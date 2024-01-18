AI can transform the auto customer experience | WARC | The Feed

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Automotive industry (general) Customer experience

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to transform the automotive customer experience, from buying to driving, repairing and even trading in a vehicle.

Why AI in automotive matters

Artificial intelligence holds out the promise of transforming the customer experience in the auto sector, from making a purchase to answering driver questions about a journey and getting vehicles repaired. The task for brands will be finding the most impactful solutions for their customers and understanding consumers’ willingness to use – and pay for – these tools.

Takeaways

Constantin M. Gall, managing partner/strategy and transactions at professional services firm EY, discussed this...