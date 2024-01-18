Home The Feed
Your selections:

AI can transform the auto customer experience | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

AI can transform the auto customer experience
18 January 2024
AI can transform the auto customer experience
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Automotive industry (general) Customer experience

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to transform the automotive customer experience, from buying to driving, repairing and even trading in a vehicle.

Why AI in automotive matters

Artificial intelligence holds out the promise of transforming the customer experience in the auto sector, from making a purchase to answering driver questions about a journey and getting vehicles repaired. The task for brands will be finding the most impactful solutions for their customers and understanding consumers’ willingness to use – and pay for – these tools.

Takeaways

Constantin M. Gall, managing partner/strategy and transactions at professional services firm EY, discussed this...

This content is for subscribers only.

Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.

Become a member Sign in