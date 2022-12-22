APAC brands and Web3: Nurturing creators and their content | WARC | The Feed

Asia (general region) Blockchain

With Web3 set to transform the creator economy and the content created for it, brands must do better to engage creators in a long-lasting relationship.

Why it matters

Web3 content should incorporate the voice of the consumer because the creator is the consumer, argued a panel at Campaign Game Changers 2022. Brands must consider a creator a lifelong customer, and manage the relationship instead of having a one-off collaboration.

Takeaways