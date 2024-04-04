Amazon’s no-checkout retail points to importance of friction | WARC | The Feed
Amazon’s no-checkout retail points to importance of friction
Amazon’s Just Walk Out payment system at its brick and mortar stores in the US is switching to a format in which customers scan as they shop, highlighting the importance of friction for shopping occasions and consumer trust.
Why friction matters
Amazon’s online shopping experience is low hassle: it owns a patent on one-click shopping on its flagship retail website. But this is different in a store, especially when you factor in the less tangible attributes of customer satisfaction and loyalty.
What’s going on
The Information reports that the e-commerce giant is moving away from the magic-seeming Just Walk Out payment system in some of its larger Amazon Fresh stores (in smaller stores and in UK shops, curiously, the system will remain in place for a time).
In its place will come Dash Carts that scan items as the customer adds them, a system that has been live across some Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh stores in the US. Their wider rollout will coincide with a “sprucing up” of stores across the board.
In a statement to Ars Technica, Amazon explained that while customers “enjoyed the benefit of skipping the checkout line with Just Walk Out”, they also wanted to easily find products and deals, view their receipt as they shop, and know how much money they saved throughout the store.
“To deliver even more convenience to our customers, we’re rolling out Amazon Dash Cart, our smart-shopping carts, which allows customers all these benefits including skipping the checkout line,” Amazon said.
So what’s so different?
Ideas that don’t work are usually more instructive than those that do work. Amazon’s Alexa smart speaker was initially imagined as a portal to faster shopping; in reality, taking away the visual browsing element made decisions a little harder rather than a little easier.
It’s likely that a similar intention to lighten the mental load ended up inadvertently adding more: first, there’s the question of whether the fancy sensors and computer vision cameras would work; then grappling with a feeling that you’re shoplifting, going against the rules we have all grown up with; finally, keeping a mental tally of how much you’ve spent.
The story illustrates the different worlds of online shopping and physical shopping. Online shopping requires little friction between the site visit and checkout precisely because leaving is so easy; by contrast, a physical experience requires a relatively substantial investment of time from the customer and tends to be more mission-focused, especially for smaller food purchases.
Perhaps the broader lesson here is that just because tech is cool, it doesn’t mean that it will solve a consumer problem.
Sourced from The Information, MIT Sloan Review
