AI helps General Mills launch three new products | WARC | The Feed

A new range of General Mills products being launched in Australia in 2024 has been developed based on market research that deploys conversational artificial intelligence.
Takeaways
- The conversational approach enabled by AI bridged the divide between traditional qualitative and quantitative research and was more engaging for participants.
- Conversational AI probing led to, on average, 2.8x higher word count from participants and 2.4x the level of responses, an approach that helped to explain consumer behaviour.
- General Mills Australia is launching three new SKUs off the back of this research.
Key quote
“[Conversational AI] enhanced and enabled greater learnings rather than...