (46%) when preparing for Ramadan and Eid.
- 24% say they’re open to trying new brands and products when buying Ramadan/Eid groceries.
- 31% say they spend time looking for the best deals before purchasing in order to get the best value for money.
Key quote
“By combining data points about the content people are reading and using an extra layer of evaluation around intent and context, brands and advertisers can make sure they’re delivering effective ads that reach the right audience, with the right message at the right time” – Artiom Enkov, Head of Insights & Analytics at Nano Interactive.
Sourced from Nano Interactive
JICMAIL’s definitive view on warm vs cold direct mail response rates
Marketers using direct mail can expect benchmark response rates of 10.9% for warm direct mail and 1% for cold, according to industry body JICMAIL.
The figures come from its inaugural Response Rate Tracker research*, which is released today.
Why it matters
It’s the first time JICMAIL has assessed how responsive consumers are to acquisition- vs retention-based marketing strategies with mail. In a challenging climate in which efforts to boost levels of customer loyalty and engagement are taking on increased significance, understanding the response of known customers to advertising mail becomes increasingly important.
At the same time, no brand grows without acquiring new customers, and understanding the effectiveness of the mail channel in driving acquisitions is critical to campaign planning efforts. A blend of warm and cold is likely to deliver the greatest success.
Takeaways
- A 10.9% response rate for warm direct mail highlights the value of speaking to current customers in the mail channel, when the ability to target using third-party cookies is waning in an era of heightened privacy compliance.
- A 1% response rate for cold mail compares favourably to that seen by many other channels.
- The Response Rate Tracker reports average Return on Investment (ROI) of 14.5 for warm and 4.4 for cold direct mail.
- Average Order Value (AOV) and Cost Per Acquisition (CPA) benchmarks are also available across four different industry sectors – retail, finance and insurance, medical and charity.
- The benchmarks are a starting point for target setting, which should then be iterated upon using a unique set of brand, market and consumer factors that acknowledge the nuance of individual campaigns with different objectives.
Key quote
“These new response metrics … starkly exceed conventional digital response metrics and add a valuable layer to existing JICMAIL data, together creating new discussions on how performance can be improved through the inclusion of mail in the omnichannel mix” – Mark Cross, Engagement Director at JICMAIL.
*Based on the results of 1,017 anonymised campaigns provided by six key industry players (Join The Dots, Epsilon Abacus, Ginger Black Analytics, Sagacity, The Letterbox Consultancy and DBS Data). JICMAIL’s Response Rate Tracker is a proof-of-concept study designed to galvanise interest from the industry and increase the representation of benchmarks across industry sectors and mail types.
Sourced from JICMAIL
Take 15 minutes for inclusion
The UK advertising and marketing services industry is holding its second ‘All In Census’ today, an industry-wide workforce inclusion survey that is being mirrored in 33 markets around the world.
People working across advertisers, agencies, media owners and tech companies are asked to take 15 minutes out of their day to complete the survey. All responses are anonymous and the aggregated data will be used to help shape the industry’s actions around inclusivity.
- The UK’s All In Census can be accessed here.
- Outside the UK, use the Global DEI Census.
The 2023 All In Census in the UK, led by the Advertising Association, IPA and ISBA, follows up on the first such survey in 2021 which helped build the industry’s All In Action Plan. It will measure progress and also ask about issues that emerged during the pandemic, including how employees feel about hybrid working.
The All In Action Plan
- Improve the experience and representation of Black talent. Adopt the BRiM Framework.
- Improve the experience and representation of disabled talent. Audit and update your company website to ensure it is accessible to all.
- Improve the experience and representation of talent from working-class backgrounds. Adopt the social mobility toolkit.
- Improve the experience and representation of women. Take the Flexible First checklist.
- Improve the experience and representation of Asian talent. Start by using our guide developed by the All In Asian Working Group.
- Improve the experience and representation of older talent. Implementing our Shared Experiences policy.
- Support the mental health of our colleagues. Donate and signpost to NABS.
- Improve the experience of our LGTBQ+ talent. Welcome the use of gender pronouns in your organisation.
- Improve the experience of disabled talent in the workplace. Use the BDF Accessible Premises checklist.
The All In team has been hosting a series of free-to-attend All In sessions providing guidance on how to complete each action. Sessions for Actions 1-9 are available to watch on-demand on YouTube.
Sourced from AA, WFA
Three e-commerce trends in Southeast Asia
Loyalty, social commerce and customer experience are the three e-commerce trends that brands should embrace when faced with consumers who are spending less because of rising prices, inflation and economic uncertainty.
Why it matters
