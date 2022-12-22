Your selections:
APAC brands and Web3: Nurturing creators and their content | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
22 December 2022
APAC brands and Web3: Nurturing creators and their content
Asia (general region) Blockchain
With Web3 set to transform the creator economy and the content created for it, brands must do better to engage creators in a long-lasting relationship.
Why it matters
Web3 content should incorporate the voice of the consumer because the creator is the consumer, argued a panel at Campaign Game Changers 2022. Brands must consider a creator a lifelong customer, and manage the relationship instead of having a one-off collaboration.
Takeaways
Email this content