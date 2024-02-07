Amazon reaches for first-party publisher data | WARC | The Feed
Amazon reaches for first-party publisher data
UK news publisher Reach is partnering with Amazon to share reader data that will assist the US tech giant in targeting its online advertising.
Why first-party data matters
The move comes as the deprecation of third-party cookies on Google’s Chrome browser accelerates and as Apple similarly looks to end this method of tracking online-user activity. Advertisers will need to develop new ways of targeting online audiences, typically using first-party data, contextual data or a combination of both.
“Clinging to third-party data is like holding onto a ticking time bomb,” says Laura Lane, marketing director UK&I at HubSpot. “With more than three-quarters (76%) of marketers bracing for impact as the cookie crumbles, marketers must adapt or face extinction.”
What’s happening
- The agreement between Reach and Amazon will let advertisers know what Reach articles people are looking at, the Financial Times reported – Amazon can then use this information to sell more targeted advertising on the publisher’s sites.
- It will also use Mantis, a brand safety tool built by Reach and powered by IBM Watson that can understand the context of content and help place ads accordingly.
Key quote
“As the industry shifts towards an environment where cookies are not available, first-party contextual signals are critical in helping us develop actionable insights that enable our advertisers to reach relevant audiences without sacrificing reach, relevancy or ad performance” – Frazer Locke, director of EU adtech sales at Amazon Ads, speaking to the Financial Times.
Sourced from Financial Times, Chromium Blog
