Age shapes consumer views on inclusivity in ads | WARC | The Feed

Consumers have very different views on inclusivity in advertising portrayals depending on their age, a study has found.
Why diversity matters
Representation in advertising is an important issue for many consumers. Marketers need to understand which audiences place the greatest value on this issue, and any possible areas of blowback to more inclusive advertising.
Takeaways
- Dynata, the first-party data platform, surveyed 12,043 respondents from 12 countries about how important a variety of different ad portrayals were to them.
- These portrayals were: a diverse group of people; people with disabilities; people of different races/ethnicities; members of the LGBTQIA+ community; equal representation...