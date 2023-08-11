Your selections:
Amazon continues rationalization of house brands | WARC | The Feed
Amazon continues rationalization of house brands
Brand models, architecture Online retail Strategy
Amazon is reported to be scrapping most of its in-house brands, including its furniture brands and 27 out of 30 clothing brands, although many of these will remain on the website until the remaining inventory is sold off.
ContextA year ago, the e-commerce giant was reported to be halving the number of private-label products it offers in the US, but it said then that it was not seriously considering closing its private-label business, which encompassed some 243,000 products across 45 brands in 2020.
What’s happening
- Sources now tell the Wall Street Journal, however, that “tens of thousands” of products have been retired and the total number of house brand numbers are fewer than 20.
- Some products that have sold well under discontinued lines will be rebranded under remaining labels such as Amazon Essentials or Amazon Basics.
- Amazon only says that it looks to eliminate products that “aren’t resonating with customers”.
Why does Amazon matter?
- Amazon’s development and promotion of its in-house brands has in the past raised questions about anti-competitive practices; scaling back its private-label business will likely diminish those concerns.
- The move is also in line with a wider drive to cut costs in a post-pandemic downturn.
Sourced from Wall Street Journal
