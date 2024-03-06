AI tech boosts UX at ThredUp | WARC | The Feed
AI tech boosts UX at ThredUp
Artificial intelligence is being deployed at secondhand clothing marketplace ThredUp to help buyers find products in new ways while also increasing conversion rates.
What’s happening
- A new AI-powered search functionality combines visual language with personal style and enables buyers “to curate style inspirations effortlessly, whether it’s by searching for a popular item … or a descriptive trend”, CEO James Reinhart told an earnings call
- “Early indicators show an increase in search precision, a higher conversion of items from search, and higher click-through for individual product pages,” he reported.
- “Generative AI technology will soon give customers the ability to create outputs they love using just a text description,” Reinhart continued.
- “We want to create an outfit from popular magazines or style influencers or runway trends,” he explained. “We can now easily do that while delivering shoppable secondhand products up to 70% off what a consumer might pay new.”
Why AI in second-hand selling matters
ThredUp’s inventory of four million unique secondhand items at any one time is a huge asset but also a major challenge for buyers. New search functionality is significantly enhancing the secondhand shopping experience, according to Reinhart. “I want to emphasize that AI is an enormous leap forward for us in bringing emotion and storytelling to the millions of unique shopping journeys that regularly happen on ThredUp,” he said.
“ThredUp can help shoppers find exactly what they want. It’s not only fun to use, but it also has that sense of magic to it. Sometimes you just can’t believe how good the technology is at delivering relevant results.”
What next
- Other AI-driven initiatives are aimed at the back end where Reinhart believes that generative AI technology can have significant benefits in the management of the marketplace.
- AI tech can, for example, extract a number of item details from its photograph. “This capability not only enriches our inventory database, but also streamlines the category organization and processing of items,” the CEO said. “This has improved operational efficiency and the accuracy of our product listings, resulting in better search and personalization in our marketplace.”
- “We see near-term opportunities for generative AI to improve visual merchandising and add more engaging content to the shopping journey without us having to use expensive on-model photography,” he added.
