All In expands its work on inclusion | WARC | The Feed

All In expands its work on inclusion
All In has announced three updates to its Action Plan, focused on Black talent, disabled talent, and talent from working class backgrounds.
Announced at the LEAD North summit in Manchester, the three new actions are informed by the results of its March 2023 All In Census and are part of UK advertising’s aim to build a workplace where everyone feels they belong.
New actions
- Invest in a sponsorship programme. According to the 2023 All In Census, just 2% of Black respondents were in C-suite positions; 31% of Black respondents also reported that they felt undervalued compared to colleagues of equal competence.
- Ask staff or visitors if they have any accessibility needs. For 39% of disabled people, their company was unaware of their disability/health condition. Among those whose company was aware, just over half (53%) felt their company was very supportive, 28% felt their company was supportive but could do more, 13% neither supportive nor unsupportive, and 4% unsupportive.
- Adopt the new Early Careers Social Mobility toolkit. Assess how to develop working class talent, with a focus on those in the early stages of their careers, through a toolkit developed by the All In Social Mobility Working Group. (Working-class professionals continue to be underrepresented in the UK advertising industry at 20% compared to the national average of 40%.)
Key quote
“The road to inclusion is complex and ever-evolving, and that is reflected in the updates to the All In Action Plan. Our objective is to continue to promote, encourage, and advocate for better representation, inclusion, and equity in UK advertising’s workforce” – Kathryn Jacob OBE, Chair of the Inclusion Working Group and CEO of Pearl & Dean.
Details of the full Action Plan can be found on the All In Hub, alongside a summary of the 2023 All In Census findings and a directory of resources to help employers build an inclusive workplace, including over 100 DEI initiatives.
Sourced from All In
