Generative AI Evolution of retail Asia (general region)

Consumer data from social media can be used to deduce trends, understand what type of offers will work in the market and how to amplify them, which turns social data into consumer insights for generating new retail ideas.

Why AI in retail matters

Predictive analytics give marketers an idea of what is going to happen, but prescriptive analytics tell them what to do about it: with improved social intelligence, large language models can go beyond demographic markers to look at aspirations and behaviours instead.