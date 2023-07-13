Advertising’s role in driving higher vehicle emissions | WARC | The Feed
Advertising’s role in driving higher vehicle emissions
Vehicle emissions in Australia are higher than they would have been had people stuck with small family cars rather than buying gas-guzzling SUVs and Utes – and it’s advertising that has driven that shift, according to a climate advocacy group.
An analysis by Comms Declare, Rammed: The advertising that’s killing our climate goals, argues that banning advertising for the most oversized vehicles is a sensible and achievable method of reducing emissions.
Why it matters
Campaigners note that Australia lacks a fuel efficiency standard that could compel manufacturers to advertise vehicles with lower emissions – indeed one suggests that high-emitting vehicles are “dumped” on Australia for precisely that reason. If you can’t ban the cars themselves, the next best thing is to ban their advertising and sponsorship deals (60% of Australian auto advertising spend in 2022 went on sponsorship arrangements, the report says).
Auto brands can expect their environmental claims to come under increased scrutiny, but media channels could also be in the firing line as the report cites research showing that “the more a brand invests in advertising within a news medium, the less likely that medium is to cover any corporate social irresponsibility (CSI) events associated with the brand”.
Takeaways
- Advertising of SUVs and light commercial vehicles rose 200% between 2011 and 2021, coinciding with an 80% increase in sales and a leap in market share from 42% to 77%.
- Over the same period, passenger car advertising more than halved (55%), with sales declining 63%, from 52% to 19% of the market.
- Total road transport emissions would have been about 15% lower if Australians had driven only small cars in 2019 for personal use, according to data from Transport Energy/Emission Research.
Key quote
“What the advertising data shows is that the popularity of SUVs and Utes in Australia is not a mistake – it’s been deliberately created with tens of millions of dollars of advertising and sponsorships over 10 years” – Belinda Noble, founder of Comms Declare.
Sourced from Comms Declare, Ad News
