Marketer's Toolkit 2023: A new pattern for global advertising investment?
The coming 12 months will potentially usher in a new pattern for global advertising investment as digital investment growth slows, media planning is re-assessed and pressures for industry reform continue to grow, according to the latest instalment of WARC’s Marketer’s Toolkit 2023.
Why it matters
Against a backdrop of economic crises, geopolitical complexity, spiralling inflation, supply chain disruption, and structural technology shifts, marketers are re-evaluating their approach. Ad spend is growing but at a slower pace.
WARC’s latest forecast anticipates a $90bn reduction in global ad market growth for 2022 and 2023, meaning digital media owners are likely to fight harder for ad revenue growth – and, increasingly, will compete with one another for ad dollars.
Meta’s first-ever year-on-year quarterly revenue decline – announced last July – may one day be seen as the moment the digital advertising industry tipped into a new, less expansive phase.
Key trends
The Future of Media report, part of WARC’s annual Marketer’s Toolkit, highlights key trends in three vital areas: advertising investment, media planning, and industry reform.
- Digital investment reaches the top of the ‘S’ curve
Nearly a third of WARC’s Marketer’s Toolkit respondents expect 2023 marketing budgets to be lower than 2022. WARC has downgraded its global advertising investment forecast to $880.9bn, removing $90bn of growth potential for 2022 and 2023.
Retail media is increasingly favoured by advertisers, and is now the fourth-largest medium by ad spend, with global investment totalling $110.7bn in 2022 and forecast to reach $121.9bn in 2023.
Marketers are rebalancing their ad budgets, decreasing investment in offline channels and increasing spend in online video, social media and gaming. TikTok ranked top for increased investment in 2023 by 76% of marketers, according to WARC’s Toolkit survey.
- Fragmentation calls for more fluid media planning
More than a third (34%) of survey respondents identified media and audience fragmentation as one of their biggest causes for concern when drawing up plans for 2023. The situation calls for advertisers to adopt a more fluid approach to media planning and branding, and one that emphasises the importance of communities over basic demographics in segmentation.
While over half (52%) of survey participants expect to increase investment with social media influencers and creators as a whole, two-thirds (65%) are planning to work with content creators to connect with communities “aligned with specific interests authentically tied to the brand”.
- Fixing the media ecosystem
More than half (54%) of US respondents to the Marketer’s Toolkit survey said that media planning recommendations in 2023 will include more diverse publishers, reflecting the importance of minority audiences in that market.
However, with only a third (34%) of advertisers planning to include more low-carbon alternatives in their media plans in 2023, it is clear more work must be done to persuade marketers of their role in combating climate change.
WARC says
“While the breakneck speed of growth in ad investment witnessed in 2021 could never have been maintained, media owners like Meta, alongside brands and agencies, are also challenged by other fundamental issues – from cleansing the ecosystem of misinformation, using ad dollars to promote greater diversity and inclusion, attracting and retaining the right talent, to saving the planet from catastrophic climate change” – Alex Brownsell, Head of Content, WARC Media.
The Future of Media is the third in a series of four reports that make up The Marketer’s Toolkit 2023. Based on exclusive data from WARC Media, findings from a global survey of 1,700+ marketers, and interviews with with senior marketing leaders, the report is a guide to help brands focus, survive and thrive in 2023 and beyond. A complimentary sample of this report is available here. WARC clients can read the full report.
Retail Media a “have to buy” media, as brands doubt brand building capability: ANA survey
Retail media is emerging as a critical new medium for certain brands, but a new survey from the ANA indicates that there is a very specific profile of advertiser using these new networks and many are far from convinced, even if there is optimism about their future.
Why it matters
In 2022 it felt like every week a new retail media network (RMN) would appear, as retailers responded to emerging new factors in the space: Amazon’s rise as a retail media giant, the deprecation of the third party cookie and the need for first party data, or the promise of double digit profit margins on advertising revenues all attracted some of the largest retailers to the space.
