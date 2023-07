Artificial Intelligence (AI) Social commerce Voice, chatbots

The way businesses interact with customers is changing: conversational commerce within messaging apps that use artificial intelligence will give brands a chance to elevate the customer experience to gain a competitive advantage.

Why it matters

Consumers want a proactive and personalised experience when interacting with businesses online. Brands should adopt and build state-of-the-art conversational commerce systems to drive sales, strengthen customer relationships and capitalise on the popularity of messaging platforms.

Takeaways