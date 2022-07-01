Home The Feed
Alibaba targets DaaS market with Lingyang
01 July 2022
Data management

China tech giant Alibaba is eyeing up the data-as-a-service (DaaS) market with the creation of a new subsidiary, Lingyang Intelligent Service Company, which it says will offer “enterprise digital intelligence services”.

Why it matters

Lingyang, which will offer solutions to enterprises that were initially developed for Alibaba, could potentially compete with the likes of Microsoft, Oracle, SAP and others in the business intelligence space, TechRadar reports.

It’s a growing market: as the amount of data held by businesses expands, so too does the need for services to manage and analyse it. A recent report says the DaaS sector grew 47% last year and will grow at a CAGR of 39% between 2020 and 2025, bringing incremental growth of almost $30bn over that period.

What it will do

  • Alibaba CEO Zhang Yong explained that Lingyang will undertake “the important task of transforming the digital capabilities accumulated by Alibaba Group in the fields of consumption into intelligent products and services”.

  • That includes a focus on the customer perspective and help for enterprises in driving efficient decision-making and promoting growth through data intelligence in multi-platform operations.

  • Peng Xinyu, CEO of the new entity, stressed that it is “not software-as-a-service (SaaS), but data-as-a-service (DaaS)” – most SaaS solutions are aimed at solving “single point problems” and “are limited to workflow transformation”, he said. 

  • Lingyang’s five major product lines include Analysis Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Production and Sales Cloud, Customer Service Cloud and Development Cloud. 

Final thought 

Alibaba has more than one billion customers around the world, so already has plenty of data ready to leverage.

