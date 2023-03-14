Luxury brands Luxury alcoholic drinks Cultural influences & values

Pernod Ricard champagne brand GH Mumm is approaching its 200th anniversary and wants to celebrate its heritage – but the world has changed and so the brand must evolve, too.

Why it matters

Heritage is a key asset for any luxury brand but that same heritage needs to be assessed in the light of prevailing cultural trends. What was relevant and worked a couple of generations ago may not work now.

Takeaways