Akasa Air’s balanced marketing strategy pays off | WARC | The Feed

Brand growth Long-term vs short-term effectiveness Airlines

Akasa Air integrated its brand building and performance marketing strategies to grow its customer base and used behaviour/preference data to create a consistent brand image.

Why performance marketing and brand building matters

Marketers should upgrade their brand metrics to create performance-accountable brand building and brand-accountable performance marketing strategies. When performance marketing and brand building teams working closely in a unified approach, they leverage the strengths of both types of marketing.

Takeaways