However, a frothy market with its many vendors has created complexity and confusion among marketers, with the ANA’s Retail Media survey of its members suggesting that a common measurement currency is still lacking, as is a verdict about whether it’s just a sales driver or also a capable brand builder.
What’s clear is that this is an obvious strategic step for retailers, but among advertisers the medium is yet to reach its full potential.
CPG focus
According to the ANA’s report, which you can find here, the vast majority (74%) of respondents who were using retail media came from the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, way more than the next industry of Health and Beauty (8%).
In total, it surveyed its 138 members, 80 of which currently use RMNs. Of those, over half (56%) are spending on five or more retail media platforms. 58% say they will increase their spend in the next two years.
Reluctance
RMNs are something of a “have to buy” rather than a “want to buy” for some marketers. Most brands (61%) are taking their RMN spend from existing budgets, while three quarters of respondents say they have used retail media to drive sales rather than to build brands, leading to concern among some respondents.
“If we just keep reaching the people who browsed our pages before, bought our products before, we’ll never grow our business or bring new people in,” warned one CPG marketer.
Whereas just 12% of respondents say they are spending on RMNs to invest for future brand growth.
Over half (57%) of respondents reported a lack of standardisation across platforms, and others the ability to compare results with other media. “This is limiting growth for both the advertisers and the retail media networks,” writes the ANA.
Pressure
With existing relationships in the space – “buyers have become sellers and sellers have become buyers, resulting in a two-way flow of transactions and revenues,” as the ANA puts it – 85% of brands felt pressured by retailers to support retail media networks.
However, there is also a vote of confidence in there, with some brands considering them foundational media. “They are seen as recession-proof, less prone to budget cuts in more challenging economic times, and a way to counter potential shopper shifts to store brands.”
Sourced from the ANA
DEI initiatives get going in February
During February, brands and agencies on both sides of the Atlantic will be demonstrating their support for Black History Month in the US and LGBT+ History Month in the UK; WARC’s contribution is a new hub of the latest research and thinking on diversity, equity, and inclusion.
What are they doing
The Drum reports US agencies celebrating Black culture and art, championing Black talent and launching new internal diversity initiatives. R/GA is doing some of these too, but it also notes that BIPOC staff are often faced with additional workloads as a result.
“We see this as an extension of our industry’s habit of promoting busyness, over-working, performative work and grind culture, as a direct output of white supremacy’s influence on modern corporate ways of working,” the agency said.
“So … we want to reframe Black history through a lens of rest – revolutionary rest … we decided to dedicate our Black History Month programming and space to the prioritization, education and celebration of rest for and by the Black community at R/GA.”
In the UK, Little Black Book reports that Outvertising is running a series of outdoor ads which reimagine some classic ads of recent years in ways that are more inclusive of LGBTQIA+ audiences, ending with the tagline “Together, we can change the script”. Jim de Zoete, executive creative director at Across the Pond, noted that “Just by adapting a few words you can suddenly make the work, and the world, more inclusive.”
Why it matters
While the various activities that take place this month are to be welcomed, it’s worth noting that Kantar’s 2022 Inclusion Index was unchanged from 2020, suggesting that while we’re talking more about diversity and inclusion at work, that’s not necessarily being translated into action.
Employees appreciate DEI initiatives but there’s a sense that more than box-ticking is needed: systemic change is what’s required. And businesses that don’t address this could find it expensive if, as they threaten, as many as a quarter of employees leave their organisations due to the lack of inclusion or discrimination they have experienced.
WARC’s DEI hub
WARC has launched a DEI hub to help marketers navigate challenges and implement successful DEI strategies around the representation of diverse audiences and in hiring practices. This features the latest best practice, research, expert guidance and case studies, with help from from partners including the Advertising Association (AA) in the UK, the Advertising Research Foundation (ARF) in the US, creative analytics company CreativeX, market research firm IPSOS, the MMA, Outvertising, System1 and Unstereotype Alliance, convened by UN Women.
