Home The Feed
Your selections:

APAC brands and Web3: Nurturing creators and their content | WARC | The Feed

APAC brands and Web3: Nurturing creators and their content
22 December 2022
APAC brands and Web3: Nurturing creators and their content
Asia (general region) Blockchain

With Web3 set to transform the creator economy and the content created for it, brands must do better to engage creators in a long-lasting relationship. 

Why it matters

Web3 content should incorporate the voice of the consumer because the creator is the consumer, argued a panel at Campaign Game Changers 2022. Brands must consider a creator a lifelong customer, and manage the relationship instead of having a one-off collaboration.

Takeaways

Get a demo Sign in