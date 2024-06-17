Advertising has effectiveness knowledge gaps | WARC | The Feed
Advertising has effectiveness knowledge gaps
The advertising industry has major problems including ageism, chasing fads and a related lack of understanding about effectiveness, Les Binet and Karen Nelson Field argued at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
Why effectiveness matters
Making impactful ads is the goal of every agency and brand, but many do not have the core knowledge to perform at peak level. Binet, group head of effectiveness at agency adam&eveDDB, and Nelson-Field, founder/CEO of attention measurement firm Amplified Intelligence, are two leading voices in ensuring ads generate the strongest possible results.
Ageism is a major issue
- In a session held by RTL, Binet said that advertising is an “ageist industry” which is “obsessed with youth” – and should have a “broader constituency” of representation.
- The current state of affairs also causes a knowledge drain regarding effectiveness, he said, meaning advertising often appears to be “a bunch of kids making stuff up”.
- Relatedly, “the advertising industry does not think deeply enough, or seriously enough, about what it’s doing, because we're obsessed with fashion,” Binet said.
- Nelson Field added that the “constant fast fashion system that we live in” prioritises moving quickly, but without rigorously linking back to hard data on effectiveness.
Getting out of the “hole”
- In the recent past, the marketing industry “got itself into a hole”, Binet said, based on digital metrics that were frequently not robust or reliable.
- On a positive note, he argued “the tide has begun to turn” in this area with a more balanced – and less short-term – approach to marketing taking shape.
- Further education is needed, Binet asserted, as some brand managers entering their roles still “don’t know” the effectiveness fundamentals.
Metrics versus measurement
- Elaborating on such issues, Nelson Field suggested there has been a neglect of measurement and an over-emphasis on metrics. “In our industry, we're obsessed with metrics; we're not obsessed with measures,” she said.
- Measures, she explained, “are what you actually measure. And it's the fundamental root of something that you've learned.” Metrics, by contrast, “are a combination of things that you put together to build something that a marketer wants.”
- Over-focusing on metrics in this way can lead to optimisation around the wrong things, in a way that significantly harms effectiveness over time.
The dashboard dilemma
- Another common priority for agencies and brands is constructing sophisticated dashboards to monitor performance – often in the pursuit of a silver bullet.
- In most cases, for Binet, these dashboards make advertisers “feel safe” but do not have a tangible impact. “You can't drive a car by just looking at the dashboard,” he said.
- Many providers of advertising tools and services, Nelson Field continued, have tapped into rising martech spend by creating dashboards that do not deliver real insight.
- “Our industry is now filled with vendors that are capitalising on that and selling dashboards that don't work,” she said.