Sourced from WARC, The Drum, Little Black Book
Canadian shoppers embrace retail therapy
The background
Many Canadians are feeling the impact of inflation on their wallets, but the crisis is impacting their state of mind. According to Kantar's ‘2023 Canada Outlook: At the Crossroads of Inflation and Diversity’, 47% of Gen Z consumers in the country report feeling depressed most of the time.
Takeaways
Trust and finance: Twitter and Binance seek expansion
Like other companies around the world, Twitter and Binance are both expanding their finance and payment ambitions: while the former will need to build trust, the latter sees an opportunity where trust is lacking.
Why it matters
Twitter is an important and influential platform, but will people trust it to process their payments? Elon Musk’s experience with PayPal, whose x.com was merged with the payment platform in 1999, will inspire confidence in some.
Trust is critical to financial services, which partly explains why the sector is dominated by large established brands capable of inspiring confidence at times of economic instability. Following the last few months of turmoil at Twitter, the company has a lot of work to do in this space.
The need for an established, trusted brand also explains the partnership between Binance and Mastercard. Here, trust is operating not only at the level of the brands involved – useful at a time in which crypto’s name was tarnished by the sector-wide FTX ‘earthquake’ – but at the level of unstable markets and political environments, which have opened up an opportunity for crypto.
Twitter targets payments in everything app move
Under Elon Musk’s eventful stewardship, Twitter is applying for regulatory licenses across the US that would allow it to build payment services on the platform, according to reports. It follows a November regulatory filing with the US Treasury in which Twitter signed up to become a payments processor.
For Twitter, this is an extension of existing payments activity that had mostly surrounded tipping creators, and which now aims much further.
While crypto is likely to be an option, sources who spoke to the FT explain that the system would be primarily built around moving fiat currency. It’s likely that with the crisis of trust in crypto in the last few months following the collapse of FTX, keeping the service to trusted currencies will help establish trust.
The plan is part of a wider project to diversify the company’s revenue stream away from advertising, which has suffered since Musk’s takeover, and plays into a long-stated ambition of an “everything app”. It echoes some of the East Asian super apps like WeChat and Alipay that dispense a large array of services often anchored by a peer-to-peer payment system.
However, such a plan faces several key barriers: extensive and mature competition in US payments, the far higher regulatory burden that comes with being a payments processor, and questionable consumer trust.
Binance looks to crypto in Brazil
Mastercard and Binance are set to launch a prepaid crypto card in Brazil, according to an announcement on the crypto exchange’s blog.
Users with a valid national ID will be able to pay using 14 different currencies as well as the Brazilian Real. The product follows the successful launch of a similar card in Argentina by the two companies last year.
“Brazilians are eager to embrace crypto beyond an investment asset. Today is an exciting step in our crypto journey, which draws on the strengths of both our trusted global network and Binance’s infrastructure to support consumer choice in payments,” said Marcelo Tangioni, Mastercard’s country manager in Brazil.
It’s interesting at a consumer level that Binance and Mastercard have entered these two markets: Brazil is Latin America’s largest economy but is experiencing a profound political division, while Argentina is the continent’s second largest but has suffered inflation issues for decades which have worsened in the last year.
Bottom line
Critical to trust is consistency: payments need to be fast and predictable but so, too, does the currency in which you are paying. Companies linked so closely to the activities of one individual can suffer when the individual’s reputation suffers, as in the case of another of Musk’s businesses, Tesla. Meanwhile, other firms can move into a deficit of trust, providing stability when it is hard to come by.
Sourced from the FT, WARC, Reuters, CNBC, Binance
For brands, the metaverse is about more than advertising
Why it matters
The metaverse may not yet have lived up to its hype, but it isn’t going away. Brands need to be thinking now about how it will impact their physical products and how these can be transferred into new channels – to new services, new experiences and, ultimately, to new activations.
