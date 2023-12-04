Amazon bags Aussie cricket rights | WARC | The Feed
Amazon bags Aussie cricket rights
From January, Amazon Prime will have the broadcast rights in Australia for all men’s and women’s International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments for the next four years.
Why it matters
The rights deal represents a major shift in the broadcasting landscape, as it is the most significant sports deal ever to go to a streaming service without an attached free-to-air partner, said the Sydney Morning Herald.
It’s a move reminiscent of Sky’s acquisition of cricket broadcast rights in the UK during the 1990s, which made immediate financial sense but which, its critics argued, endangered the long-term future of the sport by taking it out of the public eye. That won’t matter much to advertisers who will still be able to tap into a particular audience.
Context
Amazon’s deal, the value of which has not been disclosed, covers a total of 448 live games between 2024 and 2027. It is the fourth major broadcaster of cricket to Australian audiences, and the first that is entirely online.
- The announcement comes just days after the government said that major sporting events should be available on free-to-air services.
- “All Australians regardless of where they live, or what they earn, should have the opportunity to enjoy free TV coverage of iconic sporting events,” said communications minister Michelle Rowland.
- More than 2.1 million Aussie cricket fans tuned in to see the national team beat India in the recent ICC World Cup Final, including 1.6 million on the free-to-air Nine channel.
