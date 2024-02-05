AI helps General Mills launch three new products | WARC | The Feed

Generative AI Food industry (general) Qualiquant, mixed mode

A new range of General Mills products being launched in Australia in 2024 has been developed based on market research that deploys conversational artificial intelligence.

Takeaways

The conversational approach enabled by AI bridged the divide between traditional qualitative and quantitative research and was more engaging for participants.

Conversational AI probing led to, on average, 2.8x higher word count from participants and 2.4x the level of responses, an approach that helped to explain consumer behaviour.

General Mills Australia is launching three new SKUs off the back of this research.

Key quote

“[Conversational AI] enhanced and enabled greater learnings rather than...