Takeaways
India’s advertising industry eyes a gloomy Q1
India’s post-festive season always sees an advertising slowdown, but agencies and media companies are more than usually concerned this year as maco-economic and geopolitical factors start to bite.
Why it matters
While some of these factors aren’t exactly new – the effects of war in Ukraine and China’s COVID-19 lockdowns have been playing out for many months now – India’s advertising industry had largely managed to avoid feeling their impact. The final quarter of 2022, for example, was boosted by the festive season and the ICC T20 World Cup.
But as economic growth stalls and brands rein in their advertising spending, “things look quite bleak for us in this quarter”, one senior agency executive told e4m. Indeed, things are so gloomy that some in the industry don’t expect even IPL 2023, which starts in April, will turn the situation around.
Factors at work
- Increased raw material prices have led to a reassessment of business costs and ad budgets have been a casualty.
- Fears of recession have prompted advertisers to rebalance spending away from more expensive traditional media formats and towards lower-cost digital formats.
- Start-up clients are reported to have slashed ad budgets to almost zero, in large part a consequence of venture capital funding being scaled down.
A media expert says
“Indian media companies may have to adapt to the new economic reality by finding ways to reduce costs, diversifying their revenue streams, and focusing on digital platforms. They may also have to be more creative and innovative in order to attract and retain customers.”
Sourced from e4m
Super Bowl audience likely to grow, 76% excited for ads
A new survey indicates that Super Bowl audiences are set to grow from last year’s half-decade peak of 112m viewers, with over three-quarters excited for the ads.
Why it matters
Marketing Brew’s and Harris Poll’s Super Bowl survey of 1,050 US adults strengthens the narrative that many of the game’s viewers are as excited for the ads as for the game itself, which takes place in just under two weeks’ time. With high prices for spots during the game, brands want to be sure the investment will pay off.
What’s going on
- 79% of the sample say they’re likely to watch (versus 70% in 2022).
- Women are a key growth audience: 75% said they planned to watch, compared to 62% who said they would be watching last year.
- 76% of likely viewers say they are ‘somewhat excited’ for the ads (versus the 82% who are excited about the game and the 71% who are excited about the halftime show).
The survey drilled deeper into the marketing question, with 84% of the sample believing that Super Bowl advertising was a ‘smart investment’ for brands.
Interestingly, many respondents (73%) were not fans of releasing Super Bowl ads ahead of the game, a likely reaction to the recent trend of brands trailing their creative online before the event.
Sourced from Marketing Brew, WARC
Creative Impact: New track to run at Cannes Lions 2023
WARC and LIONS have launched a Creative Impact stream to drive the effectiveness conversation at Cannes Lions 2023, with a program of content to run at the festival.
The significant focus on effectiveness at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity (Monday 19 - Friday 23 June 2023) reflects the extreme pressure on marketing budgets in the current economic climate, and the urgent need to prove the role creativity can play in supercharging sustainable commercial growth. You can find the full release here.
Creative Impact will uncover what it takes to build, protect and grow a business through creativity in 2023.
- It will ask what creative effectiveness means in the current media and economic environment, and what types of creative thinking will make the biggest impact.
- It will also cover how to make a proven and compelling case for investment in creative marketing to the C-suite of an organisation.
The Creative Impact content stream will be a core part of the delegate experience, alongside other festival programming. It will feature workshops and accelerators, ensuring delegates come back equipped with tools and insights they can plug directly into their own organisations and marketing plans.
Get involved
Anyone who would like to submit content ideas to be considered for the Creative Impact content stream, as well as any other part of the Festival or LIONS content schedule, can do so all year round. Details about how to do this can be found here.
Attendees of Cannes Lions 2023 will be able to attend the Creative Impact content stream as part of their delegate pass. This year also sees the launch of the Creative Brand Marketer pass. Exclusively for advertisers, the pass is designed to help brand marketers learn how to unlock creativity with learning opportunities, insights and exclusive networking invites. Find out more about pass options here.
