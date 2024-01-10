Akasa Air’s balanced marketing strategy pays off | WARC | The Feed

Akasa Air integrated its brand building and performance marketing strategies to grow its customer base and used behaviour/preference data to create a consistent brand image.
Why performance marketing and brand building matters
Marketers should upgrade their brand metrics to create performance-accountable brand building and brand-accountable performance marketing strategies. When performance marketing and brand building teams working closely in a unified approach, they leverage the strengths of both types of marketing.
Takeaways
- When performance marketing shows incremental results, marketers are tempted to invest more for short-term gains.
- But neglecting brand building can hamper long-term success that creates a strong brand...