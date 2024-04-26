Alcohol sector lacks sonic assets, finds study | WARC | The Feed
Alcohol sector lacks sonic assets, finds study
Expensive licensing and uninspiring stock music have primed the alcohol sector for an overdue investment into owned sonic assets, finds a study.
Sonic branding agency Amp had its research and insights team analyse and rank the top 50 alcohol brands by their use of music and sound over the last 12 months based on the top five brands from each sector by market share.
Why sonic assets matter
Strategic use of sound can enhance authenticity and foster cognitive function by tapping into nostalgia, driving salience and generating long-term consumer connections; alcohol brands that leverage sonic branding will be front of mind.
Key insights
- Pilsner Urquell, with 27% owned music usage, leads the market in sonic performance and is the only bestselling brand with a sonic logo.
- Havana Club, Michelob Ultra, Belvedere and Modelo round out the top five ranking with descending sonic scores.
- Beer brands performed well in the analysis, claiming 50% of the top 10 slots in the ranking.
- The alcohol industry is composed of many sub-sectors, all delivering different experiences targeted at distinct demographics.
- Brands have been crafting quality products from champagne to hard seltzer with impressive visual identities aimed at target audiences; but from heritage bubbly to flashy fizz, both sub-sectors struggle in the sonic department.
- Champagne brands use a combined 90% “stock music” and “no music” in external marketing communications.