Spotify shifts strategy as losses widen
Podcast revenue growth of 30% at Spotify has helped to drive 14% growth in ad-supported revenue growth, but, despite its near half billion users, the audio streaming platform has struggled to turn popularity into profit.
Context
Music is expensive, and while users can get most of it for free on Spotify (with a few ads), music rights cost the platform around 70% of its total revenues. As a result, podcasts became not only a critical area for revenue growth but also for profitability.
Up until very recently, Spotify’s strategy had been focused on creating hits and buying studios or exclusive contracts with the likes of Joe Rogan, and Harry and Meghan.
Why it matters
Hits are important, but it appears that driving the use of tools might be more important. Now the trick it seems Spotify must pull off is to become more like its bigger, richer, and more versatile competitor YouTube, as Bloomberg’s Luke Shaw observed recently. That means building a platform for all podcasters, and to build an ad capability that can funnel money toward the creators to keep them sweet – but without these same creators working directly with a brand and circumventing Spotify’s plumbing. It’s a big and difficult bet.
The ad story
While podcasts and their advertising potential do appear to be moving in the right direction, this has come at a cost: operating expenses grew 44% year-over-year, in part as the global ad sales team expanded and higher advertising expenses were incurred in targeting emerging markets and Gen Z.
While ad-supported gross margin dipped in Q4, the company reported that the year on year trends “reflects improving podcast profitability offset by new podcast content investments and softer Ad-Supported music profitability (as advertising monetization lagged engagement in select markets)”.
The bigger picture
- Spotify’s Q4 shareholder deck echoes many of the other stories coming out of the tech world: while it remains well-used, its hefty pandemic-era investments are becoming tough to sustain and as a result it’s cutting 6% of its staff.
- Monthly active users grew to reach 489 million versus an expected 478 million.
- Within that, premium subscribers grew to 205 million while ad-supported users grew by 22 million in the quarter to reach 295 million.
Sourced from Spotify, Bloomberg, WARC
Consumer satisfaction scores dipped in 2022
UK customer satisfaction levels have declined marginally over the past year, according to the latest data from the Institute of Customer Service – down 0.7 points to 77.7.
By the numbers
- The January 2023 UK Customer Satisfaction Index* (UKCSI) shows declines across the five categories that make up the index: Experience: 78.7 (down from 79.3 a year ago); Complaint handling: 63.3 (down from 65.8); Customer ethos: 77.0 (down from 77.8); Emotional connection: 76.8 (down from 77.8); Ethics 75.8 (down from 76.8).
- More organisations have declined (63) than improved (37) by at least two points compared to January 2022 – and half of them are in the transport and utilities sectors.
- The leading causes of problems experienced by customers are quality or reliability (41.7%), suitability (24.1%) and availability (22.2%) of goods and services, followed by late delivery (20.9%), staff competence (20.0%) staff attitude (16.4%), and cost (10.8%).
- 16.5% of customers experienced a problem with an organisation, around the same level as in January 2021, but 2.9 percentage points more than in January 2020.
- 80% of customers who asked a company for help to manage the cost of living said that their trust in that company had increased as a result of their contact.
Why it matters
The Institute’s chief executive expressed concern that the overall average score could mask deeper issues with the potential to threaten organisations’ performance, long-term profitability and the quality of customer experience, in 2023 and beyond.
For businesses, it’s worth noting that the key differences between the top 50 organisations and the rest include satisfaction with complaint handling, pricing, and measures of emotional connection and customer ethos.
Key quote
“Despite a widespread priority to economise on spending, more than a third of customers would be willing to pay more to guarantee excellent service and this continues to rise” – Joanna Causon, Chief Executive, Institute for Customer Service.
