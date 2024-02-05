AI helps General Mills launch three new products | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
AI helps General Mills launch three new products
05 February 2024
A new range of General Mills products being launched in Australia in 2024 has been developed based on market research that deploys conversational artificial intelligence.

Takeaways
  • The conversational approach enabled by AI bridged the divide between traditional qualitative and quantitative research and was more engaging for participants.
  • Conversational AI probing led to, on average, 2.8x higher word count from participants and 2.4x the level of responses, an approach that helped to explain consumer behaviour.
  • General Mills Australia is launching three new SKUs off the back of this research.
