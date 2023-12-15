Advertising spend flows to Meta as X loses supporters | WARC | The Feed
Advertising spend flows to Meta as X loses supporters
Major US companies have boosted their spending on Meta-owned Instagram, according to new data from SensorTower that counts the cost of the brand retreat from X.
Why the X story matters
Twitter/X was never as big an advertising destination as the more sophisticated adspend juggernaut of Meta, but it held a unique and influential place in the online conversation that brands wanted to be part of.
As moderation on the platform has fallen down its list of priorities, a rise in antisemitic content and a sweary outburst from the company’s owner has made other, less hostile, destinations more attractive to brands. Unsurprisingly.
User declines of around 16% of monthly actives since acquisition speak to some platform issues, but they probably point to a deeper secular shift toward image and video-based platforms.
What’s going on
Reuters reports SensorTower data from the US, which indicates that major brands are increasing their spend on Meta’s Instagram:
- Disney has increased spend 40% in the two weeks up to the beginning of December.
- Comcast has increased its spend by 6% in the same period.
SensorTower shows that of the top 100 advertisers on the platform at the time of its acquisition last October, the majority (51) have stopped spending on the platform altogether.
Sourced from Reuters, The Verge