*The UKCSI is a national benchmark of customer satisfaction covering 281 organisations or organisation types across 13 sectors. The UKCSI score is based on how customers rate organisations across 26 measures covering satisfaction with transactional experiences as well as broader relationship needs.
Sourced from Institute of Customer Service
K-pop songs provide lessons for ‘time-based industries’
Marketers in “time-based industries” such as fashion, tech and entertainment could learn valuable lessons from K-pop, where research has found that songs have a very limited time window if they are to perform well in the charts.
Year of the Rabbit gets off to a hopeful start
Domestic travel and retail sales picked up in China during the week of Lunar New Year, the first time in three years that people have been free of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions during this period.
Why it matters
The Lunar New Year holiday is an important indicator of consumer sentiment following the easing of Covid restrictions late last year and the sharp wave of infections that followed. And that’s significant not just for the domestic economy, but for the many businesses around the world which have been looking to China for growth.
“The global consumer goods industry has its eyes on the Chinese Spring Festival 2023 – the acid test for the Chinese consumption engine,” Bobby Verghese, consumer analyst at data analytics firm GlobalData, told Xinhua. Many analysts expect the recovery seen last week to continue during Q1 and accelerate in Q2.
Key figures
- Retail sales during the just finished holiday week were up 12% on the same holiday period last year.
- Domestic travel was up 23% compared to last year and back at 88% of pre-pandemic levels.
- Offline transaction volume jumped 23%; hotel and restaurant transaction volumes were up 76% and 40% respectively.
- Major luxury brands reported some “revenge spending”, said WWD, and with a lot of luxury spending likely to remain in the domestic market for some time yet, luxury brands are looking to increase their retail footprint in China.
A cautionary note
After three years of Covid-19 restrictions, it’s easy to assume the only way is up. But Fitch Ratings has noted factors such as the weak employment outlook, a housing market slowdown, a lack of a direct stimulus package, and the prospect of a Covid-19 resurgence, suggesting that China’s retail rebound will be “bumpier” than in other countries.
Sourced from Xinhua, WWD
Europeans are priced off booze
Sales of beer, wine and spirits through European retailers fell 4% last year and are now lower than before the pandemic as consumers cut discretionary purchases in the face of rising inflation.
Background
That’s according to new figures from data and analytics firm IRI, which charts a decline in off-trade alcohol sales following a surge in 2020 during the first year of the pandemic. Then, value sales increased 12.6% because people were confined to their homes; but as lockdown restrictions eased during 2021, sales were flat, with only a 0.7% value increase. A €2.7bn slump in 2022 took total category sales for the year down to €66bn.
Why it matters
“Alcohol brands are caught in a perfect storm with no end in sight,” says IRI’s Ananda Roy.
Normally one would expect off-trade alcohol sales to rise during recession as people eat and drink at home rather than going out. But a combination of high food and energy prices, record interest rate rises and low-wage growth means households are having to prioritise spending and make tradeoffs – and alcohol brands are feeling the pinch. For the category to return to growth may require investment in new products tailored to changing consumer needs and consumption moments.
It’s not all gloomy
- In the UK, Zero/Low Alcohol sales are growing (+3.7% volume in 2022, +5.3% value) and now account for 1% of the beer, wine, spirits category total.
- IRI predicts consumption of Zero and Low Alcohol beverages to accelerate in 2023 as the price of alcoholic beverages continue to rise.
- Champagne, prosecco and ready-to-drink spirits appear resilient to recessionary decline as people remain willing to spend on celebrations after two years of lockdown restrictions.
Key quote
“When it comes to alcohol, strong brand equity usually keeps shoppers buying their favourite beer, wine and spirit brands. However, as prices rise we could also expect to see more people switching to private-label brands as they do in other categories where they are perceived as good as national brands” – Ananda Roy, Global SVP, Strategic Growth Insights, IRI.
