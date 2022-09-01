Home The Feed
Andrex looks to a brand icon and product quality 
01 September 2022
Toilet paper, kitchen towel United Kingdom

A fifty-year old brand icon and investment in product quality have been instrumental in helping Andrex maintain a 30% share of the UK toilet tissue market. 

Why it matters

The phrase ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ could apply to Andrex and its Labrador puppy brand mascot.

“Children that grew up with the Andrex puppy on TV as kids are now parents themselves, and that equity stays. So it’s a very strong part of our brand,” Matt Stone, marketing director, UK and Ireland at Kimberly-Clark, told Marketing Week. (You can read more on the role of distinctive brand assets here.)

That equity, combined with product quality, means that Andrex is well positioned to withstand the pressures of a cost-of-living crisis. 

Takeaways 

  • A new product, Andrex Classic Clean Mega, is 50% longer than the standard product: consumers appreciate not having to change rolls so often.

  • As well as adding value to customers, the brand is also adding value to society, by partnering with charities, including Bowel Cancer UK and In Kind Direct.

Key quote

“The puppy is Andrex and Andrex is the puppy. The ability to cut through and drive brand recognition very quickly, just by having an icon that stands for the brand, is really important for us” – Matt Stone, marketing director, UK and Ireland at Kimberly-Clark.

