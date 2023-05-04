Agency culture crucial to retaining strategists | WARC | The Feed
Agency culture crucial to retaining strategists
Four in 10 strategists globally are looking to change jobs in the next 12 months, because their company culture has become focused on bureaucracy over creativity.
That’s according to What Strategists Want From Work, a new report from strategy training company Sweathead, which polled strategists and planners in the US, UK, Canada, India, Malaysia and Mexico.
Key findings
- 42% of strategists are looking to change jobs.
- 69% say they don’t get enough training from their company.
- 80% say a company that values strategy is the most important factor in making it a great place to work.
Why it matters
For agencies and brands, strategy is needed more than ever to ensure their creative work is effective. But at a time when companies are struggling to hire talent, many strategists are on the move because they feel undervalued, while some are leaving agency life for good. Strategy needs to be not only valued but visible – and strategists need to feel that they are able to make decisive contributions to a campaign.
Key quote
“Strategists have become crucial to the desires of many companies, but strategists have not become crucial to the fabric of those companies” – Mark Pollard, Founder and CEO of Sweathead.
Sourced from Sweathead
