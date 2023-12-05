Aggressive pricing gives Temu advantage over competition | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Aggressive pricing gives Temu advantage over competition
Temu, Pinduoduo’s international arm, is the Chinese e-commerce company with ambitions across western markets that go beyond its local rivals.
Why Temu matters
Since launching in the US in September 2022, Temu’s international expansion has continued apace in response to an e-commerce slowdown in China.
A costly exercise for the company, this drive has been a boon for digital media as Temu and rival Shein are thought to have hugely driven up spending on Meta.
Pinduoduo-owned Temu, in particular, is estimated to have spent $300m on launching its brand in the US in the first nine months of 2023, according to LatePost.
What’s going on
The Wall Street Journal reports on the market activity that has seen the company steal the crown of China’s most valuable e-commerce firm from Alibaba on the back of soaring revenues up 94% year-on-year.
- Known for low prices, its relationship with manufacturers has allowed it to cater to price-sensitive Chinese customers.
- Its aggressive pricing, an advantage it enjoys over Alibaba’s third-party marketplace-focused Tmall, is helping it grow in new markets while following a similar path to profitability as in its native market.
- The trouble is that the costs of doing business are much higher elsewhere, with vital aspects like delivery and online marketing significantly more expensive outside China, especially as it begins to compete with Shein in the US for the same price-sensitive dollar.
- It’s not going to be easy. The rise of platforms like Shein that sell at extremely low prices has drawn some scrutiny as to the ethics of the products sold on these platforms. It’s likely that this will only intensify as they move into the mainstream.
Sourced from the Wall Street Journal, WARC, Nikkei Asia, CNBC
Email this content