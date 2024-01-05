Amazon takes 29% of online orders globally in run up to Christmas | WARC | The Feed

Amazon takes 29% of online orders globally in run up to Christmas
New global data finds that Amazon took 29% of the global order volume in the two weeks leading up to Christmas, according to Route, a package-tracking provider.
Why Amazon’s order share matters
At the level of the consumer, this is a mark of customer trust in the company: in the run up to the holidays, when timing is important, promises on fast delivery need to be fulfilled. So this is partly a story of investment in these services paying off.
The other angle, of course, is what this means for Amazon’s offer of sheer reach to sellers/advertisers when nearly a third of all online orders in the vital festive period are going through the platform.
With advertising now coming to Prime video subscribers, and a growing slate of content down to live sport it’s less a case of retail media overtaking linear TV, but a question of whether it will simply replace it.
What’s going on
Based on data from 55m orders, Route data - reported by Bloomberg News - showed that Amazon captured 29% of global order volume, up from 21% in the week of Thanksgiving.
“The top priority in the days leading up to Christmas is on-time delivery, and when Amazon says it will take two days, it only takes two days. It’s a combination of speed and confidence,” says Route CEO Michael Yamartino in comments to Bloomberg.
Sourced from Bloomberg, WARC