Sourced from IRI
Business expansion withstands economic volatility
Companies that include new business development among their strategic priorities are better able to navigate periods of economic stress, according to a study by McKinsey, the management consultancy.
Why it matters
Investing in new lines of business is a noteworthy item on the corporate agenda, as it can open new routes to growth and help brands respond to changing marketplace conditions. This strategy, however, requires support from the C-suite and adequate resources to succeed.
Takeaways
Advertising's 'insider culture' deters talent
Many working-class candidates and those outside the capital are deterred from pursuing a career in advertising because of their perceptions of the industry and because it is so London-centric.
Why it matters
It’s not the first time the industry has heard calls to look beyond its London bubble of like-minded people, but recent economic difficulties, coming hard on the heels of the UK leaving the EU, have made the situation worse.
“Right now, because of the increasing socio-economic barriers to entry, we’re in danger of becoming a monocultural profession,” notes Michael Lee, chief strategy officer at VCCP. And that’s a problem, since great creativity doesn’t come from everyone thinking the same thing but instead requires drawing on a diverse group of people.
Additionally, If young people are’t considering creative careers because of their perceptions of the industry, that exacerbates an ongoing recruitment and retention problem and imperils any progress it has made on issues around diversity and inclusion.
Takeaways
- A national survey of 2,000 16-24-year-olds found 18% (rising to 25% in some regions) feel that being unable to afford a move to London stops them from considering creative careers.
- Only 35% of young people from working-class backgrounds outside London know somebody working in the creative sector, compared with 54% of people from more advantaged backgrounds in London and the South East.
- Two-thirds (67%) of young people who know someone in the industry can see themselves forging a successful career, compared to just 44% of those who do not know someone.
- Almost double the number of ABC1 young people in London and the South East (23%) can name a company in the creative sector compared with those from regional working-class backgrounds (13%).
- Qualitative research established several perceptions that act as barriers to entry, including: advertising’s “sales” reputation; a particular image of people who work in advertising; the lack of geographical presence of agencies; the huge pressures to deliver that mean many fear being out of their depth.
Key quote
“These survey findings reinforce our decision to open an office in Stoke, to create the visible presence that has enabled us to attract local talent that we’d otherwise have struggled to find into jobs. We think we’ve created a really effective model for other businesses to follow.
“But this can’t be our only approach. We’ve also implemented many changes across our company-wide, entry-level recruitment schemes as a result of the research learnings” – Michael Lee, Chief Strategy Officer at VCCP.
Sourced from VCCP, Campaign
Kimberly-Clark looks to innovation and the long term
Kimberly-Clark, which owns hygiene brands including Kotex, Kleenex and Scott, is increasing its advertising spend back to 2020 levels as it backs new product innovation to make inroads in highly competitive consumer packaged goods categories.
Why it matters
In difficult economic times, many brands cut back on advertising and adopt a more aggressive discounting strategy. But Kimberly-Clark is bullish, investing in its brands now for long-term growth pay-offs down the line.
Leveling up ad spend
On a Q4 earnings call, chairman and CEO Mike Hsu explained that the business was “taking advertising back up a little bit more” after some pandemic-period reductions. “We’re excited about the programs that we have and we want to invest behind them,” he said. “And at this point, we’re pretty good at evaluating the returns of our investment and making sure that they pay out.”
Turning away from discounting
After several months of a highly promotional pricing environment, Hsu is less inclined to continue down that particular path, preferring to invest in advertising and brand building, which he believes are better for the long-term health of the company’s brands.
“I’m not a fan of driving the business through promotion,” he stated. “We can do it effectively, because we know our ROIs on trade promotion as well as we know our advertising ROIs.” And while the returns on both are satisfactory, “I like the advertising ones better,” he added. “That’s my go-to, and I think it’s better for the long-term health of the brand.”
Looking for long-term category growth
Kimberly-Clark’s retail customers aren’t keen on passing price increases to consumers – an unpalatable but often necessary decision in inflationary times – and are more focused on long-term category growth and how the company’s brands plan to deliver it.
