Aerie finds success with purpose-led approach | WARC | The Feed

25 January 2023
Aerie finds success with purpose-led approach
Aerie, the intimate apparel brand owned by American Eagle, has witnessed consistent growth having embraced an approach that promotes inclusivity and body confidence.
Why it matters
The intimate apparel industry has faced an inclusivity issue in its campaigns, as it traditionally promoted a very narrow understanding of ‘beauty’. Understanding that there is no universal definition of this concept, and including all body types in its campaigns, have been crucial elements to Aerie’s success.
Meeting consumer needs
