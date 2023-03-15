Alcoholic drinks need a ‘brand world’ | WARC | The Feed

Brand identity & image Alcoholic drinks industry (general) Strategy

Marketers in the alcoholic drinks industry could benefit from creating a ‘distinctive brand world’ that has multiple layers which consumers might explore.

That’s the view of Steven Grasse, who was speaking at SXSW 2023. The creator of Hendrick’s gin and Sailor Jerry rum, and founder of marketing consultancy Quaker City Mercantile (QCM), has worked with the likes of Miller High Life, Guinness and Pilsner Urquell.

Why it matters