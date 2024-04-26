Your selections:
APAC consumers most willing to pay more for sustainable hotels | WARC | The Feed
APAC consumers most willing to pay more for sustainable hotels
Sustainability Consumer sentiment Hotels
APAC consumers are more likely than those in EMEA and AMER to pay more for sustainable hotels, YouGov research has found.
Headline figures
- YouGov surveyed 17 international markets and found that over half of consumers in APAC (55%) say they are willing to pay more to stay at an environmentally sustainable hotel compared to a regular one.
- This compares with only around two-fifths (41%) of consumers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and 38% in North, Central and South America.
Why sustainable hotels matter
Amid stronger demand for sustainable travel and responsible tourism in Asia Pacific, brands in the region that invest in eco-friendly hotels by building them, or retrofitting existing properties to make them greener, can appeal to those willing and able to pay more for such accommodation.
Key insights
- Consumers who are willing to fork out a 10% green premium make up around a quarter in APAC (27%) and EMEA (23%) but just a fifth in AMER (20%).
- The percentage of those willing to spend over 10% more to stay at eco-friendly hotels makes up 28% in APAC compared to 18% in EMEA and AMER.
- Consumers who resided in the UAE, India, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Mexico were more likely than not to express willingness to pay more for a sustainable hotel stay.
- 73% of UAE consumers are willing to fork out more, ahead of almost seven in 10 Indian consumers (69%), and three in five consumers in Indonesia, Hong Kong (both 61%) and Mexico (60%).
- Those willing to spend over 10% more for a greener hotel booking made up almost half of consumers in the UAE (48%), two-fifths in India (39%) and a third in Indonesia (32%).
- Among markets in Europe, Italy has the highest proportion of consumers who are willing to pay more for a sustainable hotel stay at 45% – above the international average (43%).
- The willingness to spend more to stay at eco-friendly hotels stands at around two in five in Australia and Singapore (both 42%), and Spain (41%).
- Poland and Denmark are both at 38%, and Sweden is 37%, while it is one in three in Britain (36%), Canada (35%), Germany (35%), and France (34%), ahead of just 28% in the US.
