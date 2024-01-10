Home The Feed
Analysis of 2023 ads shows US pharma marketing weak on branding | WARC | The Feed

Analysis of 2023 ads shows US pharma marketing weak on branding
10 January 2024
Brand equity & strength Brand identity & image Pharma & healthcare (general)

Despite being the second biggest US category in terms of ad spend, pharma advertising is weak on branding capabilities, according to an analysis of 2023 ads.

Why branding in pharma advertising matters

While brand recognition is important across categories, it’s even more important in pharma, because while the advertising’s target is potential patients, getting a prescription depends on medical professionals. In reality, it could be weeks or months from when a consumer sees an ad and when they can visit a doctor and potentially request the pharma brand being advertised.

Takeaways
  • Research from pharma agency Eversana Intouch looked at the...