“Part of what they’re looking for from us is to make sure that we’re bringing commercial programming to grow the category for the long term,” Hsu said.
“They’re excited about our innovation and they’re excited about the commercial ideas that we’re bringing this year. They want us to bring it, and so that’s probably the bigger reason why we’ve ticked up the investment in our advertising.”
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
Diageo backs its effectiveness plan, increases spend
Diageo, the alcoholic beverage company, is seeing the benefits of proving marketing effectiveness, with increased transparency on quality, and performance of its marketing campaigns convincing executives to further boost marketing budgets.
“We built a lot of sophistication in the data, analytics and tools we now have to assess marketing effectiveness,” said CEO Ivan Menezes on its recent Q2 2023 earnings call.
“As we look to the second half [of the financial year], we see very good opportunities to step up the investment behind our brands. This is built up by market, by brand and very much with the degree of confidence on returns,” he said.
Why it matters
By building a data and analytics operation to better understand its marketing effectiveness, Diageo has been able to make more informed investment decisions with clarity around what is working and what isn’t. This experience offers a case study to other brands on the same path.
By the numbers
- Net sales up 9% with growth across all regions.
- Volume grew 2% even as brands implemented strategic price increases.
- On a constant basis, Diageo is 36% bigger than pre-Covid.
- Strong growth in Scotch, up 19%; tequila, up 28%; and Guinness, up 17%.
Thinking long term
Marketing at Diageo is not just to make the second-half sales numbers, it is about the next three years, Menezes said.
“Everything in our business – upweights and marketing – are not for short-term return alone. You do get some short-term impact, but the bulk of the impact really comes down the road and in line with our goal to be a very reliable top-tier compounder,” he explained.
“This flywheel of Diageo [is to] upweight investment, drive efficiency and get quality top-line growth…We want to ensure we’re setting ourselves up well for the quality of growth through the medium term, but it’s going [with] very specific brand opportunities where we have a high degree of confidence in the return that we will get for this investment,” he added.
“The quality of our marketing continues to step up significantly, and I feel really good about that.”
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
It’s time for brands to prioritise climate change
Last year, brands were criticised for greenwashing, others for not doing enough, with only a few making positive changes, but new legislation could push brands to finally take concrete steps to tackle climate change but it'll need to go beyond mere compliance.
Why it matters
People are spending less time online but more time on social
Online behaviours are changing again, with people around the world cutting their average daily internet use post-pandemic, even as they up the amount of time they spend on social media so it now exceeds the time spent watching broadcast and cable TV.
That’s according to Digital 2023, the latest annual report on social media and digital trends worldwide from socially-led creative agency We Are Social and social and media intelligence firm Meltwater.
Key stats
- Average daily internet use has declined almost 5% over the past year and now stands at 6 hours 37 minutes.
- Average time spent on social platforms has increased to more than 2.5 hours per day — 40 minutes more than the time spent watching broadcast and cable TV.
- 16- to 34-year-olds are now more likely to visit a social network when looking for information about brands than they are to use a search engine (48% vs. 45%).
- Half of the world’s social media users say that they actively visit social platforms to learn more about brands and see their content.
- The rise of TikTok search has grabbed headlines but the latest data suggest that Instagram is social media users’ preferred destination when researching things.
- TikTok tops the global list of social media platforms when it comes to time spent per user on Android devices, followed by YouTube and Facebook.
Why it matters
The study suggests that people are looking for more purposeful internet use, with a focus on quality over quantity. That seems debatable given the rise of algorithmically-powered platforms like TikTok; but it’s certainly the case that they’re spending more time on social, the platforms they use are changing, and how they use them in relation to brands is also shifting.
Marketers have to better understand the role of different social platforms in the customer journey and deliver relevant content that can capture attention and engagement, both there and in other digital channels.
Sourced from We Are Social
