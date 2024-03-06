Advertising thrives in the living room | WARC | The Feed
Advertising thrives in the living room
A big screen, professional content, the company of others, and a better mood combine to make the living room the perfect place for advertising, according to new research* from Thinkbox.
Why the room matters
“To understand why advertising is so effective in the living room you need to understand why people are there,” explains Andy Davidson, co-founder of Map The Territory. “We learned that people don’t only gather to watch TV, they also watch TV to gather.
“In this context, all shared content, from the hot new drama to a regular video ad, is working in the higher service of bringing that household a little closer together. It’s all useful, so ads are more accepted, relevant, enjoyed, and ultimately more memorable. In contrast, social media is, ironically, much more personal, and this anti-social content – and advertising around it – is less suited to the shared living room environment.”
Takeaways
- High-quality, professionally-made video content drives 60% higher ad recall than non-professional (and such content accounts for 80% of living room video viewing).
- People are 44% more likely to trust advertising seen within professional content.
- TV screens drive the highest advertising recall: 34% more than ads seen on a computer, 60% more than on a tablet/smartphone.
- Audio is important: having a soundbar on a TV screen increases ad recall by 20%.
- Ad recall increases by 23% when watching with others (and 89% of shared viewing occasions happen in the living room).
- TV is the social medium: 44% of TV is watched with others, compared with 10% for YouTube.
- The ideal in-home advertising context can increase ad recall by up to 6.3 times versus the weakest combination of factors (in the kitchen, watching non-professional content on your own, produced 5.1% ad recall on average).
* The ‘Context Effects’ study involved qualitative research with 20 representative UK households, a quantitative survey of 2,000 UK adults and the use of advanced modelling techniques.
Sourced from Thinkbox
