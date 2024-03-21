AI boosts CTRs for Tencent | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
AI boosts CTRs for Tencent
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Generative AI Greater China
Deploying AI technology in its existing businesses has begun to deliver significant revenue benefits to Chinese tech giant Tencent, particularly around its advertising business.
President Martin Lau told an earnings call that Tencent’s “AI-powered ad tech platform is contributing to more accurate ad targeting, higher ad click-through rates and thus faster advertising revenue growth rates.”
The size of the prize
- “If you think about the size of our advertising business – call it RMB 100 billion a year – and if you can just have a 10% increase, that’s RMB 10 billion and mostly all profit, so that’s the scale of the benefits on the advertising side,” Lau explained.
- The 10% figure should be seen as “a floor, not a ceiling”, added chief strategy officer James Mitchell.
- Alongside the growing advertising business, Lau continued, one can “add in the video accounts e-commerce ecosystem that has a very long track of growth potential and also the low ad load right now within video accounts”.
Q4 ad stats
- Online advertising revenue was RMB 30 billion in Q4, up 21% year-on-year.
- Increased ad revenue came from all major categories except automotive “with notable step-ups in revenue from internet services, healthcare and consumer goods categories”.
- Despite a very low ad load, video accounts ad revenue more than doubled year-on-year thanks to increased video views and upgraded ad targeting.
- Weixin Search increased its ad revenue “several-fold” year-on-year in the quarter, on growth of commercial queries and RPM.
The AI future
- “We are increasingly going to be deploying AI, including generative AI, in areas such as accelerating the creation of animated content in terms of new game content,” Mitchell said.
- “The benefit will show up not in substantial cost reductions, it will show up in more rapid content creation and therefore more rapid monetization and revenue generation,” he added.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Tencent]
